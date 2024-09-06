Utah Hockey Club’s Top 15 Prospects Heading Into 2024-25

It’s the beginning of a new era in the NHL as the Utah Hockey Club is set to play its first season in the league. While the big names that are coming over from the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes are well-known, the prospects and rookies that general manager Bill Armstrong accumulated over the years may not be. As key parts of the present and future of Utah, this is a deep dive and ranking of the top 15.

As a disclaimer, not a lot of people are qualified to rank prospects including myself. NHL scouts and general managers are usually the only ones who have traveled on the road and watched these players in person. This is my opinion on the ranking of this group based on their potential ceiling.

To be considered for this list, a player must not have played more than 25 games in the NHL. That means players like Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley are not considered a prospect or rookie while players like Josh Doan and Aku Raty are.

15. Miko Matikka (RW)

2023-24 stats: 43 Games Played (GP): 20 Goals (G) – 13 Assists (A) – 33 Points (PTS), University of Denver (NCAA)

After winning an NCAA championship in his only season in the NCAA, Miko Matikka will make the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Roadrunners this season. His offense with Denver was decent but similar to Doan, he’ll need it to translate over to the AHL and perhaps get better.

Matikka’s playmaking skills are impressive and he’s known to use fancy stickhandling to maneuver his way around opponents. His size isn’t too shabby either which helps him create a physical presence on the ice. Putting him on a Roadrunners team with Julian Lutz and Raty should help keep his offensive game to the level he had with Denver. However, he’ll need to take the next step forward to impress and get to the NHL. He, like most players on the Roadrunners, could make an appearance in the NHL as soon as this season due to potential injuries in Utah, but Matikka most likely will get his first game with the team next season.

14. Will Skahan (D)

2023-24 stats: 60 GP: 5 G – 9 A – 14 PTS, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

Will Skahan is a tall and physical defenseman. He is already an Armstrong-type of player, as the California native is a big physical player who can immediately change the game with a bone-crushing hit. His competitive nature also helps him defend well and shut down any plays in his team’s zone.

The problem with Skahan is his offense. It’s not great and could be a hindrance to him making the NHL. His decision-making hasn’t been painted the best either. At best, Skahan could be a bottom-pairing defenseman but it wouldn’t be surprising if he spends his career as a number six or seven blueliner. He’ll play with Boston College this year and will most likely spend the next two to three years there before making an appearance with the Tucson Roadrunners.

13. Aku Raty (RW)

2023-24 stats: 55 GP: 15 G – 29 A – 44 PTS, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

Not a lot of people are high on Raty but I’ve been impressed with his game every time I’ve seen him person. Once thought to be a potential AHL career forward, he broke out in his final year in the Liiga with Ilves producing 42 points. It earned him a contract with the Coyotes and in his first season on North American ice, he posted 44 points and even played a game in the NHL, scoring an assist.

The first thing that comes to mind about Raty is that he’s extremely adaptable and has a good hockey IQ. Despite a sudden change in the game, the Finnish forward was able to keep up his production with the Roadrunners becoming one of their top forwards especially after Doan and Guenther were called up to the NHL. Raty is also one of the hardest workers in the Utah organization, earning praise from Steve Potvin throughout last season.

Aku Raty, Tucson Roadrunners (Photo Credit: Tucson Roadrunners)

His speed and forechecking are other positive traits that Raty brings to the team. While he is probably the closest to the NHL out of a good chunk of these prospects, most likely being a candidate to be one of the first players called up this season, his ceiling isn’t as high as a lot of these players. I like Raty’s game. I think he’ll be a great bottom-six player in the NHL one day. I don’t know how much faith Utah has in him and it’s a question he’ll probably answer this year as he heads into his final season before his contract expires.

12. Julian Lutz (LW)

2023-24 stats: 50 GP: 24 G – 44 A – 68 PTS, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

A German winger coming from the Red Bull Academy, Lutz is an interesting player. His stats with the Green Bay Gamblers were fantastic last season but the United States Hockey League (USHL) isn’t the most competitive league.

Lutz is 6-foot-2 which is a good size for a forward. That allows him to make some nice plays in the offensive zone including holding onto the puck when entering the zone to allow his teammates to set up. He’s a strong competitor too, always battling for the puck, if he does or doesn’t have it.

