Cole Beaudoin a Sign of Utah’s New Culture

Growing a new culture is a significant reason why the Utah Hockey Club traded a bundle of picks for the opportunity to select Cole Beaudoin 24th overall. He’s someone that Utah had eyed for a while and his selection represents an emerging change of culture in the newest NHL team.

Beaudoin’s Utah Ties

Beaudoin’s history in Salt Lake City doesn’t start on draft day. Although he personally has never been to Salt Lake City, his dad Eric played for the Utah Grizzlies back when they were in the American Hockey League (AHL), scoring 21 points in 44 games. It will be good for the franchise to have their new fans have a somewhat local face to cheer for.

Although he’s never been to Salt Lake City, he’s excited to be around the team and the city. It’s something he’s looking forward to having the opportunity to experience.

“I don’t know too much about it (Salt Lake City), but I just can’t wait to be there,” Beaudoin said. “Just being around everyone and being around the environment.”

Leading the New Culture

With more stability in the ownership, it’s no surprise that Utah will get more bold with the transactions they make. It started with general manager Bill Armstrong swinging a trade to move up and select Cole. It continued with their trades for John Marino and Mikhail Sergachev. The team is clearly committed to building a culture devoted to winning.

“His work ethic might change the culture of our organization,” Armstrong said. “Just how hard he plays the game.”

With the departure of Conor Geekie in the Mikhail Sergachev trade to Tampa, Utah will now rely on Beaudoin even more to shore up the center depth of the future. It’s a sign that while Utah is approaching its playoff window, they’re still building out the youth and culture of the team to help create a winning atmosphere and it starts with players like Beaudoin.

Beaudoin was often projected to be drafted in the 30’s by most experts. His strong offense and two-way play have been some of the main compliments of his game. He’s also a well-built player that will provide a physical presence. His other big compliment is that he brings leadership to the teams he plays on.

Cole Beaudoin, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The main criticisms of Beaudoin include his speed and sometimes lazy plays. However, if he’s as committed and excited to play for Utah as he says, it’s an easily fixable trait.

Similar to Tij Iginla who was drafted right before him, Beaudoin calls the fit in Utah perfect for him. A new franchise for a new segment in his career.

“It’s obviously incredible,” Beaudoin said. “It’s a new franchise and l’m the second ever pick and it’s incredible just to even think about that. I can’t wait to see everyone including Iginla. I’ve played with him so I can’t wait to see him and meet up with him.”

While Iginla and Logan Cooley might be the top two centers for Utah going forward, Beaudoin will eventually play an instrumental part in their forward depth which is needed to win a Stanley Cup. His character and drive to play his best hockey is what attracted Utah to trade up for him. Those two traits are much needed to help build a winning culture.

When asked what Utah fans should know about him, Beaudoin pledged to give them and the team everything that he has in the tank whenever he’s on the ice. An early sign of someone who’s committed to helping Utah thrive in its early years.

“I want Utah to know that I’m going to be that player that gives it everything I have,” Beaudoin said. “If that’s just in practice or games or whatever it might be, I’m gonna give it everything I have and I want to show them that.”

Beaudoin will most likely return to the Barrie Colts to play his second season with the organization. However, his drive and passion along with his ties to Salt Lake City will make Utah’s locker room one that will attract many when he eventually does step onto Delta Center’s ice for the first time.