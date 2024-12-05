Projected Lineups for Predators vs Canadiens – 12/5/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (7-13-6) at CANADIENS (9-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Annunen could make his first start since he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after Saros made 25 saves in his ninth straight start Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Kaiden Guhle — Mike Matheson

Lane Hutson — Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Latest for THW: