What’s Wrong With Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner? A Closer Look

Stuart Skinner is the Edmonton Oilers’ goalie right now, and sure, there’s been talk about other names possibly taking over, but for the moment, he’s the guy between the pipes. Lately, though, there’s been a lot of chatter around what’s gone wrong with him and whether he’s really the goalie the Oilers can count on long term.

One thing that caught people’s attention: Skinner didn’t get invited to Canada’s Olympic summer camp this year. That might seem like a minor detail, but it tells us a lot about where he stands—and maybe that things haven’t quite clicked.

The Olympic Camp Snub: A Blow or a Blessing?

Now, missing out on an invite to a camp like that can sting. It’s a huge accolade for any goalie, especially a younger one. To be invited shows you are among the best. You get to work with top coaches, face off against elite competition, and soak up that high-level environment.

So when Skinner wasn’t picked, some fans started wondering if maybe he’s not quite ready to be a true NHL starter. And honestly, that’s a fair question. Confidence is huge for goalies—if you start doubting yourself, it shows in your game. You hesitate, second-guess, and suddenly everything feels harder.

But here’s the flip side. Sometimes, not receiving an invitation can be beneficial to a player. The Olympic camp entails extra travel, a demanding schedule, and numerous distractions. For a goalie who needs to focus on his game, staying put in Edmonton might be exactly what Skinner needs. He can work closely with the Oilers’ goalie coaches, stick to his training plan, and maybe get in some extra gym time without the jet lag.

Plus, getting passed over like this can light a fire. There’s something about proving people wrong that can push a player to new heights.

Bigger Picture: Talent vs. Consistency

That said, the issues with Skinner aren’t just about confidence or missing a camp invite. There’s a bigger picture here. Skinner shows flashes of brilliance—there’s no denying his talent. However, he’s struggled with consistency, especially when the pressure’s on. When big moments come, can he hold the fort?

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) look for the puck during the second period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

That’s the question many fans and analysts are asking. And then there’s the team around him. The Oilers’ defense has had its moments of weakness, which puts Skinner under the microscope game after game. But even with all that, some feel Skinner hasn’t quite adjusted to facing the high-danger chances that come his way night after night.

Another thing to consider: at 26, Skinner should be hitting his stride, but it feels like his development has plateaued a bit. Instead of steadily improving, he’s had ups and downs. That makes you wonder if he’s reached his ceiling or if there’s still more to come.

What the 2025-26 Season Could Tell Us

The Oilers’ goalie situation was a bit of a roller coaster during the playoffs, and this season could be make-or-break for Skinner. If he can turn this missed Olympic camp and the doubts that come with it into a quiet seething anger, he might emerge a stronger, more consistent, and confident goalie. Could this be his chance to cement himself as the team’s goalie moving forward? However, if he struggles, the Oilers might start looking more closely at backups like Calvin Pickard or even other goalie options.

When the 2025-26 season comes around, is there something fans should be watching for? Here are a few thoughts. First, does Skinner start strong or look shaky? Body language is huge for goalies—confident ones play with a calm, sure-footed style, while those who are struggling often look tense and hesitant. Second, what do the coaches say during post-game interviews? Fans can’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but it’s often not hard to read between the lines during interviews.

Positive chatter can be a sign of trust. But damning with faint praise can be a telling sign. However, perhaps the most obvious indication is how much he plays and in which games he’s inserted. How much confidence does the team’s coaching staff have in him?

The Bottom Line: Opportunity or Warning Sign?

Not making the Olympic camp isn’t the end of the world for Skinner. It’s a setback, sure, but it can also be a huge motivator. The next season will tell us a lot about whether he can turn things around or if the Oilers need to look elsewhere for their goalie of the future. One thing’s for sure—Skinner knows he was passed over, and now it’s his move.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]