Meet Caleb Desnoyers, Utah’s 2025 First-Round Pick

Ever since they got the fourth overall pick, rumors swirled around the Utah Mammoth potentially flipping the pick as they looked for a player who could help them contend for a playoff spot in 2025-26. The rumors only got louder hours before the draft, with the New York Islanders supposedly trying to trade into the top five.

However, the Mammoth quickly silenced those rumors as professional golfer Tony Finau showed up on the screen in the Peacock Theater to announce the pick. The Mammoth selected Caleb Desnoyers from the Moncton Wildcats, a player who could provide a major boost to the team’s offense and culture in the future.

Meet the Newest Mammoth

Projected to go around the fourth pick, Desnoyers is an offensive beast. In his first season with the Wildcats, he recorded 56 points in 60 games. Not too shabby. Then, this past season, Desnoyers went off, recording 84 points in 56 games.

Desnoyers went on to win the QMJHL championship with the Wildcats. He tallied 30 points in 19 playoff games, winning the QMJHL playoff MVP trophy, quickly proving he can show up in big games.

“You don’t teach a baby shark how to bite,” general manager Bill Armstrong said. “They know how to bite, and he’s got a winning pedigree in him, and he’s had that for a long time. It’s not often that you see somebody at 17 years old drive their team into that position. You see a lot of kids who are complementary at that age, who help their team win championships. But it’s very rare that you’re drafting a number one center out of Moncton, that’s 17 years old, that was their guy that led their team, and he was an MVP.”

Desnoyers’ hockey IQ is described as one of the best in the QMJHL and the 2025 Draft. He’s able to play in all three zones and uses his physicality to turn pucks over. When in his opponent’s zone, he’s very quick to jam pucks into the net and score.

Desnoyers in alone & backhand for his 3rd! https://t.co/lTMx4tsud9 pic.twitter.com/GRRdZDjS7T — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) November 3, 2024

When asked who he models his game after, Desnoyers said Jonathan Toews. He mentioned Toews’ ability to play a great two-way game and his ability to help others around him.

“He’s a two-way centerman, really versatile,” Desnoyers said. “He brings everything to his game and obviously makes the players around him better.”

While players get to the draft because of their skill, the main reason they usually have the ability to even have that skill is because of their parents. That is no different with Desnoyers.

“They’re the biggest game changer, honestly,” Desnoyers said. “They’re the people that has helped me the most to get where I’m at today. I feel so fortunate. I love them so much.”

Caleb Desnoyers, Utah Mammoth (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Desnoyers is someone who tries to control his emotions, but when his name was called by Finau, his emotions showed. It was a memory that he’ll cherish forever, especially because his family was there.

“Usually I’m a guy that controls emotion, but I was pretty nervous when I was walking up, but obviously great moment to be able to be here in LA with my family and friends,” Desnoyers said.

Although a lot happened to him in such a short time, he does recall his mom being especially proud.

“My parents (were emotional), but mainly my mom,” Desnoyers said. “She’s emotional. Everyone’s just so proud. I’m so fortunate to have everyone here.”

How Did Desnoyers Become a Mammoth?

There was actually a lot that went down behind the scenes to bring Desnoyers to Salt Lake City. Armstrong actually hosted Desnoyers on his way to LA in his backyard, first of course having him go through the garage first. Then, over dinner from a local pizzeria, Armstrong got to really know the person who eventually became the first-round pick for the Mammoth.

“He’s a great kid,” Armstrong said. “We got to spend some time with him out here on his way out to LA. He came to see us and have a little bit of dinner, and get to know him even better. When you spend time with him, you realize there are two things. The player is a great player, but the person is also a great person, and we’re fortunate we spent a lot of time with him. That’s a valuable pick for us. To be able to sit and spend some extra time with them and get to know him, that means a lot. He’s a very confident young man, so getting to know him only enhanced the fact that we were going to take him.”

It didn’t take long for Desnoyers to fall in love with Utah. It’s somewhere he already can’t wait to take his family.

“Honestly, it’s so beautiful, so I’m really happy,” Desnoyers said. “Can’t wait to bring my family over there.”

Armstrong is very familiar with the QMJHL. He selected multiple players from the league over the years, including Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, and Desnoyers’ teammate Gabe Smith. Smith was selected last season by the Mammoth in the fourth round.

One of the local scouts in the area for the Mammoth makes sure to keep in touch with Smith consistently. It made it easy to watch Desnoyers as they already had a good reason to keep an eye on the Wildcats. When it came down to drafting Desnoyers, Smith and the Wildcats coaching staff had nothing but good things to say about the center.

“It really helps when you have a player there, and our development staff had had input too, because the simple fact that they were going to watch Gabe so much, and here is this young man playing,” Armstrong said. “They knew him well. I think they were all in the hallway, high-fiving and so excited to get him because they had seen him all year, because Gabe was there.”

Caleb Desnoyers puts on a Mammoth jersey for the first time. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/1dhHdwWksl — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) June 27, 2025

Desnoyers enjoyed playing with Smith this past season. He did chat with his teammate about what Salt Lake City is like, and Smith had nothing but good things to say about the newest market in the NHL.

“I played with him, and he’s told me so much good stuff about Utah, the city and the fans,” Desnoyers said. “I also know Lamoureux and Lavoie were also some Quebec fellows.”

Desnoyers Wants to Win

All around the Mammoth in the top couple of picks in the draft were rebuilding teams like the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. However, Desnoyers gets a unique path that players like Michael Misa and Anton Frondell don’t have.

Desnoyers joins a team that is coming out of its rebuild and expects to make the playoffs next season. It’s a unique opportunity that most top prospects don’t have. He knows it’ll take some time to eventually crack the roster, but he’s excited to jump in and help them contend.

“I know the opportunity to come into a team that was already developed, and obviously the organization knows where they’re going,” Desnoyers said. “I can’t wait to get things done. Obviously, can’t wait to hopefully win a Cup.”

Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton Wildcats (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Desnoyers did have some wrist injuries during his season with the Wildcats, but Armstrong said it won’t require any surgery. Desnoyers also shut down any rumors quickly that the injuries would plague him going into next season.

Many teams were trying to pry the Mammoth’s pick from them. Many thought the team wouldn’t pick at four. However, those who know the team know they have built a strong winning culture in the past couple of years. When they had the opportunity to draft someone who could easily fit in and add to that culture like Desnoyers, there was no question that Armstrong and company were going to select him.

“He’s got the skill, he’s got the high hockey IQ, and he’s someone who led his team down the stretch to a championship as a 17-year-old,” Armstrong said. “That’s hard to do. He’s got all the great components we look for in a player, and he really fits our identity for the Mammoth.”

For Desnoyers, he thrives on winning. It’s something he wants to do at every level. It brings the best energy from the fans, which brings the best out of him. It’s the thing he wants Mammoth fans to know about him.

“I really love having fun and just enjoying the city,” Desnoyers said. “I love it when it’s loud when we play. Hopefully, the crowd will be loud and know one thing: I’m a winner, and I can’t wait to win over there.”

While Mammoth fans most likely won’t see Desnoyers for a season or two, when he does come over, he will slide into the lineup easily. He’s a person who wants to win and will provide the physicality and offense that is needed to win. Not to mention, he’ll shore up the center position for the Mammoth, forming a deadly top two with Logan Cooley.

Desnoyers is a pick that could ultimately push the Mammoth over the edge one day. More than likely, he’ll be a thorn in the side of all teams that face him and his team. At a young age, he’s already a winner. More than likely, he’ll help the Mammoth become that, too.