Lutz isn’t super speedy or anything and his defensive play is questionable. The forward also needs to avoid injury after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower spine in 2021-22. However, at this point, we have to wait and see if Lutz’s game translates to the AHL and the NHL. He could be a similar type of player to Sam Lipkin or he could be a fantastic offensive contributor who forces his way to the NHL. Either way, like Lipkin, he could get a glimpse of the NHL this season but will play with the Roadrunners for most of 2024-25.

11. Sam Lipkin (LW/C)

2023-24 stats: 39 GP: 15 G – 20 A – 35 PTS, Quinnipiac University (NCAA), 7 GP: 0 G – 1 A – 1 PTS, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

The 2023 NCAA champion finished out his college career with Quinnipiac last season with a decent amount of points. After heading to the AHL, he didn’t do much to impress and didn’t make an appearance in the two playoff games for the Roadrunners. Lipkin will most likely have a permanent spot in the Roadrunners’ lineup this season and will hopefully carry over his success from the NCAA to the desert.

Automatically, Lipkin’s potential of having a future in the NHL is impressive after being drafted in the seventh round by the Coyotes. His competitive level is great as he’s a hard-working player and could put in enough effort to score in the pros. He is also a decent two-way player which could help him make the NHL.

Lipkin doesn’t have the flashy moves that some might have nor does he have any crazy speed. However, his work ethic will win coaches over as he seeks to make the NHL. He’ll spend most of the upcoming season with the Roadrunners but I could see Utah giving him a trial run sometime during the season. A one or two-game appearance is possible but depending on how close Utah is to competing for a playoff spot, he may have to wait another season to make an appearance in Salt Lake City.

10. Maksymilian Szuber (D)

2023-24 stats: 70 GP: 7 G – 21 A – 28 PTS, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

Another German who hails from the Red Bull Academy, Maksymilian Szuber has a slight advantage above maybe some others in the fact that he played with the Roadrunners last season. His 28 points weren’t bad and the defenseman did assist on one of the only goals in the playoffs for the team. He also appeared in a game for the Coyotes although he didn’t play that great.

Szuber has a good hockey IQ and his physicality will help break up big plays. He has some offensive upside to his game and can occasionally make a great pass to start a big play. However, his speed is okay at best and his playmaking is lacking as well. He’ll be a bottom-pairing guy on the blue line and could be decent as the fourth defenseman if needed. The Utah front office believes in him and Szuber could be one of the first callups this season if injuries hit.

9. Jonathan Castagna (C)

2023-24 stats: 35 GP: 11 G – 14 A – 25 PTS, Cornell University (NCAA)

Jonathan Castagna is probably Utah’s second-best center prospect and while there might be a sizeable gap between him and Cole Beaudoin, the Ontario native could be a good player for Utah one day. His freshman season with Cornell was decent and he proved he could be a decent scorer in the NCAA.

Castagna’s main asset is his speed. He easily can skate among most NHL players and proved that last season in Cornell. His offense isn’t too bad either and he has decent hands to make nice offensive plays. He battles hard for the puck and helped drive his line last season.

I don’t think Castagna has been good enough to command a top-six spot as of yet in the NHL but right now, he projects to be a very good piece to Utah’s bottom six one day. It should be fun to watch him again in Cornell this season and it wouldn’t be surprising if we see him sometime soon with the Roadrunners.

8. Artem Duda (D)

2023-24 stats: 12 GP: 2 G – 5A – 7 PTS, Toronto Metropolitan University (USports)

Artem Duda might have the weirdest career so far out of any Utah prospect. Seeking to play in the NCAA with Maine this past season, he was denied three different times because he had played in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) the previous season. This forced the Russian defenseman to head to Toronto Metro University where he played in games for the first time since May 2023.

Duda did well in USports, which has been called the hidden gem of hockey leagues. In the playoffs, he was a point-per-game player. He’s one of Utah’s better offensive players similar to Maveric Lamoureux. His stick handling, however, is more smooth and slick than his fellow defenseman. His speed is also excellent making him a tough player to defend on the rush.

