Sabres Prospects Who Could Participate in the 2026 World Junior Championship

The 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC) is scheduled to start with preliminary games on Dec. 26 and run through Jan. 5. It’s the biggest tournament in the world, where most players have already been drafted or will be entering the draft that year.

Players can showcase their talent to the hockey world and show why they were chosen to represent their country on this national stage. Team USA announced its preliminary roster on Monday and will reveal its final roster on Dec. 24; Three Buffalo Sabres’ prospects were included in the initial roster: Brodie Ziemer, Luke Osburn, and Adam Kleber.

With those Sabres prospects already chosen to represent their country, let’s look at more Sabres prospects who could end up playing for theirs.

Konsta Helenius – Finland

The Sabres drafted forward Konsta Helenius 14th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He’s in his second season playing professional hockey in North America with the Sabres’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, the Rochester Americans. This season, he’s recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 games with the team and has taken the next step in his development.

He has experience in international play, having played since 2021-22, when he competed in the U16 tournament. He played in the WJC last season and had a solid tournament, recording six assists in seven games and helping Finland achieve a silver medal as they suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to Team USA in the gold medal game.

Konsta Helenius, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

Helenius, one of the NHL’s better prospects at the moment, will end up on Finland’s roster, get some of the higher ice time, and given a significant role. I would be shocked if he isn’t selected.

Radim Mrtka – Czechia

The Sabres drafted defenseman Radim Mrtka ninth overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He’s had a taste of what it’s like to play professional hockey in North America, as he started the season with the Americans in the AHL before eventually being sent back down to juniors with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

During his short time in the AHL, he recorded one assist in four games and played minimal minutes, though he looked solid. Since being sent back to juniors, he has played in 12 games and has recorded 12 points (one goal and 11 assists).

Mrtla has his fair share of experience in international play. He’s played for Czechia internationally since he started in U16 play during the 2022-23 season. He’s played in the U18 WJC in back-to-back seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25). In international play last season, he played 14 games and recorded seven points. Five of those games and four of those points came during the U18 WJC, and unfortunately, Czechia did not make it past the quarterfinal round.

Mrtka would be an interesting choice for Czechia because he is still only 18 and eligible for the U18 tournament; however, he’s way too talented not to be on the U20 roster. I would expect Mrtka to be at least named to the preliminary roster for this tournament, but if he’s not called, I wouldn’t be as shocked I would if Helenius wasn’t chosen. Mrtka still deserves a roster spot, though.

Maxim Strbak – Slovakia

The Sabres drafted defenseman Maxim Strbak 45th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He’s currently in his third season playing college hockey for Michigan State University. He’s recorded seven points in 14 games so far this season.

Just like the others I’ve discussed here, he also has some experience in international play. In the last four seasons, he has been part of the U20 WJC. Last season was his best tournament as in only five games, he recorded six points in an eventual quarterfinal exit for Slovakia. He was one of the alternate captains for Slovakia, so unless anything happens, like an injury, he will be playing in this tournament and will be an essential piece if they want to secure a medal this season.

Anton Wahlberg – Sweden

The Sabres drafted Anton Wahlberg 39th overall during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He’s in his second full season with the Americans in the AHL, and so far in 19 games, he’s recorded nine points. He’s kept getting better and better and has really taken a big step forward in his development over the last two seasons in the AHL.

He has experience in international play, specifically the U20 WJC. He’s played in the tournament the last two seasons, which makes me think he’ll be on the roster for a third-straight season. In last season’s tournament, he recorded eight points in seven games en route to Sweden losing to Czechia 3-2 in a shootout in the bronze medal game. Wahlberg is in the same boat as both Helenius and Strbak. If he does not make the roster, I will be in shock.

The Sabres may have as many as seven prospects competing at the WJC this season, a testament to the organization’s growing depth. Six of those players look like near locks to make their respective national teams, while Mrtka’s spot remains less certain. Even so, given his recent performances and his country’s roster needs, I’d lean toward him cracking the lineup and the Sabres having one of the most notable prospect showings at the tournament.