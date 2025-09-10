Oilers’ 5 Bold Predictions for 2025-26 Season

The Edmonton Oilers head into this season with sky-high expectations after back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances. Despite that playoff success, they haven’t been dominant during the regular season. Too many players underperformed last season, and that needs to change if they want to have a successful regular season and secure home ice advantage throughout the playoffs. With that said, here are five bold predictions for the Oilers heading into the 2025-26 season.

Connor McDavid Will Score 50 Goals

Connor McDavid has only scored 50-plus goals once, when he recorded 64 in the 2022-23 season, but he has reached the 40-goal mark three other times. He only scored 26 goals last season, his fewest since his rookie year. His decline in goal scoring can be attributed to his reduced number of shots. He only recorded 196 shots on goal last season, which is also the fewest since his rookie season, when he had 105 in 45 games.

In a recent interview, the Oilers’ captain was asked about his assertiveness and what that means. “Assertive is shooting the puck and being more decisive with decisions. I look back on scoring 50 or 60, it was a lot more shooting, a little more assertive and aggressive around the net, and something I can get back to,” McDavid stated. He has an elite shot and should use it more. When he’s shooting, he gives the defence something else to think about, which will open up more passing lanes, making the offensive attack unpredictable. He can score 50 goals every season, but needs to be more selfish and not pass up on quality shots.

Vasily Podkolzin Will Score 20 Goals

Vasily Podkolzin has endeared himself to the fan base since he was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in Aug. 2024. He’s a strong and physical forechecker who excels along the boards and in the corners. He led the team with 211 hits and did great things that often went unnoticed. His offence was the only thing lacking, but he’s got potential to improve in that area, and 20 goals isn’t out of the question. He scored eight goals last season but scored 14 during his rookie campaign in 2021-22. He plays the right way and makes minimal mistakes, so hopefully, he gets rewarded with more goals in 2025-26.

“Podzy does a lot of things that a lot of people who don’t really understand hockey don’t see. He does a lot of that work for me, and it lets me have a lot of time with the puck and sets me up in great situations where I lack that in my game. I really love playing with him; he’s a great player, he’s really underrated with the puck, and he has an underrated hockey sense. So, I think there’s a lot more offence, and a lot more finish. Hopefully it will come out,” Leon Draisaitl stated in a recent interview, praising his teammate.

The German superstar also added that Podkolzin doesn’t need to score to be a valuable and effective player. However, if he can provide more offence, the Oilers will become that much better. You can’t have enough depth scoring, and the Russian winger is on the verge of an offensive breakthrough. He has all the tools, but he has to put them together.

Matt Savoie Will Be Nominated for the Calder Trophy

This prediction is the most outlandish considering the amount of young talent in the league, but Matt Savoie will be nominated for the Calder Trophy this season. This award is given “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League” as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. An Oiler has never won this award, but other nominees throughout their history include Stuart Skinner (2023), McDavid (2016), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2012), Jason Arnott (1994), and Grant Fuhr (1982).

There’s a great chance Savoie will get consistent top-six minutes with either McDavid or Draisaitl, which should raise his value. There are no better players to play with or learn from than those two superstars. In only four games last season, he looked great alongside Draisaitl, recording one assist, while being solid along the boards and an effective forechecker. So, if they can develop chemistry, that duo can be dangerous. If the 21-year-old rookie can produce and be an effective contributor in the top six, he should be considered for the Calder Trophy.

Stuart Skinner Will Have a Save Percentage of .910 or Better

Skinner has been heavily criticized among the fan base. While some of it is deserved, some is also unnecessary. The way some people talk about him, you’d think he’s the worst goalie in the league, which couldn’t be farther from the truth. He struggled last season, posting an .896 save percentage (SV%) in 50 starts. He also had an underwhelming playoff run, posting an .889 SV% in 15 games, and was pulled a few times, which is what people will remember. However, fans tend to forget that he posted a .913 SV% in 13 games during the 2021-22 regular season, and followed that up with a .914 SV% in 50 games in 2022-23. He has shown promise in the past, but has fallen off lately.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.

It’s not unrealistic to assume that he can return to form once again, especially with the inclusion of new goaltender coach Peter Aubry. Former goalie coach Dustin Schwartz was with the team since 2014, so a new voice was necessary. Hopefully, Aubry can help Skinner reach his full potential and develop consistency with his game, which has been his downfall throughout his young career. The 26-year-old netminder is in the final season of his deal, and if he wants a contract extension, he must perform. This is his final chance to prove that he can be a true number-one netminder with the Oilers.

Oilers Will Win the Stanley Cup

This doesn’t seem like a bold prediction considering they’ve made it to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, but this is the year they will finally get over the hump. The Stanley Cup is the most difficult trophy to win, and it takes two gruelling months of intense, physical, and tight-checking hockey. Therefore, just because they’ve been to the big dance doesn’t mean they will get there again.

However, they are still an elite team in the Western Conference. They have all the pieces to get the job done, but must stay healthy. They got unlucky with the injury bug late in the postseason, losing Zach Hyman during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Mattias Ekholm and Nugent-Hopkins also played through significant injuries during the Stanley Cup Final, hindering their play. Point being, many things must go right if you want to win the big one, so there’s some level of luck involved. Either way, the Oilers are still built for playoff success and will look to end Canada’s lengthy Stanley Cup drought.

Which of these predictions is most likely to become a reality? Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content as we approach the 2025-26 season.