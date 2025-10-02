Sabres Sending Radim Mrtka to Juniors Is the Best Option for His Development

The Buffalo Sabres are set to conclude their preseason games and training camp over the next week or so as the calendar inches towards the start of a new season. The team trimmed down its roster to just 31 players after sending back 24 players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans, as they look to finalize their 23-man squad before the Oct. 6 deadline. While his exclusion from the list surprised many because of his remarkable performances thus far, Radim Mrtka continues to impress the coaching staff during his stay with the Sabres. Related: Sabres’ 3 Biggest Standouts Halfway Through Preseason

In light of injuries on the Sabres’ blue line, a window of opportunity opened for the 18-year-old to skate with the team’s defensemen. Buffalo continues its evaluation of the Czech native with the possibility of onboarding him with the Amerks or sending him back to the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Seattle Thunderbirds. There remains a chance of him landing a spot with the team to start the season with the injuries; however, if history has proven to us anything, it is that development takes time in order to reap a prospect’s full potential.

Flashes of a Star

Mrtka’s time with the Sabres has been nothing short of spectacular. Despite finishing with a winless slate in the Prospects Challenge, the ninth overall pick proved to be the team’s silver lining. His seemingly poised play on the ice, paired with an improved presence on the boards, showcased unprecedented growth in the early stages of his development. Radim Mrtka, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds) Mrtka’s progression saw more advances as he carried his momentum from the Challenge into the preseason. Though overpowered at times in possession battles, Mrtka proved that he can hold himself against NHL-level physicality as he retaliates with crushing hits of his own. He has also shown offensive prowess as a blueliner after delivering an assist to linemate Byram in a shutout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets and burying a goal from Konsta Helenius’s assist in a statement victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

Mrtka’s strong showing thus far has some fans scratching their heads as to why his name wasn’t included in the list of players sent back to the Amerks. The Sabres’ faithful thought that his recent outings made a case for fast-tracking his development, earning him at least a training camp spot with the Amerks. The speculations would soon find their answer when the team announced Mattias Samuelsson and Byram’s injuries. The rookie secures the chance to show why his NHL debut could happen sooner rather than later.

Skating With the Vets

The Sabres rolled out new pairs on defense in response to Samuelsson and Byram’s injuries. Owen Power, who was once in Mrtka’s shoes, skated with the youngster on the team’s second pairing. Mrtka’s extended stay with the Sabres gives them the chance to make a more thorough assessment of him.

Coach Lindy Ruff spoke positively about the first-year defenseman after practice, saying, “When you see what he’s done since the start of prospect camp to where we’re at now, he’s got his game in a pretty good place. You try to see where his game can be. Can he maintain a high energy level through practices and games? And so far he’s been able to handle it pretty well.”

The Sabres Ask Too Much of Their Youngsters

Buffalo has missed the last 14 postseasons, making it the longest active streak of not making the playoffs in major North American sports. The Sabres are currently in an ever-continuing cycle of rebuilding, with each year putting more pressure to make a push to end the longstanding drought. There’s only so much to be asked from players, especially newly drafted prospects, who need time to develop into winning players and cultivate a team culture.

The Sabres seem to have a blueprint for developing young talent, but a lack of veteran personnel hinders them from executing their plan. The flow is unidirectional, in which scouts select their prospects, hand them over to player development, and finally give them to the minor league coaches to assist with their progress. This plan looks viable until prospects are forced to hang in the big league without veterans to take their place. Instead of ironing out wrinkles in their game with the affiliate team, the Sabres suffer from their rookies’ mistakes.

What’s Best For Mrtka?

Besides the risk of injecting a young player like Mrtka in the lineup, he could benefit more in a bigger role with the Amerks or the Thunderbirds than in obtaining limited playing time in the NHL. The Sabres, when healthy, boast one of the deepest rotations on the blue line.