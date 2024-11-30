Keith Jones: NHL Veteran Turned Commentator and Flyers Executive

Keith Jones has established himself as a staple in Philadelphia’s hockey, and the greater sports scene. A veteran of parts of nine NHL seasons, the Brantford, Ontario-native went on to have a successful career in both Philadelphia and national media outlets as a television and radio broadcaster. The respect he garnered from the hockey world, coupled with his extensive knowledge of the game, opened the door for the former right-winger to accept a position with the Philadelphia Flyers’ front office in 2023.

Juniors

Jones played three seasons of junior-level hockey in Canada before being selected by the Washington Capitals 141st overall in 1988. In two seasons, between 1985 and 1987, with the Paris Mounties of the now-defunct Niagara & District Junior C Hockey League (NDJCHL), he appeared in 60 games, recording 116 points and 197 penalty minutes. The following campaign, he joined the Niagara Falls Canucks of the Golden Horseshoe Junior Hockey League (GHL), a league that ceased operations in 2007. In 40 games, he recorded 130 points (50 goals and 80 assists) and 113 penalty minutes. This offensive breakout season caught the attention of NHL scouts and led to Jones being drafted by the Capitals.

Western Michigan University

Jones played four seasons with Western Michigan University. He joined the Broncos leading up to the 1988-89 season. In his freshman campaign, he appeared in 37 games, recording nine goals, 12 assists, and 65 penalty minutes. He only got better as his college career progressed. He racked up 37 points during the 1989-90 season, 49 during the 1990-91 campaign, and a college career-high 56 points during his senior season.

Keith Jones, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During his fourth and final campaign, the 1991-92 season, his 25 goals, 31 assists, and 77 penalty minutes served as a strong indicator that Jones would have a shot at the NHL. His excellent play during this campaign earned him a spot on the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) First All-Star Team. Following the conclusion of the college hockey season he made his professional debut with the Capitals’ American Hockey League (AHL)-affiliate, the Baltimore Skipjacks.

Washington Capitals

Jones joined the Capitals’ big league roster at age 24. In parts of five seasons with Washington, he appeared in 258 games between 1992 and 1996. The Capitals made the postseason four times during his tenure. His best season with Washington came during the 1993-94 campaign when he recorded 35 points (16 goals and 19 assists), 149 penalty minutes, and a plus-4 rating in 68 games.

During the Capitals’ playoff run, he appeared in 11 games. The seventh-seed Capitals upset the second-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals (4-2). Washington failed to pull off another postseason upset in the next round, as their season came to an end at the hands of the number-one seed New York Rangers in the semifinals (4-1). Over the next two seasons, Jones compiled a total of 61 points and 168 penalty minutes. During the 1996-97 campaign, he played in 11 games for the Capitals before being dealt to the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche

Jones joined an absolutely stacked Avalanche team on Nov. 2, 1996 when the Capitals dealt him with a first-round pick (Scott Parker) and a fourth-round pick (Krys Barch) in the 1998 Draft for Curtis Leschyshyn and Chris Simon. Over parts of three seasons in Colorado, Jones played with some of the franchise’s greats including Patrick Roy, Joe Sakic, and Peter Forsberg. In 67 games during the 1996-97 campaign, Jones scored 23 goals, tallied 20 assists, and recorded 105 penalty minutes. His plus-5 rating was a testament to the impact the left-shot forward had on a team that fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings in the Western Conference Final (4-2). In six playoff games, Jones had three goals and three assists.

In the following campaign, Jones appeared in only 23 games for the Avalanche and four with their then-AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. His playing time was cut short due to a knee injury. With Colorado, he recorded 10 points and 22 penalty minutes in these limited appearances. In seven 1998 postseason games, he was pointless, recording 13 penalty minutes. The Avalanche ended the season on a disappointing note, falling to the Edmonton Oilers in a hard-fought seven-game Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup.

Jones played in 12 games for the Avalanche before heading east to Philadelphia. In these limited appearances for the eventual 1999 Western Conference Final runners-up, he had four points (two goals and two assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 12 games. Prior to the trade, Jones was getting back into his offensive flow, ending his time in Colorado with a plus-6 rating.

Philadelphia Flyers

Jones’ career with the Flyers began on Nov. 12, 1998, when he was acquired from Colorado for Shjon Podein. In 66 games with Philadelphia, he scored 18 goals and tallied 31 assists. His 78 penalty minutes and plus-29 rating established the new winger’s popularity amongst fans and teammates alike. Jones slapped on another three points (two goals and one assist) and 14 penalty minutes in six games to his statistical totals that postseason, as the Flyers fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals (4-2).

Jones had another quality season with the Flyers during the 1999-00 season. In 57 regular season games, he had nine goals, 16 assists, and 82 penalty minutes. In the postseason, Jones’ six points and 14 penalty minutes in 18 games helped the Flyers in their playoff run. In the Eastern Conference Final, the Flyers squared off against the rival New Jersey Devils. In Game 2 of the seven-game series, Jones had an assist on Daymond Langkow’s game-winning goal. New Jersey went on to take the classic series 4-3.

Jones played his final string of NHL games during the 2000-01 season, appearing in just eight before a knee injury forced him to hang up his skates at age 34. His official retirement from hockey came on Nov. 21, 2000. His time away from the game did not last long, as Jones’ popularity as a player translated well into a career in the broadcasting field.

Media

Soon after his retirement from hockey, Jones began his second career as a hockey and sports analyst. Between 2000 and 2023, he served as an analyst for Flyers telecasts on NBC Sports Philadelphia. His popularity as an analyst in Philadelphia helped him to get work on national hockey broadcasts for NBC and TNT. In these broadcaster roles, he was able to cover the NHL Winter Classic and the Stanley Cup Final. Jones was also a member of the popular 94 WIP’s Morning Show in the Philadelphia sports radio market.

Hockey Executive

Jones was named president of hockey operations for the Flyers on May 11, 2023. In this role, he is considered a valuable part of the club’s ongoing rebuild. With GM Daniel Brière, Jones has playoff-deprived Flyers fans eager to see just what the franchise can do in the near future.