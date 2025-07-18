9 Stats the Golden Knights Must Improve in 2025-26

For the Vegas Golden Knights, the 2024-25 season went swimmingly… until it didn’t. The Edmonton Oilers exposed the Golden Knights’ many flaws, outclassed them, and unceremoniously sent them to the golf course in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This won’t cut it. This franchise has championship standards, and it will need to rectify many areas if it hopes to realize its title potential again.

Entering its ninth NHL season, we outline the nine most revealing stats from 2024-25, which show what Vegas needs to address most.

Most Revealing Stats About Vegas’s Weaknesses Last Season

Faceoff Win Percent – 50.4% (15th in NHL)

Winning faceoffs is critical for puck possession, especially in special teams and defensive zone starts. Vegas was league-average, but a slight boost could improve situational control and help generate cleaner breakouts and scoring opportunities, especially since it is subpar in this next stat.

5-on-5 Shooting Percent – 8.3% (23rd)

Finishing at even strength was a problem. The Knights generated chances but struggled to convert. A bottom-third shooting percentage at five-on-five suggests either poor shot quality or weak finishing. Vegas snagged Mitch Marner, an elite playmaker from the wing, to address this.

Penalty Kill Percent – 75.8% (26th)

A sub-76% penalty-killing percentage won’t cut it for a contender. This was one of Vegas’s Achilles’ heels during the regular season, and although it did turn it around in the postseason, ranking near the bottom of the league puts extra pressure on their goalies and offense to compensate for lapses.

Vegas Golden Knights Pavel Dorofeyev collides with Edmonton Oilers Zach Hyman in front of Adin Hill in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

High-Danger Chances Converted (HDC%) – 8.1% (23rd)

The Golden Knights reached dangerous areas but failed to finish. A low HDC% implies missed nets or weak attempts (or elite goalie opposition). Vegas will need to finish stronger if it hopes to topple the Florida Panthers or Oiles in the playoffs.

2nd Period Goal Differential – +3

Vegas dominated the first (plus-18 goal differential) and third (plus 41) periods but barely broke even in the middle frame. This may pass against weaker opposition, but again, not to sound like a broken record, will not pass against elite opposition, especially during the postseason.

Giveaways Per 60 Minutes – 15.4 (Fifth-Most)

Too many unforced errors can kill momentum and fuel opponent rushes. While this did not seem to hamper Vegas’s overall success during the regular season, it needs to improve its puck management, or it risks losing to Edmonton again or its fellow contenders in the postseason (From ‘Golden Knights, outplayed at even strength, lose Game 1 to Oilers’ – The Athletic, May 7, 2025)

“You turn the puck over in [neutral zone] spots, it gives them a chance to turn back the other way, and I think that’s what happened in the second and third (periods),” Vegas captain Mark Stone said following the Game 1 loss to Edmonton.

Hits Per 60 – 17.8 (27th)

While hits aren’t everything, Vegas’ physical play tailed off. Ranking near the bottom in hits per 60 suggests a less aggressive forecheck or puck retrieval game. Many of the other top-tier teams also ranked low here, like the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton. But that’s also mainly why Florida ran through them.

Penalties Drawn Per 60 Minutes – 2.65 (32nd)

We do not condone diving… but Vegas needs to take more advantage of its superior power play (ranked second at 28.3%), especially with Marner now on the team. Vegas’s 48 five-on-four goals only ranked 13th in the NHL. This could use improvement.

Win Rate in One-goal Games – 43.8% (24th)

If we were to pick just one stat, this one stands out. Vegas lost more of these than they won, which could be the result of many of the stats we outlined above. Of the playoff teams, only the New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning had lower winning percentages, and they both bowed out in the first round of the playoffs. Edmonton, Florida, Carolina, and the Dallas Stars, last season’s final four teams, all finished in the top 10. Vegas needs to win these types of games as it will be hard-pressed to blow out the elite, especially during the postseason.