On the flip side, Duda isn’t great at plays away from the puck. He has said on record that he needs to be more aggressive. In order to be a top-four defenseman in the NHL, his offense will most likely have to carry him. However, he will most likely be a top-six defenseman in the league one day. He’ll join the Roadrunners this upcoming season and could make some cameo appearances in Utah sometime shortly as well.

7. Michael Hrabel (G)

2023-24 stats: 30 GP: 2.59 Goals-Against Average (GAA) – .912 Save Percentage (SV%), UMass (NCAA)

Michael Hrabel is by far and away the best goaltending prospect in Utah’s system. He was the top goaltender in the 2023 Draft and the Coyotes made sure to snag him to make sure their future between the pipes was solidified.

Hrabel is 6-foot-6, which is already a major pro for GMs. He’s good at moving around the crease and can make the cross-crease saves when needed. He can also steal you a game and is great at staying with the play, which is what you want and need with a goaltender.

The Czech native can be inconsistent and his puck tracking has been criticized in the past. However, he will be an NHL goaltender one day. The other problem is where does he fit in with Utah right now. While there will be room for him with the Roadrunners as soon as next season, the question soon becomes if Utah will move on from either Karel Vejmelka or Connor Ingram in the future. Both are in their late 20s and have been efficient for the franchise. I don’t think Hrabel will enter the NHL full-time any time soon but when either Vejmelka or Ingram are gone, he’ll be a guy the team will heavily rely on.

6. Josh Doan (RW/C)

2023-24 stats: 62 GP: 26 G – 20 A – 46 PTS, Tucson Roadrunners (AHL), 11 GP: 5 G-4 A-9 PTS, Arizona Coyotes (NHL)

I think I’m higher on Josh Doan than most people. The Arizona native split time between the Roadrunners and the Coyotes last season and looked impressive. He took a big step from the previous season where he had a disappointing campaign for Arizona State and a mediocre beginning for the Roadrunners. Now, Doan looks to take another step in his development as he seeks to carve out a permanent spot in the Utah lineup.

Doan has one of the best shots in the forward group for Utah. Most of his goals last season in the NHL were scored off a quick wrist shot. His physical presence is also a complement to his game and it helped the Coyotes down the stretch with their depth.

It’s just a matter of skill that keeps Doan at six. Can he maintain the offensive production he had last season? Many saw it as a reach when the Coyotes took him in the second round. Some doubters may have been proven wrong in 2023-24 but he needs to play a full season in the NHL to really prove himself. His playoff performance with the Roadrunners last season was concerning but so was both Michael Kesselring and Guenther’s performances.

Josh Doan, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Doan honestly could be as high as a second-line forward or as low as a fourth-line to healthy scratch player. You’re most likely going to see him on the third line this year where he was last season. Will he be a point-per-game player? Probably not. Will he be a usual contributor to the offense though? I think that’s reasonable to say. Either way, Utah should get used to seeing Doan’s name around.

5. Cole Beaudoin (C)

2023-24 stats: 67 GP: 28 G – 34 A – 62 PTS, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Knowing that the potential of trading former prospect Conor Geekie would hurt their center depth, Armstrong pulled off a trade to acquire the 24th overall pick in this past draft and selected Cole Beaudoin. He immediately became the top center prospect for the team and will help make Utah’s center depth a little better.

Beaudoin is an extremely physical player and plays a complete two-way game. His work ethic has been admired by every team he’s been on and early on in his tenure with Utah, Armstrong is already saying how the center could change the entire culture of the organization.

Beaudoin’s main critique is his lazy plays, which have sometimes hampered him. He’s also not the quickest player, which is a drawback that can be fixed. Overall, he’ll be an NHL player someday. He’ll play with the Colts this season and most likely return for the following season, but he could make his AHL or NHL debut in two to three years.

4. Maveric Lamoureux (D)

2023-24 stats: 39 GP: 9 G – 24 A – 33 PTS, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Tall, big, and offensively efficient, Lamoureux is Armstrong’s favorite mold of player. The defenseman was drafted 29th overall in 2022 and has become one of the top players for Canada’s U20 national team.

Just from looking at him, Lamoureux is a dream for NHL GMs. He’s tall, standing at 6-foot-7, and skates pretty decently. Offensively, he is a machine on the blue line, becoming one of the Voltigeurs’ main scorers on the back end. The Canadian also has a wicked shot that can beat almost any goaltender. It’s a trait that Utah fans should be very excited for.

