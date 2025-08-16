Golden Knights’ Easiest and Toughest Opponents

The Vegas Golden Knights’ regular-season matchup history paints a clear picture. Some opponents can’t withstand Vegas’s speed and depth, while others have their number. The records and goal differentials tell one story, but the advanced stats, like Corsi for percentage (CF%) and shot rates, add even more flavor. From total domination over division “rivals” to struggles against East Coast powers, these matchups reveal exactly where the Knights feast – and where they falter.

Golden Knights’ Favorite Doormats

Ottawa Senators

Record Against: 12-1-1 (.893 PTS%)

12-1-1 (.893 PTS%) Goal Differential: Plus-20

Plus-20 Most Lopsided Victory: 5-1 win (Nov. 4, 2021)

Against the Ottawa Senators, the Golden Knights dominate in nearly every facet. They control 5-on-5 possession (a CF% hovering well above 55%) and have outshot the Senators in 14 of 14 meetings. Ottawa rarely threatens in close games, with half of their defeats coming by two or more goals. With Vegas’s depth, rolling four lines and capitalizing on nearly every mistake, the goal differential alone tells the story. As the Golden Knights have often done against prone opponents, they mute the Sens’ offense by forcing them to survive in their own zone. A Pacific Division counterpart can relate.

San Jose Sharks

Record Against: 27-2-5 (.868 PTS%)

27-2-5 (.868 PTS%) Goal Differential: Plus-63

Plus-63 Most Lopsided Victories: 6-0 (twice)

The Sharks may have infamously beaten the Golden Knights in a playoff series, but the regular season is a different story. San Jose remains the Knights’ favorite sparring partner and punching bag, especially today. The Knights have won seven straight against the Sharks, thanks to controlling the possession battle and winning a typically physical matchup. It’s akin to bullying, as the Golden Knights usually trap the Sharks in their own zone for long stretches. Few matchups show the gap between two franchises quite like this one.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev saves a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson

Seattle Kraken

Record Against: 12-2-1 (.833 PTS%)

12-2-1 (.833 PTS%) Goal Differential: Plus-22

Plus-22 Most Lopsided Victory: 6-2 (Dec. 21, 2024)

The Seattle Kraken have that upstart energy that the Golden Knights fans are well aware of. They play fast and hard, and often turn games chaotic. However, Vegas is familiar with this and has “big brothered” the Kraken as a result. Similar to games against Ottawa, the Golden Knights not only dominate puck possession, but “outchance” the Kraken consistently (scoring chance percentage/SCF% at 55%). But the biggest disparity lies in finishing, where Vegas’s 5-on-5 PDO of 1.044 (shooting + save percentage) in 2024-25 exposed their different levels of play.

Biggest Thorns in the Golden Knights’ Sides

Pittsburgh Penguins

Record Against: 6-7-1 (.464 PTS%)

6-7-1 (.464 PTS%) Goal Differential: Plus-2

Plus-2 Most Lopsided Defeats: By Four Goals (Twice)

The Penguins have a knack for tilting the ice in their favor, limiting the Golden Knights’ puck possession in contrast to their usual dominance. This is a testament to how good the Pens have been at even strength, mainly because they have two of the greatest centers in the game. Despite a nearly even goal differential, the Golden Knights have dropped eight of 14 meetings. When the Pens control the pace, Vegas struggles to generate sustained offensive pressure.

Carolina Hurricanes

Record Against: 5-6-3 (.464 PTS%)

5-6-3 (.464 PTS%) Goal Differential: minus-4

minus-4 Most Lopsided Defeats: By Three Goals (Three Times)

The Hurricanes’ disciplined play in the neutral zone has been a bane to the Golden Knights’ attack. The Canes’ 5-on-5 CF% against the Golden Knights generally sits above 52%, which has consistently been the best mark among all teams. This possession war, something Vegas usually does well, has made winning difficult for them. In tight games, Carolina’s ability to frustrate breakouts and win board battles often makes the difference. Last but not least, the Hurricanes’ defensemen’s abilities to force turnovers have also exploited one of the Golden Knights’ recent weaknesses.

Boston Bruins

Record Against: 6-7-1 (.464 PTS%)

6-7-1 (.464 PTS%) Goal Differential: minus-1

minus-1 Most Lopsided Defeats: By Three Goals (Twice)

The Bruins consistently match Vegas’s physicality and tempo, turning many of their contests into grind-it-out affairs. Boston frequently edges the Golden Knights in high-danger scoring chances, and their late-game execution has tipped several close matchups in their favor. Nonetheless, the Bruins have become much worse and have entered somewhat of a rebuilding phase. The Golden Knights could soon make this matchup more one-sided.

Final Thoughts

The Golden Knights’ matchup history shows just how dominant they can be when their speed, depth, and possession game are firing, especially against overmatched foes. But certain teams still know how to disrupt their rhythm and force them into uncomfortable games. Whether the Golden Knights are feasting on familiar prey or grinding through tough battles, each matchup adds another layer to the franchise’s evolving identity in the NHL.