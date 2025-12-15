Utah Mammoth’s Top 15 Prospects Midway Through the 2025-26 Season

We’re around halfway through the 2025-26 season, and we’ve seen a good glimpse of how good or bad most of the players within the Utah Mammoth organization are playing. It also means we have a basic understanding and prediction of how most of their prospects’ seasons will turn out.

With the Mammoth losing one of their biggest pieces of their team to injury in Logan Cooley, a trade is bound to happen soon to provide some reinforcements. It felt like time to revisit who the top 15 prospects are in the Mammoth’s system.

The last time I did a version of this was way back in September of last year. Just a few reminders. To count as a prospect, you have to meet the following requirements: you had to play fewer than 25 games in total in the NHL, and also be under the age of 24 (that means players like Ben McCartney, Cameron Hebig, and Michal Kunc are not eligible for this list). With that, here are the top 15 prospects in the Mammoth’s system as of December 2025.

15. Julian Lutz (LW)

2025-26 stats: 24 Games Played (GP): 2 Goals (G) – 1 Assists (A) – 3 Points (P), Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

Going from juniors to the American Hockey League (AHL) is no easy feat, and Julian Lutz’s production is a prime example of that. After putting up 68 points in 50 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in 2023-24, it seemed like Lutz was primed for a big rookie season with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Lutz only managed 13 points in 47 games, scoring only two goals after scoring 24 with the Gamblers. It was a disappointing season for the German forward after so much promise.

This season, it hasn’t gotten much better. Lutz only has two goals in 24 games. While he’s on pace to beat his goal totals from last season, it won’t be by much, and as of right now, he won’t have the assists to even come close to his point totals from last season.

Is it a system issue? Is Lutz just not adapting to the professional level? I think it’s more of the latter. Lutz has had flashes of dominance in the AHL, but then it disappears. His physicality has been great for the Roadrunners, but other than that, he’s looked invisible on the ice.

KING JULIAAAN GOAL pic.twitter.com/GnCAcWkOkk — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) November 23, 2025

We’ll see how he finishes out this season. However, the patience of adjusting to the AHL is running thin. There’s a solid pro player in there somewhere. Lutz just needs to find it.

14. Noel Nordh (LW)

2025-26 stats: 21GP: 3G-6A-9P, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

Noel Nordh wasn’t on the last prospect list I did, but his development over the past year and a half has leapfrogged him over guys like Miko Matikka and Sam Lipkin. It’s helped that he’s had a somewhat easy transition from juniors to the AHL.

What really stands out about Nordh is that he’s a very smart player. He knows how to react to plays and where exactly to put pucks. At just 20 years of age, his hockey IQ rivals those who are 10 years older than him.

As mentioned, he’s done well coming over from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He had 52 points in 47 games last season with the Soo Greyhounds and also played two games with the Roadrunners. While he hasn’t quite matched that production level yet, he’s arguably been the best rookie who is currently on the Roadrunners with nine points in 21 games. That can definitely be credited to coming over to North America early and playing in the OHL.

NOEL NORDH with this BEAUT of a goal to widen the score… IT'S TUCSON HOCKEY SEASON pic.twitter.com/HcaW9HhpeN — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) October 19, 2025

It’s hard to say if Nordh will crack the NHL soon. He could be a productive bottom-six forward. He does need to work on his speed a bit more, along with handling more ice time. However, he has grown tremendously in the past season and a half, and it has impressed those in Utah and Tucson.

13. Gabe Smith (C)

2025-26 stats: 26GP: 11G-16A-27P, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Gabe Smith might be one of the most underrated prospects in the Mammoth system. Drafted in the fourth round back in 2024, Smith’s 77 games since then have been far better than what most expected.

Last season, the center had 39 points in 52 games, including 20 goals. In the playoffs, Smith was a huge contributor as the Moncton Wildcats went on a run to claim the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship and make their first appearance in the Memorial Cup tournament, going all the way to the semifinals. Smith had 22 points in 19 games.

His start to the 2025-26 season has been even better. Smith currently has 27 points in 25 games in what is projected to be his best season in the QMJHL. The Wildcats are also first in the whole league, which could be the precipice to another long playoff run.

That’s leaving out the impressive NHL preseason Smith had. Despite not producing any points in the three games he played with the Mammoth, the young forward stoodout in every game for his willingness to battle for the puck and his physicality. Smith was top 15 on the team in shots taken. He was on the Mammoth’s roster until the very end, showing how much the team believes in him.

