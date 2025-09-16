4 Sabres Who Stood Out in the Prospects Challenge

The Buffalo Sabres recently concluded the Prospects Challenge in LECOM Harborcenter with a record of 0-3. Despite losing all three of their games in the tournament, some of the Sabres’ young talents proved why youth is this team’s silver lining. Not only did they produce the most on the ice for Buffalo, but they also showed glimpses of what they could bring to the table as long as player development is made a priority.

With this tournament having major implications on training camp, some separated themselves from the pack, bolstering their chances of making the camp with the ultimate goal of cracking a spot on the team. They will also carry on with their conditioning and experience from the Challenge, serving as an edge over players who rested over the summer. If they fail to qualify for the NHL team, this set of players has already made their mark on coaches and scouts with their strong showing in the event, almost guaranteeing them a spot on the Rochester Americans. The question becomes, who are these players? Which Sabres stood out from the Prospects Challenge?

Radim Mrtka

Towering at 6-foot-6, Radim Mrtka showed why he was deserving of the ninth pick in this year’s draft. “Just a dream,” is how Mrtka described his unofficial debut with the Sabres. His game, however, doesn’t resonate with this tone of thinking, as he seemed composed and a savant on the ice despite his young age. “He was really good. Really good poise for a young defenseman, plays really hard, moves the puck well. (I) probably didn’t realize how good he could move; his lateral movement at the blue line is really good. He just makes good decisions with the puck,” said Americans head coach Michael Leone about Mrtka.

Radim Mrtka, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

Mrtka is known for his tall frame, but has room to improve in terms of his physical presence. The game vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, however, demonstrated his growth in this aspect of his game. He nailed a crushing body check into the corner boards in the opening seconds. A couple of minutes later, he showed glimmers of his blue-line abilities on a power play opportunity for the second power play unit. At the 5:06 mark, he sniped a shot from the left circle that found the back of the net to give the Sabres an early lead. He also finished with an assist in the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Czech defenseman may not be playing with the Sabres in the near future; however, with newfound experience, he will improve the Seattle Thunderbirds’ chances as he continues his stint in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Matous Jan Kucharcik

The United States Hockey League (USHL) line stole the show as late-round draft picks shone in the first game. “Our young line that we played, the USHL line, I thought they were our best line, to be honest with you,” said Leone, after rolling this set of players, acknowledging that the regular American Hockey League (AHL) prospects could have played better. Matous Jan Kucharicik is a name you may not have heard about, but his impact goes way beyond recognition. The fourth-round draft pick who plays for the Youngstown Phantoms launched a wrist shot from the slot to equalize the game at 2-2.

The Czech centre, who was labeled as a true two-way center, also played a veteran-like game with his command of the ice when he played with the second power play unit. “If you were just to watch the game, you would think that those were the guys playing pro hockey,” said Leone, praising the USHL line for their maturity on ice.

The 18-year-old might be returning to USHL for the foreseeable future, but his play in this Challenge signals a bright future for the youngster.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz

After a lackluster performance in the first game, the returnees bounced back on Saturday. Leone commented that his AHL line “has a lot more to give” after Friday’s loss. Riley Fiddler-Schultz responded to his coach’s call and delivered as he tallied two goals, the most of this team during the tournament. He recorded the first goal against the Blue Jackets and fired another one to end the game.

The Sabres signed the Canadian center as an undrafted free agent two years ago. The team retained him for another two years this offseason after showcasing solid play in the ECHL and AHL. Despite the depth of the Americans, Fiddler-Schultz found a way to contribute to his squad as he managed to record 26 points in the regular season and three points in the playoffs.

As is the case with the Sabres’ prospects pool, the team itself boasts tremendous depth in its talent pool, but as Fiddler-Schultz was able to respond to his coach’s call, so will he try to do the same and further his mark on the Americans, with the ultimate goal of breaking through to the NHL.

Ryan Rucinski

Standing out as a “ball of energy,” Ryan Rucinski’s tenacity was evident in Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The seventh-round draft pick exploited the Penguins’ gap on defense and struck a one-timer off of linemate Melvin Novotny’s pass as Buffalo struck first for a 1-0 lead. He also drew a penalty in the second period after rushing into the offensive zone with the puck.

“For a seventh-round pick, he’s just like a ball of energy,” Leone said. “He just skates, he works, he competes really hard, he’s really smart, he makes plays.” The prospect is set to play his third year with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms, while the Ohio State University awaits him for 2026-27.

Rucinski may still be early in his development, but he has shown that he can compete in the big leagues, with the possibility of joining the NHL someday.

These four Sabres stepped up in their own ways during the Prospects Challenge. They may still have a long way to go before landing a spot on the Sabres’ roster, yet this milestone marks a step closer to that goal. Training camp has yet to be held for these prospects to prove their worth. Whichever team they land on, they will surely benefit from what these young guys have to offer. An imposing presence, a two-way game like no other, a resilient mindset, and a fire that’s inextinguishable are all characteristics the Sabres will hold on to for the future they hope to build.