Jets Re-Sign Ford To 2-Year Deal with $812,500 AAV

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed restricted free agent (RFA) forward Parker Ford to a two-year deal with an $812,500 average annual value (AAV.)

The undrafted 24 year old was one of the Manitoba Moose’s more-productive players when in the lineup last season, scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists for 21 points in 41 games. Last season, with a 41-point rookie American Hockey League campaign under his belt, he made his NHL debut on Jan. 30 against the Boston Bruins and scored a goal in the third period of a 6-2 rout. It was his first of three games with the Jets before being sent back down.

Parker Ford, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Unfortunately, he suffered an upper-body injury in late February while playing with the Moose that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Ford will be one of the young forwards pushing for NHL work this fall. He was coming off a two-year deal with a $867,5000 AAV he signed in March 2023 after spending four years at Providence College.

The Jets have two RFAs remaining: defenseman Dylan Samberg and forward Gabriel Vilardi.