I don’t know if Smith will be a top-six forward at any point in his career, but he will be a solid bottom-six forward at some point in time for the Mammoth. He reminds me of a more offensively gifted Jack McBain. A physical and gritty center who battles hard for the puck and isn’t scared to lay the body. He might be in the AHL for a season or two, but Smith could be an important piece to the future of the Mammoth’s bottom six.

12. Owen Allard (C)

2025-26: 24GP: 3G-3A-6P, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

Speaking of gritty and physical centers, Owen Allard plays that role as well. He’s another guy who wasn’t on the top 15 prospects list before last season, but has had a significant year and a half since then that has leapfrogged him over others.

Allard played his fourth season with the Greyhounds last season alongside Nordh. Despite running into injuries, he had a productive season with 28 points in 31 games. He followed it up with four points in five playoff games.

This season, he’s currently second in points among active rookies on the Roadrunners, right behind his linemate Nordh. This is despite playing on the fourth line and getting not as much ice time than the top guys on the team.

Owen Allard, Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Bennett Silvyn)

The forward has adjusted well to the pro level. His two-way play is what really makes him stand out. He defends well, is very physical, and gets to the dirty areas around the net. He also skates really well, which allows him to get ahead of his opponents quickly. He’s a very similar player to Smith, but quicker and, as of right now, more experienced and adjusted to the pro level.

THE GOAL HAS BEEN SCORED



Owen Allard gives the Buzzer for the Bears! pic.twitter.com/331elq7jno — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) December 14, 2025

You would like to see a little more offense out of him, but it’s his first season in the AHL, and he’s playing bottom-line minutes. Give him a season or two, and he might carve himself a nice spot in the bottom six with the Mammoth. He is kinda what they need right now. A fast and physical player who can produce.

11. Will Skahan (D)

2025-26: 16GP: 1G-0A-1P, Boston College (NCAA)

Tall, physical, and good defensively. Sounds like general manager Bill Armstrong’s favorite type of player. Will Skahan is exactly that and has quietly risen up most Mammoth prospect rankings, including this one.

Skahan is a great defensive defenseman. He’s a player who forces others to keep their head up and be aware. He could be waiting with a massive hit, which he isn’t afraid to do. Skahan is a very competitive player who wants to win. It’s a great trait to have for any other team.

The offense could pick up a little bit, but that’s not his game. His game is to break up any plays in his own zone and to prevent the pucks from reaching his goaltender. He does that very well, one of the reasons why he’s risen from the 14th spot.

Skahan rips it from the point for his first of the year



💻 @NESN and @ESPNPlus | https://t.co/On2LlwMxLB pic.twitter.com/9spit2byAi — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 28, 2025

Another reason why he’s developed so well to the point where he’s the 11th best prospect in the Mammoth’s system is playing in the NCAA. Players who come out of college are usually better developed for the AHL than players in juniors. Obviously, it’s not always the case, but you look at players who have come through the Mammoth system after college, like Josh Doan, and you can see why it’s a good choice.

Skahan likely won’t turn pro until after next season, but when he does, expect him to join the Roadrunners first, who have been excellent at developing defensemen. However, he’ll be an NHL defenseman soon after that.

10. Max Pšenička (D)

2025-26: 24GP: 2G-10A-12P, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Another recent defenseman draft pick by the Mammoth, Max Pšenička, similar to most of the recently mentioned prospects, has only improved since being drafted. He’s turned himself into one of the better two-way defensemen in the Mammoth’s system.

Pšenička has done well in the Western Hockey League ever since coming over from Europe. It was probably the best choice for his development as well. Alongside Carter Sotheran and Will McLaughlin, he’s helped the Portland Winterhawks have one of the best bluelines in the league.

Similar to Skahan, Pšenička does a great job of breaking up plays and stopping the puck from even getting to the goaltender. He’s a quicker defenseman, though, and does a great job of winning puck battles. Pšenička is also one of those defensemen who gets the puck to the net or a player who will put it on net. That’s why he gets so many assists compared to Skahan or others.

Pšenička looked good in his first development camp as well back in July. It will be interesting to see how well he transitions from juniors to the AHL level when he eventually comes over. It probably won’t be for a while, so it’s nothing to stress about right now. What will be fun and interesting is to watch Pšenička play at the upcoming World Juniors tournament. He was recently named to Czechia’s preliminary roster. It should be a great place to display why the Mammoth took him in the second round this past summer.

