5 Best Times to Visit Vegas for a Golden Knights Game in 2025-26

If you’re planning a trip to Las Vegas, there’s no better time to visit than when the Golden Knights are on home ice. Las Vegas transforms on game day. This is not just “Sin City”, it becomes “Hockey Town”. The T-Mobile Arena becomes the heart of The Strip, packed with fans, flashing lights, and the kind of experience only this unique city brings. Pairing a Golden Knights game with everything else Vegas has to offer, from major festivals, blockbuster events, and concerts, could be the best thing to book in North America.

Here are the five best stretches (plus a special bonus) to watch the Golden Knights in style.

5 Different Times to Visit Las Vegas for Golden Knights Games

1. Oct. 31 – Nov. 13, 2025

Oct. 31: Colorado Avalanche (1:00 p.m. PT)

Colorado Avalanche (1:00 p.m. PT) Nov. 4: Detroit Red Wings (7:00 p.m. PT)

Detroit Red Wings (7:00 p.m. PT) Nov. 6: Tampa Bay Lightning (7:00 p.m. PT)

Tampa Bay Lightning (7:00 p.m. PT) Nov. 8: Anaheim Ducks (7:00 p.m. PT)

Anaheim Ducks (7:00 p.m. PT) Nov. 10: Florida Panthers (7:00 p.m. PT)

Florida Panthers (7:00 p.m. PT) Nov. 13: New York Islanders (7:00 p.m. PT)

Starting on Halloween, the Golden Knights have a two-week home stretch with six games capped by a rematch against the Florida Panthers from the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Early November also means cool and comfortable days (around 66°F/19°C) and crisp evenings (52°F/11°C). The city isn’t overflowing with tourists yet, and Vegas may still be recovering from a barren season, so mid-week hotel rates may be friendlier than peak season. Plus, BravoCon, a major reality-TV fan convention, runs just after this window (Nov. 14-16).

2. Dec. 27 – 31, 2025

Dec. 27: Colorado Avalanche (7:00 p.m. PT)

Colorado Avalanche (7:00 p.m. PT) Dec. 29: Minnesota Wild (7:00 p.m. PT)

Minnesota Wild (7:00 p.m. PT) Dec. 31: Nashville Predators (12:00 p.m. PT)

Even if spending the New Year in Las Vegas is pricier than other times, it is well worth it. This festive week culminates in a New Year’s Eve faceoff with the Nashville Predators and a beloved former Golden Knight, Jonathan Marchessault. Las Vegas leans full-on holiday mode here, with the Bellagio’s winter conservatory and iconic decorations lighting up The Strip. Expect cooler temperatures (bring jackets and sweaters), but the payoff is spectacular shows, holiday cocktails, and a crowd that brings the holidays to life.

3. Jan. 14 – 19, 2026

Jan. 14: at Los Angeles Kings (7:00 p.m. PT)

at Los Angeles Kings (7:00 p.m. PT) Jan. 15: Toronto Maple Leafs (6:30 p.m. PT)

Toronto Maple Leafs (6:30 p.m. PT) Jan. 17: Nashville Predators (7:00 p.m. PT)

Nashville Predators (7:00 p.m. PT) Jan. 19: Philadelphia Flyers (5:00 p.m. PT)

This begins with the Golden Knights in LA, which is just a four-hour drive from Las Vegas (road trip!). Las Vegas is still an ideal destination for snowbirds. The winter temperatures are around 50°F (10°C) in the day and as chilly as 30°F (0°C) in the evening. Bring a light winter jacket. Tailgating, hiking along Mt. Charleston, or just walking along The Strip are still enjoyable experiences. Post-holiday slowdown means potentially better hotel bargains, and if the Sphere or residencies are on rotation, you can cap off nights with world-class entertainment.

4. April 9 – 15, 2026

April 9: at Seattle Kraken (7:00 p.m. PT)

at Seattle Kraken (7:00 p.m. PT) April 11: at Colorado Avalanche (5:00 p.m. PT)

at Colorado Avalanche (5:00 p.m. PT) April 13: Winnipeg Jets (7:00 p.m. PT)

Winnipeg Jets (7:00 p.m. PT) April 15: Seattle Kraken (7:00 p.m. PT)

This is Christmas for hockey fans. The Golden Knights are on the road, but we get the Frozen Four on April 9 and 11. When they return, they have a marquee matchup with last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners, the Jets. Depending on how this season shapes out, this final pair of home games could also have significant playoff implications. This time in Vegas also has pleasant weather with temperatures around 70 °F (21°C), which is great for strolling or exploring nearby attractions. There are off-season midweek rates that can make hotels easier to book, while having less traffic makes The Strip feel less hectic.

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with the Stanley Cup (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

5. April 18 – 19, 2026

April 18/19: Potential Stanley Cup Playoff Game

If budget is not a concern, then go all out for WrestleMania weekend. The annual wrestling extravaganza returns to The Strip for a second straight year just in time as the Golden Knights, most likely, begin their Stanley Cup Playoff run. Expect Las Vegas in peak form here. The streets will be busier and filled with fans from across the globe. But this is Vegas, baby! This is what you came to the Strip for. So even if this is likely the priciest weekend on this list, it may also be the most epic and memorable one.

No matter when you visit, the Golden Knights promise an unforgettable show on the ice. Las Vegas guarantees everything else around it.