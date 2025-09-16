Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Matthews’ Winger, Line Combos & Deadwood

Toronto Maple Leafs fans who read The Hockey Writers are beginning to heat up their keyboards, and why wouldn’t they? With the offseason changes, new players to fit in, and top-line questions still unresolved, the chatter is loud, opinionated, and sometimes downright feisty. From debates about Max Domi’s fit to roster dead wood and potential trades, the readers have made their voices heard — and what they say is worth unpacking.

Some of the readers’ discussions are tactical, others philosophical, but one thing is clear: Leafs Nation isn’t shy about calling it like they see it. And, more than a few times, they totally disagree with my take. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most talked-about recent topics shaping the lineup and roster decisions heading into the season.

Item 1: Domi or Maccelli with Matthews and Knies?

Once training camp is officially underway, one huge question will loom over the Maple Leafs’ top line: who will skate alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on right wing? Domi brings NHL experience and flashes of scoring ability, but consistency has been a problem. Matias Maccelli, the 24-year-old acquisition from the Utah Mammoth, is eager to prove himself in his first real top-six opportunity.

Toronto Maple Leafs Matias Maccelli (Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images)

Maccelli’s 17-goal, 40-assist season in Arizona showcased his offensive instincts and creative passing. Described as a “poor man’s Clayton Keller,” he has the speed and playmaking skill to elevate Matthews and Knies’ line. But he’s not without flaws — defensive lapses and streaky play have haunted him in the past. Still, the Finnish winger spent the summer refining his strength, skating, and puck-handling, and he says he’s ready to seize this opportunity.

Domi, on the other hand, offers a known NHL presence and experience in high-pressure situations. Many hockey writers see him as a safe choice, though he hasn’t always delivered at the level that playing with Matthews demands. That said, there have been streaks of success when he’s been put with “Big Papi.” With Matthews and Knies already set, the right-wing spot has become a coveted audition — and one that could define the Leafs’ offensive identity this season.

Whoever earns the role, one thing is sure: Matthews needs a partner who can keep pace, create chances, and handle the spotlight. Training camp will settle the debate, and fans will be watching every shift to see who steps up to claim that top-line carrot.

Item Two: Domi on the Top Line? Not a Chance

Circling back to Domi, if one assesses the comments of THW readers, the consensus seems overwhelming: putting Domi on the top line is a non-starter. “Domi can’t score on an empty net,” one reader noted, capturing their sense of the frustration. Readers believe the top line needs Matthews flanked by scorers who can actually drive play, and Maccelli or Easton Cowan seem to be the preferred options.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

It’s not just about points — it’s about chemistry. The readers who weighed in yesterday (they might be an aberration) seemed to think Domi is a misfit who drags the flow wherever he goes. Many fans see his departure as inevitable, clearing room for younger, hungrier players who can truly complement Matthews’ line. For the Maple Leafs, top-line efficiency isn’t optional this season; it’s essential.

Training camp will likely see several different line combinations. Finding that first-line chemistry will be key to the season.

Item 2: Max Pacioretty — Role or Redundancy?

Again, looking at readers’ comments is interesting. The idea of bringing back Max Pacioretty has sparked debate, but most readers shot down the idea. They believe the Maple Leafs already have a logjam of left-shooting wingers, and even with a strong postseason under his belt, Pacioretty would at best slot into a third-line role.

Younger players like Bobby McMann, Cowan, and Dakota Joshua already occupy the ice, and finding their fit in the lineup is a priority. Adding an older veteran with load management needs could create more headaches than solutions. The takeaway? Pacioretty was appreciated, but he doesn’t fit the Maple Leafs’ current roadmap.

Item 3: Lineup Suggestions and Deadwood Decisions

Readers contributed their ideas about potential line combinations, considering balance, chemistry, and youth. Some of the most discussed lineups seem to look like this:

Top Line: Matthew Knies-Auston Matthews-(Maccelli or Cowan)

Matthew Knies-Auston Matthews-(Maccelli or Cowan) Second Line: Joshua-John Tavares-William Nylander

Joshua-John Tavares-William Nylander Third Line: McMann-Nicolas Roy-(Maccelli, Cowan, or Joshua)

McMann-Nicolas Roy-(Maccelli, Cowan, or Joshua) Fourth Line: Steven Lorentz-Scott Laughton-Calle Jarnkrok/Luke Haymes/Michael Pezzetta

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The broader focus is to maximize scoring potential, avoid forcing veterans into roles they can’t fill, and give ice time to the youth who can grow into impact players. The idea of dead wood also came under fire. Laughton, Domi, and David Kampf were repeatedly mentioned as players to move to free up cap space and roster flexibility. Some readers suggested packaging them with a prospect to acquire future assets.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the roster takes shape, the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff faces some clear decisions. How can the team best fill the top-line right-wing slot? Can they find line chemistry during training camp? Are there some veterans who no longer fit? If the team wants to avoid another quick playoff exit, merging the right players effectively is essential. But how, and whom?

For fans, this is the season to watch closely. Every trade, lineup tweak, and youth development decision will be scrutinized, debated, and celebrated. One thing is for sure: the Maple Leafs are leaning into change, and the next few months will tell whether they’ve built a team that can finally compete — not just on paper, but on the ice.