9. Maksymilian Szuber (D)

2025-26: 21GP: 4G-7A-11P, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

Maksymilian Szuber wasn’t an offensive defenseman until he turned pro. All of a sudden, after his first season with the Roadrunners, he’s been one of the highest scoring defensemen within the Mammoth’s system.

The Polish defenseman is in his third season with the Roadrunners, currently with 11 points in 19 games. This is after producing 32 points in 65 games last season. Szuber has been a staple defenseman for the team for a while now, and arguably, he’s deserved an NHL call-up ahead of some other players who have taken a trip to Utah in the past year and a half.

With the great offensive capabilities, why isn’t Szuber higher? Well, he is the most experienced player on the whole list. He’s played three pro seasons, played in one NHL game back in the 2023-24 season, and is 23 years old. Szuber is on the verge of not being considered a rookie anymore, and while I’m sure there’s still some potential to be tapped, guys ahead of him have a higher ceiling.

Szuber takes us up 2-0 in the 2nd! pic.twitter.com/nrJM5mTnpO — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) November 16, 2025

Nevertheless, Szuber is one of the more intriguing prospects on the list. His play in the AHL has spoken for itself, including recently, where he’s garnered more ice time with the recent injury to Artem Duda. The Mammoth’s blueline is stacked for the near future. I wonder, especially considering his age, if he or the Mammoth eventually decides a change of scenery is needed in order to give him a fighting chance to be an NHL player.

8. Maveric Lamoureux (D)

2025-26: 21GP: 0G-9A-9P, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL), 5GP: 0G-1A-1P, Utah Mammoth (NHL)

It feels like Maveric Lamoureux has played a lot more than 20 NHL games. As of right now, he sits at 20, meaning he qualifies for this list, although I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes after this season.

Lamoureux has been the Mammoth’s go-to call-up from the Roadrunners when they need defensemen. That’s above veteran guys like Scott Perunovich and more experienced prospects like Szuber. Why? It’s because of his ability to fit right into the NHL lineup and his personality.

If this list were based solely on personality, Lamoureux would be number one. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy who is willing to do anything to get better. He cares deeply about whatever team he plays on and is a genuine human being.

On the ice, Lamoureux is one of the tallest out there, and like most players his height, he’s not afraid to lay the body. It helps him do well in the AHL, and it certainly doesn’t hurt his play in the NHL. He’s also able to score goals and produce points thanks to his great shot and his skating.

I will say that ever since his injury last season, Lamoureux hasn’t been as good as he was during his first stint with the Roadrunners and then the Mammoth. During his most recent call-up, Lamoureux actually played that level of hockey again. I would argue his performances in the NHL have been better than his ones in the AHL. It’s weird, but hey, it does buy him an argument on why he should stay in Utah. That time is certainly coming soon. We’ll see how he does back down in Tucson, but it could be his last trip down there if he finishes this season strong.

7. Artem Duda (D)

2025-26: 14GP: 0G-8A-8P, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

Another one of the Mammoth’s underrated defensemen, Duda has thrived in his first two seasons of pro hockey. It’s even more impressive considering his background and his road to the AHL.

Artem Duda, Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Bennett Silvyn)

Duda is probably the second-best two-way defenseman prospect in the Mammoth organization, right behind the seventh-place player on this list. 29 points in 70 games last season isn’t bad at all, and he did it while becoming a top-pairing defenseman quickly in his first AHL season. On top of that, he was one of the leaders on the blueline in the plus-minus stat and even scored a goal in the playoffs.

The Russian defenseman is the best of Szuber and players like Skahan and Pšenička combined. He does well at passing and getting pucks to the net while also breaking up plays. On top of that, he’s a very smooth skater. Duda is a player who accepts any challenge given to him and is willing play as much as he needs to. He’s an important part of the Roadrunners’ blueline, and it’s shown with his absence due to injury as the team’s defense has struggled in the past couple of games.

His excellent play during his time in Tucson makes me wonder why the Mammoth have yet to call him up. They didn’t even bring him up to Utah when they were dealing with their numerous injuries on the blueline last season. Duda was also a quick cut during this past training camp and preseason. I wonder if he’s in the same boat as Szuber, where going to a new team might improve his chances of making it to the NHL. Either way, there’s a reason why he was a second-round pick. Duda will be a solid defenseman in the NHL one day.

6. Michael Hrabal (G)

2025-26: 12GP: 6-5-0, 3.00 Goals Against Average (GAA), .897 Save Percentage (SV%), UMass (NCAA)

The goalie of the future. Michael Hrabal has been talked about a lot ever since being drafted in the second round in 2023. He is, by far, the best goaltending prospect in the Mammoth’s system.

