Projected Lineups for Predators vs Canadiens – 12/5/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (7-13-6) at CANADIENS (9-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith
Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Status report
- The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
- Annunen could make his first start since he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after Saros made 25 saves in his ninth straight start Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Matthews, Woll Lead Maple Leafs Past Predators With 3-2 Win
- Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Predators – 12/4/24
- Wild’s Spurgeon Hero Again in OT Win Over the Predators
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle — Mike Matheson
Lane Hutson — Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
- The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Canadiens’ Armia, Laine Justifiably Make Finland’s 4 Nations Cut
- Montreal Canadiens 50-Goal Scorers
- Laine Scores in Canadiens Debut as Habs Outlast Islanders in OT