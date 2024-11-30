Sabres Make Perfect Call-Up Choice In Forward Tyson Kozak

The injury bug comes for every team in the NHL, and the Buffalo Sabres are no exception. As they are currently without forward Jordan Greenway, defenseman Matias Samuelsson, and recently lost forward Sam Lafferty to injury during their overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks, they had to make a minor league call-up to cover a roster spot. This time, instead of going with one of the bigger names like Isak Rosen, or possibly more typical call-ups like Brett Murray or Lukas Rousek, they went with a more-off-the-board choice in Tyson Kozak as he has been showing some outstanding signs of progress in his development. Considering where in the lineup the hole has been left, the need for someone like Kozak was prevalent, and he was the perfect choice for the Sabres to bring up to the big club.

Kozak’s Journey to the NHL

Kozak was selected by the Sabres in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and at such a low pick, was not likely to make his way onto any pro roster in a short span of time. Kozak was a different type of player, however. As a hard-working, grinding, two-way style center with some outstanding playmaking capabilities, he worked his way into an entry-level contract with the Sabres the first time he was eligible, and was on their minor league affiliate Rochester Americans roster by the 2022-23 season. In his rookie year there he put up respectable scoring numbers as a bottom-six player, scoring five goals and five assists in 55 games, and then he followed that up in 2023-24 with five goals and seven assists in 41 games.

Tyson Kozak, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This season he has been on an outstanding pace, having scored five goals already, and one assist in 14 games, and that has clearly caught the attention of general manager Kevyn Adams enough on top of the other skills that Kozak brings to the table to warrant a call-up. At a mere 21 years old, after being one of the last picks in his draft year, Kozak has proven that a player does not need to be a super-talented first-round pick to be called up to the NHL. They simply need to work hard and fill the need that their NHL club has, and he has that in spades.

What Does Kozak Bring to the Table?

Grit, hustle, determination, work ethic, and an ability to win draws are just some of the best qualities that Kozak brings to the lineup on a nightly basis for his team. He may not be a flashy player by any means, but in the simplicity of his game, there is something to love, and it very much suits the “Lindy Ruff style” of hockey that has been going on as of late. He is not afraid of throwing hits, getting involved physically in any play, driving down low into corners to make a play happen, going to the net to cause chaos, or even throwing punches if he has to. He is the ideal bottom-six forward in every capacity, and he has a lot of drive to prove himself. Everything that he does is a big reason why he was on my Sabres’ top prospects list from 2023-24, and while he may not have made the list for 2024-25 he is making a huge case to be back on it.

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Tyson Kozak from the Rochester Americans (AHL). pic.twitter.com/s7Hp8vhuY2 — Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 29, 2024

With this being his first call-up, I do not expect the first-game jitters to weigh him down for long. He will make some mistakes and it will definitely take him a few shifts to adjust to the speed of the NHL, but once he has his bearings, Kozak will lock in quickly and be a healthy presence for the Sabres’ bottom six. Winning draws has been an issue for them all season long, so having him as an option to help there will do them nothing but good. If he draws into the lineup right away, the Sabres are taking a risk going with a rookie over the veteran healthy scratched Nicholas Aube-Kubel, but the risk is definitely worth the reward considering what Kozak can bring to this team, and how well he fits into the system.

Kozak’s Call Up Won’t Be Long Term, but Future in Buffalo Should Be

The minute that the Sabres have their usual forwards back healthy, Kozak will be sent back to Rochester, but giving him this shot now, and seeing how he stacks up against NHL competition while he is performing well in the minors is perfect. He is being rewarded for good play, and he is being shown where his future in the NHL will be as well, so he knows what will be expected of him when he arrives in the big leagues full-time. He is likely still a few years away from being a full-time NHL player, but getting him a few games this season is perfect for his development.

He is the exact kind of player that can be homegrown into a fan favorite, just by the way that he plays the game. He is not going to wow anyone by scoring goals, but he is going to make fans love him by the way he shuts down opposing players and how he sticks up for his teammates. That is why getting him up and playing games now is crucial. The more he is involved, and the more he has the new culture ingrained into him, the better. As the team continues to evolve and grow, so will he, and that is only good for both the team and the player. Keep an eye on Kozak when he draws a spot in the lineup for the Sabres, as he has a lot to offer while this team tries to keep their playoff hopes alive.