Lamoureux’s main flaw is that he has become very injury-prone. He suffered a torn labrum during the 2022-23 season and a second shoulder surgery this past season. Utah is hoping this trend doesn’t continue as he enters his first season within the organization.

Other than working a bit on his hockey IQ, Lamoureux is set to potentially become a top-four defenseman in the NHL with Utah. He’ll play this season in the AHL with the Roadrunners in which he’ll probably start in the top four. Potvin has been great at elevating the overall potential of some of Utah’s best prospects. The same could happen with Lamoureux, which could get him to the NHL as soon as this season.

3. Daniil But (LW)

2023-24 stats: 55 GP: 10 G – 11 A – 21 PTS, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

Another example in the 2023 Draft where Armstrong went way off the board to select someone. While Daniil But wasn’t a popular choice with fans, he has quickly shown why he was taken earlier than projected.

But plays on the same team as Dmitri Simashev in the KHL. A similar type of player to his teammate, the forward can make creative plays up the ice. His speed, while not anything out of this world, is still pretty good considering his height. His offensive talent is remarkable, using impressive stickhandling moves, especially in smaller spaces.

While nothing about But is elite, he’s a great all-around player. He loves being a part of the game and always puts in his best effort. Similar to Simashev, But won’t play in the NHL or AHL this season but could be a dark horse to make the team as soon as next training camp.

2: Tij Iginla (LW)

2023-24 stats: 64 GP: 47 G – 37 A – 84 PTS, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Utah’s very first draft pick in franchise history was somewhat of a surprise as Tij Iginla’s name was called. Most expected he would drop to ninth overall to be selected by the Calgary Flames who his dad, NHL legend Jarome, played for. However, Armstrong saw the potential in Iginla to be a cornerstone for Utah for years to come.

After struggling in his first full season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Iginla was traded to the Kelowna Rockets where he broke out and scored 84 points in the regular season. In 11 playoff games, he once again scored above a point-per-game pace with 15.

Tij Iginla, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Iginla is a speedy forward who makes high-level plays while at that torrid speed. His impressive moves and ability to stickhandle beautifully make him a top offensive contributor. His shot is equally impressive and can score at close and far-range thanks to that. One knock on his game is that he isn’t a strong playmaker, which is fine considering he’s used mainly as a goal scorer.

Iginla will be a top-six winger soon for Utah and could quickly become one of their star forwards. This season, he’ll play with the Rockets again. However, we could see him with Utah or the Roadrunners soon, too.

1: Dmitri Simashev (D)

2023-24 stats: 63 GP: 4 G – 6 A – 10 PTS, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

When Simashev was drafted sixth overall by the Coyotes back in 2023, there was a lot of confusion in the fan base. He wasn’t expected to be drafted that high and after only one playoff appearance since 2012, trust in the organization was wearing thin. However, fast forward a year later and the Russian defenseman has won over fans and Utah staff alike.

Simashev played on one of the top teams in the KHL last season and while on the third pair, he showed his incredible raw defensive skill. He has great skating and already plays like an NHL defender. He also isn’t afraid to use his physical attributes to get the puck.

While one of the knocks against Simashev has been his offense, his hands are great if needed. However, most of the time, he’s not needed to be the offensive threat on the blue line, and with Utah’s surplus of offensive defensemen (Sean Durzi, Kesselring), at most, he’ll be relied on to be a secondary scorer.

Simashev will play in the KHL again this season and could be one of the top four defensemen on Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He will also be a top-four defenseman in Utah one day and could come to the NHL or AHL as soon as next season.

There are plenty of other prospects that could eventually come to the Roadrunners and impress the organization like Tomas Lavoie (D), Owen Allard (C), Vadim Moroz (RW), and Justin Kipkie (D), but in my opinion, the top 15 have the best chance of having a long career in the NHL along with the most potential to be something in Utah. Some of these players could even be key parts in a trade to bring star players to the team like Geekie was in the Mikhail Sergachev deal. Either way, Utah still has a decent prospect pool as they head into their contention window that could keep pushing them toward a potential Stanley Cup.