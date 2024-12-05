Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Flyers – 12/5/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (15-9-2) at FLYERS (12-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, SNP
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt
Dmitry Kulikov — Adam Boqvist
Spencer Knight
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Sergei Bobrovsky
Injured: None
Status report
- The Panthers held an optional morning skate.
- Bobrovsky, who is away from the team awaiting the birth of his child, could play against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. The goalie will miss his third straight game Thursday.
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Nick Seeler
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Erik Johnson
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
- Ersson took part in the morning skate but the goalie will miss his 10th straight game.
