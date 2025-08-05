Vegas’ Declining Tourism Will Test the Golden Knights’ Business Model

The Vegas Golden Knights didn’t just bring hockey to Las Vegas. They turned it into a spectacle. From Day 1, the team has leaned into the city’s identity as a destination. Games at T-Mobile Arena aren’t just for locals, they’re part of the Vegas experience. Tourists fly in, party, maybe gamble a bit, and then catch a Golden Knights game. It’s hockey as entertainment, sold right alongside Cirque du Soleil and bottle service. However, if tourism keeps declining, this whole setup gets shaky.

Visitor counts fell roughly 6.5% in May 2025, followed by even steeper declines with 11.3% year-over‑year in June, coupled with hotel occupancy down nearly 15% and average room rates falling 6–7%. This dip in tourism, while many say is not a cause for alarm, may still be felt by the Golden Knights and their fans.

How Revenue Streams Impact the Local Economy

Tourist spending doesn’t just fill hotel rooms. It fuels every aspect of the Golden Knights’ game‑day ecosystem. Vegas has consistently ranked near the top in terms of NHL attendance. That’s mainly due to the team ranking among the NHL’s most popular teams in out‑of‑town ticket sales and merchandise revenue. But fewer visitors mean fewer high‑spending attendees.

A drop in international travel is particularly significant: Canadians, in particular, have declined going to Vegas by up to 20% while overall overseas tourists are down 13–14%. Despite this, casinos report that gaming revenue on the Strip was up in June, suggesting some resilience in spending. However, analysts attribute it to deeper-pocketed guests or retained high rollers, not a broad tourism recovery.

Las Vegas lacks a large, established working-class fan base compared to traditional NHL cities. Ticket pricing and fees are set for visitors accustomed to glitzy packages, not locals. As the hospitality sector slumps, many locals face unemployment. The area’s jobless rate rose to 5.8% in June from 5.5% in May, and tip‑dependent incomes have plunged, in some cases by more than half.

As locals tighten discretionary spending, attendance reliability based on resident fans may wane, exposing how thin the base can be.

What This Means for the Golden Knights

Fewer tourists = fewer seats filled. If people stop coming to Las Vegas, they stop coming to games. Simple. This means fewer out-of-towners buying tickets, renting suites, or dropping $500 at the merch counter before puck drop.

Home ice gets a little less friendly. Fewer fans mean a less-than-optimal home arena for the Golden Knights. Since they started playing in 2017, they have had the fourth-most wins and the sixth-best point percentage at home. That’s mainly due to the raucous atmosphere. It is loud and electric inside T-Mobile Arena.

Pricing pressure. The team might have to shift away from Strip-style premium pricing and cater more to locals with discounted nights or bundle deals. A local family of four will not pay $200 a person for nosebleeds, sorry. This is not a bad thing in the long run, but it could eat into margins and dilute the “event” vibe the Golden Knights have built.

Smaller national footprint. Part of what’s made the team work in the NHL is the attention it draws from across the league. Visiting fans. Viral content. A sense that something big is always happening. Fewer tourists mean fewer eyes from outside, and that makes it harder to keep the Golden Knights brand buzzing in other markets.

Casino money might tighten up. Many of the team’s biggest sponsors come from the resort and hospitality world. If the Strip feels the squeeze, some of that partnership money could dry up or at least get re-evaluated.

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas (Bernard Spragg. NZ via Flickr)

The Golden Knights Can Make Adjustments

If the Golden Knights want to stay on top, they might have to start doing it like the good ol’ hockey teams did: by focusing more on the local community. This not only means cheaper tickets for families, but growing grassroots hockey with outreach to schools and partnering with local businesses that are not on the Strip. The Golden Knights can still be stylish.

This is also not the first time the city has been hit like this. During the 2008 recession, tourism tanked and took a huge chunk of the economy with it. The difference now? Some of the warning signs were already there. UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research had been forecasting tourism slowdowns in 2025 and 2026 before the latest dip (5.8% and another 6.9%, respectively), and gaming revenue was already expected to slide around 5.4% in 2025 and 4.6% in 2026.

The Golden Knights have ridden the Vegas boom better than anyone. They’ve built a franchise on spectacle and on the city’s “what happens here” energy. But that same model starts to look fragile when the visitors stop showing up.

Unless travel confidence bounces back fast (and unless Las Vegas figures out how to stop pricing itself out of its own market), the team might need to rethink who they’re really building for. The party crowd kept them winning at the gate. But now? It might be time to play for the home crowd.