Utah’s Duo to Watch: Inside Owen Allard and Noel Nordh’s Journey to the Pros

As the Utah Mammoth get closer and closer to being a playoff contender, more and more prospects arrive from their years of rebuilding. Over the next couple of seasons, players like Caleb Desnoyers, Artem Duda, Maveric Lamoureux, and others will make their way into the lineup and become part of the strong and tight-knit culture the team has.

Some of these prospects have the advantage of already playing together and having a strong relationship with each other. The duo that comes to mind is top prospects Dimitriy Simashev and Daniil But, who have played together on Yaroslavl Lokomotiv for quite some time now.

However, there’s another duo who have played and grown together over the past year, which, like Simashev and But, will continue their development this season: Owen Allard and Noel Nordh. Unlike Simashev and But, Allard and Nordh have had completely different hockey journeys, starting on completely different sides of the planet, which eventually led them to Ontario, Canada.

Now, as they are set to begin their first full pro seasons together, Allard and Nordh head into training camp as perhaps some of the most underrated prospects in the Mammoth’s system who are expected to be big players for the Tucson Roadrunners in 2025-26.

Journey to Tucson

On Jan. 13, 2004, Allard was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He was the third out of four kids to be born to Andrea and Shawn Allard. Shawn used to play hockey. While the highest level he ever made it to was the ECHL, he became one of the best skills coaches in the NHL after his retirement. He worked with the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

During his teenage years, Allard played hockey 24/7. It started in his hometown of Ottawa, where he played for Ottawa Meyers Automotive. Then he transitioned to Northwood School, where he played for two seasons, and then he played a season for the Kanata Lasers. Everything changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Allard and his brothers, Tristan and Sutton, decided to continue their pursuit of playing pro hockey, and the best way to do that was to play in France.

Allard and his brothers traveled to France to play for some of its junior teams, the same country where Shawn played at its highest level of hockey. Allard played well, producing 10 points in four games with the U17 team and five points in four games with the U20 team. It was around this time that Allard was drafted in the seventh round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Draft by the Soo Greyhounds. Nearly a year later, he signed his entry-level deal to begin his OHL career.

Just a little over a year after Allard was born, Nordh was born in Söderhamn, Sweden, in 2005. Similar to Allard, Nordh was a younger sibling with his older brother, Nils, being born three years earlier.

Nordh’s name wasn’t as widely known as Allard’s. Behind his brother, he was the second person in his family to play at the highest levels of hockey for his country. Nordh started with the Söderhamn/Ljusne junior team. He played well, especially in 2019-20, producing 56 points in 23 games for the U16 team. Impressive enough, 40 of those points were goals.

By the time Allard made his way over to France, Nordh was playing in his final season with Söderhamn/Ljusne, this time on the J18 team, along with two games on the Division 2 team. The next season, Nordh’s career took him to Brynäs IF, a club where multiple NHLers have played, including Nicklas Backstrom, Elias Lindholm, and Adam and Jesper Boqvist. His first season with the club saw him with a couple of teams, mainly the J18 team, where he had 25 points in 20 games.

The 2022-23 season saw another leap for Nordh, as he primarily played with the J20 team, producing 27 points in 38 games. He also played some games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and participated in the World Juniors, producing five points in seven games. It was also in 2022 that Nordh was selected 44th overall by the Greyhounds in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

During the 2023 offseason, Nordh’s hard work in Sweden paid off, especially during his time playing for his country at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where his three goals in five games helped push Sweden to win silver in the tournament. With the 72nd overall pick, the Arizona Coyotes selected Nordh, marking the beginning of his path to the NHL.

The next season, Nordh played almost exclusively in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest level of hockey in Sweden behind only the SHL. He had 15 points in 50 games and played in 13 of Brynäs’s playoff games to help the team capture the league championship. It helped him make history by becoming the first player to sign a contract with Utah after their hockey operations relocated from Arizona.

During some of the biggest points of Nordh’s career, Allard was facing some of the toughest challenges of his career. He played his first season with the Greyhounds in 2021-22, performing well with 24 points in 66 games. However, in the offseason, Allard went undrafted during the NHL Draft.

Despite this, the forward was invited to the Ottawa Senators’ development camp. Only 15 minutes in, Allard ended up with a torn labrum, an injury that would keep him out for the next six months, seriously affecting his 2022-23 season with the Greyhounds. He played just 14 games in 2022-23, producing seven points. The Greyhounds missed the playoffs, and for the second straight summer, Allard was passed over in the draft.

It was the 2023-24 season where Allard’s luck began to change. He was invited to the Avalanche’s rookie camp, where he played in the rookie tournament. Allard returned to the Greyhounds, where he became a star for them, producing 44 points in 55 games. He even made Team Canada for the World Juniors, tallying three points in five games, which placed him sixth in scoring on the team.

Back with the Greyhounds, the team made the playoffs, where Allard scored four goals along with an assist for five points in 10 games. One of those goals was an overtime winner against the Guelph Storm, whom the Greyhounds swept before being dispatched in seven games by the eventual Memorial Cup champions, Saginaw Spirit.

Throughout the season, Allard began generating NHL interest. It all paid off at the 2024 Draft, where he was selected 135th overall by Utah. It took three years, 19 rounds, and 583 players to be drafted in order for Allard to finally hear his name get called, but it was worth it.

In Utah’s rookie tournament, Allard made a big impact, scoring the overtime goal against the LA Kings, and finished tied for the team lead in points. His hard work and impressive two-way play eventually earned him his entry-level deal, and Allard was sent alongside Nordh to Tucson for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Last Season in the Soo

It was in Tucson where Allard and Nordh first officially became teammates. The pair joined the Roadrunners for the preseason and the first couple of games of the American Hockey League (AHL) season. Nordh played in both preseason games and led the team in scoring with two goals and two assists. He made his AHL debut in Colorado against the Eagles, playing in both games of the series.

Meanwhile, Allard was dealing with a lower-back sprain, which kept him out of the four games Nordh played in. It was eventually determined that the pair would be sent to the Greyhounds for the season, as it was deemed they would get more playing time in Soo, thanks to a stacked Roadrunners team.

It was a weird season with the Greyhounds for Allard and Nordh. First, Nordh was held back from playing because of a delay in his International Ice Hockey Federation transfer. Then, Allard dealt with a concussion that kept him out for a while. It was followed up by Nordh sustaining an injury to his leg.

However, despite appearing in limited games, both Allard and Nordh produced well. Allard produced 28 points in 31 games, while Nordh, in his first and only OHL season, had 52 points in 47 games.

“It was a good season,” Allard said. “Obviously, not really the way I pictured it, with the concussions and the injuries, but for the games I played, I thought I did well. I feel like I developed as a player in the right direction. I was happy the way it went…It was an unbelievable group. I was happy to have Nordy there on my side, both of us being Utah prospects.”

Throughout the season, Allard proved he was one of the best two-way players the Greyhounds have had recently, despite missing chunks of two seasons. Meanwhile, the opportunity with Soo provided Nordh the chance to adjust to North American ice and the way the game is played in juniors, the AHL, and the NHL.

“It was different from what I’m used to in Sweden,” Nordh said. “I learned a lot of good things there. I got used to the ice; the ice is a lot smaller here. I got a lot of ice time and established my game a lot.”

While the Greyhounds were eliminated by the Windsor Spitfires in the first round, both Nordh and Allard played well, combining for seven points in the five games they played. The first year for the duo together on the Greyhounds was a big success. Nordh adjusted well to North America and performed better than anyone expected.

Meanwhile, Allard had spent the past four seasons with the team. His best season was his final one; he is proud of what he managed to accomplish throughout his tenure with the Greyhounds. He’s also happy he got to meet fellow Utah prospects Matthew Villalta and especially Nordh during his time in the OHL.

“I loved my time in the Soo,” Allard said. “Coming in as a 17-year-old and leaving as a 21-year-old, it was an amazing four years. That community is so strong. They love their hockey there, and it’s an amazing organization. They’ve developed so many players to the next level. They got Matt Villalta, who came up, and then Nordy right here, so it’s cool to see that. I loved my time in Soo.”

The pair were assigned back to the Roadrunners after the conclusion of the Greyhounds’ season. With the Roadrunners fighting for the chance to make the playoffs, neither Allard nor Nordh appeared in a game for the team. However, they got to be around the team, which was massive for them.

“You learn new things every day,” Nordh said. “You can see all the players out like when you’re watching the game from up in the crowd, so you can see what all the other guys are doing on the ice and off the ice and how professional they are.”

The pair participated in practices and were around players like Kailer Yamamoto, who has played pro hockey for a while. They also got to learn from Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin what it takes to be in the AHL and eventually the NHL. Most importantly, the duo got to see the pro hockey routine on and off the ice.

“I think it’s definitely a big step from junior hockey,” Allard said. “This is everyone’s job at this point. Just the daily habits that the guys have, it’s extremely cool to see. The way they take care of their bodies off the ice and on the ice, and the work ethic that gets put into practice. I feel like the details here are very well done, and it goes a long way.”

The Roadrunners eventually made the playoffs and took on the Abbotsford Canucks in the first round. While the Roadrunners were dispatched in three games by the eventual Calder Cup champions, it provided even more valuable experience for Allard and Nordh. Seeing what it takes to make the playoffs and how to win in the playoffs, especially in an organization like Utah’s, is important for players like the two former Greyhounds who want to make the NHL one day.

Although Allard and Nordh weren’t in Tucson for long, Potvin was still impressed by them. In practice, they stood out to the head coach, and he loved having them around the older Tucson team.

“They’re excited, they’re bright-eyed, they’re trying to absorb and take in as much as they can,” Potvin said. “We loved having them in practice. They’ve had some private practices on their own, but the energy of their practice was high, and it pushed the pace a little bit. We loved having them.”

