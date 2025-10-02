Daniil But’s Improving Case to Crack Mammoth’s Opening Night Roster

The Utah Mammoth remain winless in the preseason after losing to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. They have struggled to find the back of the net, averaging only 1.6 goals per game through five preseason games.

While they have been struggling collectively, Daniil But has been one of the few offensive bright spots for the Mammoth. The 2023 first-round pick signed his entry-level NHL contract following Utah’s inaugural season in Salt Lake City.

He stood out immediately back in July at the Mammoth’s prospect development camp, scoring a goal in the scrimmage that concluded the camp. After reporting to Utah again for camp, he looked quite pedestrian in the Mammoth’s rookie showcase to open camp. However, through three preseason games, But has scored two goals and has an assist.

Daniil But Is Raw, But Impactful

Coming off a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) championship with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, many thought the 20-year-old would be bound for a full season in the American Hockey League (AHL) to refine his game.

The concern with But has never been his ability, but rather the Mammoth wanting him to learn how to use his 6-foot-6 frame more effectively. Following the Mammoth’s prospect development scrimmage in July, Lee Stempniak, the Mammoth’s director of player development, said, “He’s big, he’s strong as it is, but he’s got to get stronger. When he gets on the pucks, it’s hard. Guys are gonna be able to get underneath them and sort of leverage them that way. Using his size to his advantage, some of that’s gonna be adding more strength. So when he’s over the pocket, guys can’t get underneath him.”

We saw an example of this in Tuesday night’s game against the Kings, where But was muscled off the puck at the opposing blue line, which led to a Kings goal off the rush.

Something like this, being the cause of a goal against, could throw many prospects off their game. Not But. His next time over the boards with linemates Tij Iginla and Cameron Hebig, the group dominated, which led to a rocket of a shot from But from the point, which Kings goalie Pheonix Copley struggled to handle, which allowed Hebig to whack home the rebound. Then the following shift, the trio continued to dominate, leading to But tying the game up 2-2 on an unbelievable shot which had the top right corner labelled.

It’s evident that But is nowhere near his full potential as a hockey player. But that does not mean he isn’t ready to make an impact at the NHL level.

How Daniil But Could Fit With Utah Mammoth

Throughout the summer, I attempted to project the Mammoth’s roster after significant events, such as the NHL Entry Draft, post-free agency signings, and following the Mammoth’s rookie camp.

For the majority of the summer, I had But in the Mammoth’s projected starting lineup. At least until I saw Iginla look like the most dynamic offensive weapon the Mammoth had on the ice in their rookie showcase games.

Now, midway through preseason, and seeing him be one of the Mammoth’s most impactful offensive players, I am leaning back more in the direction of But, if a Mammoth prospect were to crack the NHL lineup.

To me, his size alone makes him the most NHL-ready forward prospect the Mammoth have. It may be true that he needs to improve his strength and balance in battles around the ice, but that is also true for most prospects trying to break into the league. Winning battles and protecting the puck is a skill that is acquired by experience, and coming from the KHL, arguably the second-best professional hockey league in the world, But may not get much out of playing in the AHL, where he is likely to be one of the stronger players in the league.

At the NHL level, he may struggle at times; however, his length and awareness will enable him to cover a significant amount of ground defensively. He has the skill and creativity to help drive a line offensively. With the Mammoth having one of the best top-six forward groups in the NHL, but a bottom-six that lacks consistent offensive production, But’s pure power forward mould could be a part of the solution to Utah’s offensive inconsistencies from last season.

It may still be an outside chance of cracking the roster, and it would definitely be one of the higher-risk, high-reward options compared to the several low-risk, low-reward players expected to get a shot ahead of him. These guys are strong and reliable players. However, But’s combination of size and skill is unique and could be a game-changer for the Mammoth.

For a team starving for offense, it will be hard for them to turn away one of their most productive players throughout the preseason if But continues to put up points and create scoring chances as he has early in camp.

Some aspects of But’s game may be raw, but I have a feeling the risk will be worth the reward if he’s given a shot in the NHL at some point this season.