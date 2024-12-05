Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Lightning – 12/5/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (10-13-5) at LIGHTNING (12-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status report

  • With the exception of goalie, San Jose is expected to use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Gage Goncalves
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Michael Eyssimont — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Kucherov and Chaffee, both forwards, were limited in practice this week and will not play. Both are expected to return during the Lightning’s upcoming road trip. 