Future in Tucson

With their junior careers behind them, Allard and Nordh are expected to be big parts of the Roadrunners this season. Both players stood out during the Mammoth’s development camp in July. Allard won the team’s fitness award and also scored a goal in the scrimmage. Meanwhile, Nordh looked great on a line with Allard, producing an assist.

The Mammoth’s director of player development, Lee Stempniak, saw some great skill and attributes from both players during the camp. While both have things to work on and the transition from junior to pro is a big one, he believes that both Allard and Nordh can have an impact in the AHL in 2025-26.

“Allard’s skating just jumps off the chart,” Stempniak said. “He’s so explosive in straight lines. It’s really a huge advantage for him, where he’s able to get a step on a guy and take pucks to the net. He tested really well. He’s really fit, which is good. Noel is a smart player. He has a really good understanding of his role, and plays a pro game already, where he’s getting pucks and moving them and going to the right areas of the ice. For him, he just has to continue to work on his skating, continue to work on adjusting.”

Both Allard and Nordh know that in order to get more ice time in the AHL and eventually make it to the NHL, they have to work hard. Despite great numbers with the Greyhounds, it’s a whole different beast in the pros. Allard wants to work on his mental game on top of his overall game. Nordh wants to continue to adjust to the North American style of hockey.

The Roadrunners will be a great starting place for the duo to improve in the areas where Stempniak and the organization want Allard and Nordh to work on. This season, with some of their veterans gone, they will be expected to jump in and be every-night players for the team. Potvin expects them to be some of their main contributors, especially after their breakout years with the Greyhounds.

“We know that they’re going to be major contributors next year,” Potvin said. “I think they learned a lot from playing together. I think it was especially good for Nordh to be able to play in North America for his first season. I think that’s given him a good insight into what next season will look like.”

Of course, the question is, will the duo play together on the same line in Tucson this season? Both have said they would like to, especially after everything they’ve been through together with the Greyhounds and the Roadrunners last season.

However, both Nordh and Allard are just excited to get to Tucson in October and start being a main part of the Roadrunners. Of course, the escape to the southern Arizona warmth is one they’re both excited for, especially after a snowy season in Ontario.

“I like it here,” Nordh said. “The weather is so nice. It’s a good club. Everyone is nice, like the teammates and all the coaches and everything. I’m excited for next year.”

Allard had similar things to say about the weather, but similar to Nordh, he’s excited to make an impression and fight to improve and impress the higher-ups in Salt Lake City.

“It’s a big change from Canada,” Allard said. “It’s some nice weather here, compared to Sault Ste. Marie, where there is a lot of snow and stuff. The organization’s been great. They’ve welcomed us with open arms. It’s a really good group of guys here. I think everyone’s pushing each other every day to get better. That’s the environment you want to be around with these older guys. Trying to work hard, make a good impression, learn from the older guys day by day, and try to become a better pro at the end of the day.”

As training camp inches closer and closer, the anticipation for some of the Mammoth’s rookies gets bigger and bigger. Pressure is high, and there will certainly be challenges in both Allard’s and Nordh’s way. By now, they’re used to it.

Different from prior years, though, Allard and Nordh have each other to lean on. On game nights, the duo usually arrives together and leaves together. They’ve built a tight bond over the past year, fighting through injury and other things, and it’s translated well on the ice as seen during development camp.

“It’s really nice to have a familiar face,” Allard said. “I met Nordy at development camp, and our relationship grew as we were here in Tucson, and we went to rookie camp together, training camp, and played preseason games together in the NHL. It was really cool to meet him.”

For Nordh, the past year has been crazy. He’s moved from Sweden to Canada to the United States, has played four different levels of hockey (NHL, AHL, OHL, and HockeyAllsvenskan), and has had no break in between. However, he’s been through it all with Allard by his side, and he couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s very nice to have him on my side,” Nordh said. “We’ve been through a lot of things together. We’ve stayed in the hotel for a very long time together. It’s nice to have him on the side with you. He’s a really good player and a really good person.”

Simashev and But might’ve played together longer. They might be the better prospects and make the NHL sooner. However, Allard and Nordh’s friendship is one forged through struggles, challenges, and a common goal shared between the two of becoming the best players they can be.

Through injuries and a playoff run with the Greyhounds, to learning what it takes to play in the AHL in the stands while living out of a hotel, Allard and Nordh became more than friends. If you ask either one about the other, it sounds like they’ve known each other longer than a year. It’s the type of bond that embodies the Mammoth’s culture of family. For both of them, despite the challenges that they’ve overcome, they wouldn’t have done anything different.

“He’s been an unbelievable guy, and he’s an unbelievable player, so I was happy to have him on my line,” Allard said. “I’m really excited for the future with him.”

Allard and Nordh’s journeys to Utah and Tucson couldn’t have been more different. Yet, despite being born and playing hockey on opposite sides of the world, they’ve managed to form one of the strongest friendships among the Mammoth prospects. As they start their pro careers together, which will be the toughest part of their hockey careers, they’re ready to face it as teammates, friends, and brothers. After all, they’ve been through an unthinkable amount of adversity together. What else is new?