Utah’s Late Round Draft Picks Seeking Chance With New Team

Most Utah Hockey Club fans know first-round draft pick Tij Iginla well now. Many fans also know about Cole Beaudoin and even Will Skahan now after their development camp. However, a handful of other prospects are eager to try to make it to the NHL after being selected by the newest team in the league. While the odds of players being drafted later in the draft and eventually playing in the NHL aren’t the best, there’s always a chance. These three Utah draft picks are ready to fight to make it there eventually.

Veeti Vaisanen

Drafted 96th overall, Veeti Vaisnanen could be a sneaky pickup by Utah. A lot of NHL mock drafts had him going before the late third round, but the defenseman fell a bit before the newest team in the league snagged him.

Vaisanen played 50 games in Liiga last season, posting 10 points. However, his smart hockey IQ and ability to be one of the best defensive players on the ice have attracted many to his services.

“I think my strengths are more defensive,” Vaisanen said. “I’m good in one-way situations. I like hitting to open up the game more.”

Like many have said about him in scouting reports, Vaisanen says his shot has been one of the weaker points of his game, but he’s working hard to improve that and his offensive game. If he can work out those kinks, he could be a decent defenseman in the league. Our Michael Ostrower even predicts Vaisanen could be a top-four defenseman on an NHL team.

Related: Utah’s Draft Pick Will Skahan Represents Hockey’s Growth in California

When asked about Salt Lake City and Utah, like most prospects, Vaisanen confirmed he had never visited the city. However, even from Hamina, Finland, the defenseman has seen postcards of the city and says it looks very nice.

Vaisanen is excited to get started working his way to eventually make it to Utah. It’s a trait that he wants Utah fans to know about him, along with his very mellow off-ice personality.

“I’m a hardworking guy,” Vaisanen said. “But I’m a very chill guy off-ice.”

Tomas Lavoie

A tall and big defenseman is usually a mold of a player that you can never go wrong with. Tomas Lavoie is precisely that for Utah. Standing at 6-foot-4, the defenseman is hard to miss. However, Lavoie can do more than make hits and defensive plays. He also has a little offensive upside, posting 24 points in 65 games with the Cape Breton Eagles last season.

Lavoie is an efficient puck mover who can also be fast, especially considering his height. Last season, the Eagles used him as a shutdown defenseman, usually going up against the top players in the QMJHL. He also consumed around 25 minutes of ice time each game. It’s a style of play that Lavoie likes to model after Boston Bruins defenseman Brendan Carlo.

“I like comparing my game to Brendan Carlo from Boston,” Lavoie said. “He’s known for being a shutdown player, logging long minutes, and is great defensively, so I’m trying to match my game to him.”

Lavoie already knows a couple of the players on Utah’s roster. 2022 first-round draft pick Maveric Lamoureux was born close to Lavoie’s hometown. The two have played against each other three times in the past two seasons. While the two have never met, Lavoie is excited to eventually meet him.

Lavoie is also excited to play with Logan Cooley. He’s seen some incredible plays the young center has made and is looking forward to eventually playing with him.

“Logan Cooley is pretty awesome to watch on TV,” Lavoie said. “I can’t wait to meet him.”

Similar to Vaisanen, Lavoie hasn’t been to Salt Lake City. However, he’s heard about the iconic mountains, and he’s looking forward to witnessing the view himself.

Lavoie is already committed to helping Utah win despite not having signed a contract with the team yet. He wants the new fanbase to know about his commitment to making sacrifices.

“I’m willing to do anything for the team,” Lavoie said. “I’m willing to do anything to win, so I’ll make all the sacrifices I have to.”

Gabe Smith

While the QMJHL didn’t have many top-end prospects, Utah was clearly interested in the ones it did have. After drafting Lavoie, Utah took Gabe Smith 103rd overall in the fourth round. Smith played with the Moncton Wildcats last season and scored 23 points in 54 games.

Smith is a big-bodied center who relies on his relentless forecheck to help him chase down the puck. He models his play after Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nick Paul.

Tomas Lavoie, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I think I model my game after somebody like Nick Paul in Tampa Bay,” Smith said. “A big forward that is good around the net.”

Smith acknowledged that he needs to work on his speed. He aims to get faster to create more offensive opportunities. However, like Paul, his physicality will create plenty of chances to help his team score.

While Smith will most likely return to the QMJHL next season, he’s already looking forward to the moment he is introduced to the Utah crowd. He’s excited to show the fanbase how enthusiastic he is to have been drafted by them, and he wants his new fans to know about him.

“I’m super enthusiastic,” Smith said. “I’m excited to work hard and do the best I can for the team.”

At the end of the day, Smith is just excited to have pulled on the black Utah jersey in front of the Sphere. It was a proud moment for him and a moment he and his family will never forget.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Smith said. “Being here in the Sphere and in Vegas. It’s so special, and I have my family with me, so I’m so thankful.”

While the odds are stacked against Vaisanen, Lavoie, and Smith, they’re committed to doing whatever it takes to eventually crack Utah’s lineup and put it all on the line for the team. Most likely, all three players will return to their respectful junior teams for next season and the foreseeable future. However, fans can already see the commitment each of them has for their new team. None of the three players have visited Salt Lake City or the state of Utah. However, each is proud to put on the jersey, sporting the city’s name on the center of it and giving it their all to help Utah win.