A lot of the attention for Hrabal goes to his height. He is the same height as Lamoureux, standing at 6-foot-7. It gives him an advantage when it comes to sight and visibility. His long legs also give him an advantage when it comes to making saves.

Hrabal made headlines over the summer by declining an NHL contract from the Mammoth and opting to stay with UMass for the 2025-26 season. It’s nothing to get concerned about. The last person to reject a pro contract was Cale Makar, and he turned out pretty decent. Hrabal did make it clear he will sign with the Mammoth after UMass’s season ends.

Check out 6’7” goalie Michael Hrabal! What a save! pic.twitter.com/GlNzJ3MB1Q — Allan Walsh🏒 (@walsha) October 7, 2025

When his college career does end, it will be interesting to see how everything shakes up. I don’t foresee him going straight to the NHL unless the Karel Vejmelka and Vítek Vaněček tandem flames out. That leaves him down in Tucson, where he’ll have to battle out Jaxson Stauber, Matt Villalta, Anson Thornton, and Dylan Wells. Fortunately, Hrabal, as the Mammoth’s top prospect, will probably get the priority for starts.

Hrabal will be an NHL goaltender someday, even if fans have to wait a little bit longer after his decision to stay at UMass. Ultimately, that decision could be a beneficial one to his development as he chases down a national championship in college.

5. Tij Iginla (C)

2025-26: 17GP: 13G-14A-27P, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

My placement of Tij Iginla in these rankings might be a hot take, especially considering he was the second-best prospect on my list last season. However, there are concerns with Iginla that just aren’t there with the players above him.

Let’s start with the good. After double hip surgery, Iginla seems like he’s back to his normal self. He’s on pace to easily beat his totals from his injury-shortened 2024-25 season, and while I doubt he’ll catch his career-best 84-point 2023-24 season, he should be able to put together a very productive season. It will also help that the Kelowna Rockets are hosting the Memorial Cup this season, which means they get an automatic bye into the tournament. On top of that, Iginla will likely be on Team Canada’s roster for the World Juniors tournament.

Get Iggy with it! 🕺@utahmammoth prospect, Tij Iginla has his third goal against the Royals with a beautiful toe drag release!@Kelowna_Rockets I #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/LifuylnVUb — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) November 9, 2025

Iginla’s shot and stickhandling are elite and might be the second-best player on this list in that latter category. His speed is solid. Concerns about his hip have mostly been silenced, especially with achievements like WHL player of the month during November. He’s a great kid, too, on and off the ice.

However, there are still concerns around Iginla. How well will his game adjust to the pro level? Will his prior injuries affect him going forward? Will his offense continue to be elite when he reaches the NHL or the AHL? A reminder that his 84-point season during his draft year was by far his best season in the WHL. He only had 18 points before that year.

Those are just questions that you have to ask. Iginla will probably be an NHLer and maybe even a star. However, patience will more than likely be needed when it comes to the forward. After almost a season away from playing, time in the AHL next season might be the correct move for his development. Rushing him to the NHL could bear some consequences.

4. Cole Beaudoin (C)

2025-26: 25GP: 14G-27A-41P, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Cole Beaudoin might be the best two-way player on this list. He is a complete player in every way possible. There is a reason why the Mammoth traded up to get the center back in 2024.

Beaudoin is a warrior. He wins puck battles thanks to his physical play. He crashes the net and isn’t afraid to get into the dirty areas. He defends well and checks hard. The center can score and pass well.

It's Beau-ver 🙅



Cole Beaudoin streaks down the ice and gets the @OHLBarrieColts the win in overtime!@FloHockey | #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/HKzZxulW7X — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 26, 2025

Then there’s the personality. Beaudoin is a natural-born leader. He isn’t afraid to call out his teammates to do better, and he isn’t afraid to acknowledge when he needs to improve. Even in the Mammoth’s development camp, Beaudoin was an honest and serious guy. He screams future NHL captain material.

This is a player who could jump straight into the NHL just based on the way he plays and how well that style of play usually transfers over. Beaudoin doesn’t have the hands like Iginla, but he’s a better all-around player. He’s a fantastic two-way center that will eventually fit perfectly in the Mammoth’s middle six sooner rather than later. Depending on how his season goes, he might make an appearance with the Roadrunners this season. For now, he’ll be a fun player to watch for Team Canada at the upcoming World Juniors tournament.

3. Daniil But (LW)

2025-26: 7GP: 0G-1A-1P, Utah Mammoth (NHL), 19GP: 8G-9A-17P, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

Sending Daniil But down to the AHL to begin the season was the right move. A lot of people didn’t agree with me at the time, but looking at it now, the trip to southern Arizona helped But adjust to the North American style of hockey.

But showed off his talent in Tucson. He’s a fast skater, has a good shot, and has really grown to become a better two-way player with each game he plays at the pro level. You can tell when he has the puck because he takes over and controls the game. Playing on a line with top and seasoned AHL players Kevin Rooney and Sammy Walker was the greatest move the Roadrunners could’ve made because both players helped him grow on and off the ice.

In the NHL, But has been close on multiple occasions to scoring his first NHL goal, but has been stopped short each time. It’s coming; fans shouldn’t worry about that. The forward has done well at doing practically everything else. He’s made smart plays and has looked like an NHL-caliber player already.

🧢Three piece from BUT last night for his first career HAT TRICK‼️



Nothing BUT net… BUTers BUT… PeekaBUT… He BUTS he scores! pic.twitter.com/t32sujJlLc — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) November 9, 2025

But might get sent down to the AHL again when guys like Cooley and Alex Kerfoot return from injury and/or when the Olympic break rolls around. That’s not a bad thing. It gives a space where he can develop and grow with top-line minutes. He’s a fantastic player that’s fun to watch, and he will be a full time NHLer as soon as next season.

2. Dmitri Simashev (D)

2025-26: 5GP: 1G-4A-5P, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL), 24GP: 0G-1A-1P, Utah Mammoth (NHL)

Dmitri Simashev was one NHL game away from being disqualified from this list. However, before he could play that 25th game, he was sent down to the AHL. It was the right move.

Even during his first game, Simashev looked solid in the NHL. He played well defensively, and while he made some errors, all is forgiven. He hopped straight into the NHL as a 20-year-old. Mistakes happen.

Simashev skates well, and similar to other defensemen on this list, he isn’t afraid to lay the body. He has great hockey IQ and is the best defensive defenseman on this list. The offense could be better, but he’s not that type of player.

Dmitri Simashev, Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

I get why he started in the NHL. A great preseason was certainly a factor, but the Mammoth also wanted him to be around Mikhail Sergachev and learn from him. The two will more than likely be paired together in the future, so it makes sense. However, scratching Simashev frequently rather than letting him play in the AHL was not the right choice for the defenseman’s development. He needs a space to grow and finesse his game, and Tucson is the place to do so.

Dmitri Simashev SCORES THE GAME WINNING GOAL IN OT pic.twitter.com/wGk7lXgPPg — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) December 13, 2025

In the AHL, he’ll get to play top-pairing minutes while continuing to grow and be around veteran players like Perunovich and Robbie Russo. It’s the right move. Similar to But, Simashev will be a full-time NHLer very soon. Patience by player, team, and fans pays off, and time in the AHL will do wonders for the defenseman, just like it did with players before him.

1. Caleb Desnoyers (C)

2025-26: 17GP: 6G-19A-25P, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The unanimous pick for number one. Was there any other choice? Caleb Desnoyers may not have gone first overall in the 2025 Draft, but he might be the best forward that eventually comes out of it. The Mammoth are lucky the fourth overall pick fell into their lap via the lottery because Desnoyers might be a big piece for them going forward.

Desnoyers is the skilled player you want on your team. He has fantastic hands and brilliant speed. He’s a good team player and knows exactly where to put the puck. Desnoyers is a future number one center, which is exactly what the Mammoth need. While his wrist injuries might’ve scared some, he has proven ever since returning that it’s no issue anymore.

84 points in 56 points in the QMJHL last season is no easy feat, especially when it includes 49 points. Desnoyers was a huge reason why the Wildcats made a run to the Memorial Cup tournament. He’s going to be representing Team Canada in the upcoming World Juniors tournament, and while he is currently practicing on the third line, he’ll more than likely get moved up as he’s a player who drives plays and can help elevate the team.

Out of all of the forwards taken in the 2025 Draft, Desnoyers might be the best offensive forward. He’s a player who can make your team instantly better, arguably on the verge of being a star. He’ll eventually be the Mammoth’s number one center, even ahead of guys like Cooley, and might end up never touching the AHL. He is the center who generates offense every time he touches the ice. Desnoyers is the Mammoth’s future in what could be the final big piece to help them be a perennial playoff team.