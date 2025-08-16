5 Best Carolina Hurricanes Players for 2025-26

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Carolina Hurricanes had a busy offseason. After adding Nikolaj Ehlers and K’Andre Miller, they feel like one of the top contenders for the Metropolitan Division and the Stanley Cup. That said, who are the best five Hurricanes players heading into the upcoming season? Who are the players that Rod Brind’Amour and the franchise need to help lead the way?

Who Makes the Cut?

5. Andrei Svechnikov

To kick off the list at number five, it’s Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov. While the 2024-25 regular season was an up-and-down affair, one that could be viewed as below average, Svechnikov bounced back in a big way during the 2025 Playoffs. During the regular season, he had 20 goals and 48 points in 72 games. During the postseason, he had eight goals and 12 points in 15 games. When Svechnikov is rolling, it helps bolster the Hurricanes’ top six to start rolling with his skill set on the ice. He is a power forward who can score, skate fast, and throw big hits when necessary. While it has been three seasons since he’s scored 30 goals and had over 60 points, he seemed like someone who was getting comfortable once again following his ACL tear in 2023-24.

There is a good chance that Svechnikov could be on the second line, along with Taylor Hall and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. However, don’t be surprised if he sees time on the top line with Ehlers and Sebastian Aho. He could be seeing time on the first power play unit as well for Brind’Amour and the staff. After averaging 17:07 of ice time last season, Svechnikov could see an uptick if he can stay healthy in 2025-26. There are some expectations for him if he wants to reach 60 or more points again for the first time in three seasons. If he can take that momentum from the 2025 Playoffs into the upcoming season, could fans be seeing another level from Svechnikov?

4. Nikolaj Ehlers

Even though he hasn’t played for the Hurricanes yet, Danish forward Ehlers arguably has to be part of the top five in terms of importance and skill set. During the 2024-25 season, he finished with 24 goals and 63 points in 69 games for the Winnipeg Jets. He followed that up with five goals and seven points in eight games during the playoffs. The way he incorporates his speed will be a massive boost for the Hurricanes, who also carry speedsters on the blue line and other forwards. With the nickname “Fly”, it only made sense for the Hurricanes to bring him in, along with his high-level shot. Ehlers’ two-way game is underrated, and something that will fit well within the system in Carolina.

Ehlers finally saw PP1 time for the Jets last season, after trying to break into that group for a long time. He averaged 15:48 of ice time last season and will be seeing a solid jump when he joins the team in Raleigh. It’s not for certain, but there is a good chance he will start the season on the first line with at least Aho. It all comes down to whether they will add Svechnikov or Seth Jarvis to his other wing. If Ehlers can stay healthy, there is a good chance he could eclipse 30 goals for the first time in his career and possibly 65 or 70 points, the latter for the first time as well. Either way, Ehlers was a huge acquisition for the Hurricanes, and fans are excited to see him play in Carolina. If he hits the ground running and helps lead this team into their eighth straight postseason, the Hurricanes could be one of the toughest teams to face.

3. Seth Javis

After finishing with back-to-back 67-point seasons, there is a ton of excitement surrounding Jarvis as the Winnipeg native is poised for a 70-plus point season. After leading the Hurricanes in goals (32) during 2024-25, there is a chance he could snag 35, maybe even 40 in 2025-26. He missed seven games last season due to re-aggravating his shoulder. If that doesn’t give him issues, there’s no telling what Jarvis could do, especially if he’s on the top line with Aho and Ehlers. He finished second on the team in points behind Aho (74) during the regular season. During the postseason, he led the team in assists (10) and points (16) in 15 games. He averaged 19:21 of ice time in 2024-25, a career high for Jarvis.

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho celebrates his goal with center Seth Jarvis against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Lenovo Center (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The extra ice time proved pivotal for the Hurricanes, as he also led the team during the regular season in shorthanded goals (five). He has been Brind’Amour’s Swiss Army knife the last two seasons, more importantly in 2024-25. Jarvis was picked for Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off and has been invited to the preliminary Olympic Camp for the 2026 Winter Olympics. His stock is only going up, and when he is going, the Hurricanes are going. It seemed like every night, Jarvis was noticeable for the Hurricanes, no matter the situation. Whether it’s 5v5, power play, penalty kill, overtime, no matter, Jarvis has proven time and time again that Brind’Amour trusts him. Don’t be surprised if his fifth year in the NHL is his best season yet for the Hurricanes.

2. Jaccob Slavin

If there is someone who is widely underrated in the NHL, look no further than Denver, CO native Jaccob Slavin. He once again finished with eight penalty minutes or fewer, for the third consecutive season. He is the best defensive defenseman in the NHL, and it’s not close. The hockey world got to see that first-hand as he played a shutdown game for the USA during the 4 Nations. During the postseason, Slavin committed zero penalties. He played in 95 games (80 regular season & 15 playoff) and never reached 10 penalty minutes combined. He has always been slated to shut down the best players around the NHL, and does it on a nightly basis. He averaged 21:34 of ice time during the 80-game regular season, and 23:44 during the playoffs. The latter was after skating for almost 28 minutes a night for Games 4 and 5 in the Eastern Conference Final.

Slavin scored two goals and had four points in the postseason, one of those goals coming as a game-winner during Game 1 of Round 2 against the Washington Capitals. He did that after tallying six goals and 27 points in 80 games in 2024-25. His plus-167 leads the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers all-time, and if he can get a plus-33 in 2025-26, he will be the first player to reach plus-200. Slavin has been on the top defensive unit during the Brind’Amour era and is slated on the top penalty kill unit as well. He will no doubt be the best defensive defenseman for the Hurricanes and the NHL this season. The two-time Lady Byng winner will be looking for his third in 2025-26.

1. Sebastian Aho

When discussing the Hurricanes, people cannot leave out Aho. He led the Hurricanes in assists (45) and points (74) during the 2024-25 season. He also finished second in goals (29) behind Jarvis’ 32. During the 2025 postseason, he had seven goals and 15 points in 15 games. Aho averaged 20:06 of ice time during the regular season, compared to 20:48 in the playoffs. He will eventually be the best overall forward for the Hurricanes, since relocation, and is someone who will see his number retired one day. The thing that the Hurricanes need from Aho is to be flipping games on their head more often in 2025-26.

Aho had five power-play goals, three shorthanded goals, and nine game-winners last season. He did see a dip in points from 89 in 2023-24 to 74 last season. However, if he gets rolling and does now slow down, there is a possibility he could notch 90 points for the first time in his career. If he is paired up with Ehlers and Jarvis, he could reach that point mark this season. Just like Jarvis, if Aho is going, the Hurricanes are going. They will need that for the regular season, and more importantly, in the postseason as they look to win their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.