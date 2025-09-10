How the Golden Knights Help Power Las Vegas’ Sports Scene

Las Vegas will always be the entertainment capital of the world, even if there has been less-than-optimistic news about recent tourism. Fortunately, the start of “sports season” could bring a much-needed economic boost to the city. From the Vegas Golden Knights’ rise (preseason is just days away!), to the Las Vegas Raiders offering new hope, to Formula 1 roaring back in the Strip—it’s all part of a new identity.

Out-of-town visitors are spending big, pumping more than $1.8 billion a year into the local economy. On top of that, the average sports fan’s trip tab has nearly tripled in just a few years, climbing from $129 in 2019 to $357 in 2024.

In other words, “sports szn” isn’t just a catchphrase here in the desert. It will be the economic engine for the next few months.

Golden Knights Remain the Heart of Las Vegas’ Sports Tourism

Since their introduction as an expansion team in 2017, the Golden Knights have transformed from a scrappy team of underdogs fit for a Disney film to a powerhouse team, and now with even more star power. Their 2023 Stanley Cup victory cemented their role as a symbol that rallied not just the residents, but the tourists that frequented “Sin City”.

Forbes valued the franchise at nearly $1.9 billion in 2024, with annual revenues hovering around $230 million, placing them in the NHL’s upper tier. Beyond ticket sales and merchandise, their title run packed the Strip with watch parties and visiting fans, filling hotels and restaurants in ways usually reserved for prizefights or New Year’s Eve.

The ripple effects are significant. The city’s spectator sports economy has seen exponential growth. From 59 jobs in Q1 2010 to nearly 1,200 in Q3 2022 in sports team and club employment, wages rose by an astonishing 12,800 percent, according to a UNLV business report. This employment impact spans coaching, front office, retail, and more, clearly benefiting from the momentum the Golden Knights helped ignite.

“One in four of our workers and nearly thirty percent of our real GDP is tied to recreation services. The linkages between the two industries are real,” said Andrew Woods, director of CBER (Center for Business and Economic Research).

Looking ahead, college hockey further raises the stakes: the 2026 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four is slated for April 9 and 11 at T-Mobile Arena, a testament to the city’s growing influence as a sports host, and one of the best times to visit as a hockey fan. It’s ice hockey in a desert. If this does not establish the city as a credible sports town, what will?

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

While the Golden Knights may be the city’s flagship team, they’re hardly the only ones fueling this new era of Vegas sports. The Raiders have quickly become a spectacle of their own since moving into the desert. With annual revenues pushing close to $800 million, the NFL franchise operates on a different scale.

Allegiant Stadium doesn’t just host eight home games; it’s a magnet for out-of-state fans, concerts, and mega-events that pour billions into the local economy. Nearly nine out of every ten tickets on StubHub are bought by fans traveling in from outside Nevada, a figure second only to the Dallas Cowboys. Hosting the 2024 Super Bowl, which pumped an estimated $1 billion into the local economy, only underscored how central the Raiders and the NFL have become to Vegas’ sports identity.

The Aces have carved out their own lane, dominating the WNBA with back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. They’re more than just a winning basketball team, as they represent a shift in how seriously the city and its fans take women’s sports. Research from UNLV even shows their success is sparking more participation among young girls in athletics across the valley, building cultural momentum as well as championships.

And then there’s Formula 1. Since its 2023 debut, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has quickly become one of the city’s most lucrative annual events, rivaling even the Super Bowl in economic impact. Visitors stay longer, spend more, and add to the city’s growing sports scene.

Put these all together, and you’ve got a sports-themed backbone that helps revitalize the city’s economy.

“Wild Card” Events: Other Sports Spectacles For Las Vegas

It would not be “Vegas” if we stuck with just “traditional” sports. Take rugby, for example. The National Rugby League’s (NRL) inaugural game drew 42,000 fans in Allegiant Stadium. And they did it again earlier this year with Rugby League Las Vegas. The buzz stretched far beyond the Strip.

Then there’s WrestleMania, which has turned into something of a residency here. The city hosted WrestleMania 41 in 2025, and it’ll do it all over again in April 2026. Also, look at the college level. UNLV Athletics alone pumps more than $100 million into the local economy each year, supporting over 1,000 jobs. And, of course, no sports calendar feels complete without the National Finals Rodeo. Since 1985, it’s been a December tradition at the Thomas & Mack Center. This is just a reminder that in Las Vegas, the definition of “sports” is as broad and colorful as the city itself.

Las Vegas Gets “Lit” For Sports Season

Las Vegas isn’t just a playground anymore—it’s a proving ground. From the Golden Knights to the Raiders, Aces, F1, and even rodeos and WrestleMania, sports are fueling jobs, tourism, and city pride like never before. The sports season has arrived. Time to book a ticket to Las Vegas.