Oilers Make Surprising Decision With Jack Campbell Buyout

The Edmonton Oilers have already made a couple of surprising moves at the NHL Entry Draft this weekend. First, trading into the first round and giving up a conditional first in either 2025 or 2026 was a bit out of left field. Second, word coming off the draft floor is that the Oilers are prioritizing trading Jack Campbell over buying out his contract and they are prepared to go down to the wire before buying him out on Sunday, should they have to do so.

As the Oilers gear up for the upcoming NHL free agency frenzy, one of their primary focuses remains on resolving the situation with Campbell. Initially expected to be a buyout candidate, recent developments have seen the Oilers actively pursuing trade options instead. It’s unclear if they’ve got anything cooking, but the team is cutting it close as they creep up to the buyout deadline.

Exploring Campbell Trade Options

Recent reports indicate that the Oilers are fully engaged in exploring trade scenarios for Campbell right up to the buyout waiver deadline. Puck Pedia posted on X.com (Twitter), “A reminder: Players can be placed on waivers tomorrow for the purposes of a buyout. If they clear on Monday, they are then immediately bought out.” While a general statement that applies to all teams, some believe the account posted this note because Oilers fans were surprised not to hear any updates regarding Campbell on Friday and Saturday.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic then posted in response: “Expect the Oilers to go right down to the wire with Jack Campbell. They’ve made it clear that a trade is the preference. A buyout is a secondary option.” It seems clear now the Oilers are trying to avoid the cap implications of a buyout, preferring to give up picks or prospects to a team willing to take on Campbell’s cap hit (or at least part of it). It will be intriguing to see how willing Edmonton is to retain part of Campbell’s salary or sweeten the deal with additional assets.

Financial Implications and Strategic Moves

A trade could potentially yield greater benefits if they manage to negotiate one effectively. That said, by trading their first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026 to select at No. 32 overall on Friday, the Oilers moved a key asset that could have been moved as part of any trade. This move might signal their confidence in securing a Campbell trade without needing to add a first-round pick as a sweetener. Either that or they simply aren’t willing to go to that extreme.

The Oilers surprised more than a few people when they traded for the No. 32 pick. Not only are they risking that the pick going back to Philadelphia will be significantly higher in either 2025 or 2026 (it is top-12 protected in 2025), but it also shows that if the Oilers have to trade a first to move Campbell (likely in 2026), the Flyers would automatically get the team’s 2025 selection and the Oilers wouldn’t have a first-rounder to use as trade bait at the next NHL Trade Deadline.

The Oilers Need to Do Something With Campbell’s Contract

Since joining the Oilers, Campbell’s performance and the size of his contract have faced scrutiny from fans. The organization knows that they need to move on from it. And, having signed Calvin Pickard to a two-year extension, Campbell isn’t needed. That they are working the phones diligently shows where their head is at, but the chances they get something done might be low. That said, there has been a ton of movement at this draft involving goalies.

As negotiations unfold and the buyout deadline approaches, all eyes will be on Edmonton to see if they can pull off what many deem nearly impossible.