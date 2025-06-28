Stars Draft Cameron Schmidt 94th Overall

With the 94th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Dallas Stars have selected Cameron Schmidt from the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Cameron Schmidt

Cameron Schmidt is one of the most dynamic forwards in this year’s draft class and would have likely gone in the upper part of the first round if not for his 5-foot-8 stature. But, unfortunately, despite the recent success of players like Logan Stankoven and Lane Hutson, teams are still hesitant to take a swing on these types of forwards on Day 1. The last time an under-5-foot-10 player went in the top-15 was Cole Caufield, and look what he’s doing with the Montreal Canadiens right now. Schmidt could be another success story in the coming years for the Stars, given his NHL-level shot and high-end speed and agility.

Schmidt was a leader offensively on the Vancouver Giants this season, scoring 40 goals and 78 points in 61 games. The Giants didn’t go past the first round of the playoffs, but it wasn’t because Schmidt wasn’t producing. He led his team in scoring with four goals and nine points in the five-game loss to the Spokane Chiefs, recording at least a point in every game. He also joined Team Canada for the U18 World Championship, where he came out with a bang in the opening game against Slovakia with two goals and three points, but was shut out until the gold medal game when he got an assist in Canada’s 7-0 win over Sweden.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Schmidt is hoping to follow in the footsteps of 5-foot-8 forwards Cole Caufield and Logan Stankoven as undersized players to beat the odds and become high-end NHLers. Caufield has starred for the Montreal Canadiens, scoring 116 goals in 280 games so far, and Stankoven is just getting started, now with the Carolina Hurricanes, with 18 goals in 95 games. Schmidt falls more in the Caufield category as an elite shooter with blazing speed capable of stretching a defence and snapping lasers past goaltenders.

“Like most undersized players, Schmidt also has the forechecking, tenacity and fearlessness of a veteran like Conor Garland, who has also carved out a nice career in the NHL. In fact, the way Schmidt describes himself is something Garland has said many times when asked about how he has found success in the big leagues:

“I just try to use my height as an advantage…“(I’m) a lot quicker and more agile than guys, and I’m able to protect the puck in different ways and use my body in different ways. I’ve just been trying my best to work on that and improve that part of my game.”

Cameron Schmidt, Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton)

“Schmidt’s coach, Manny Viveiros, has also praised his strength and power, despite his size at 5-foot-7, 157 pounds. When he was named to the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge, he talked about his game, saying, “People forget that although Cameron is not the tallest player, he’s one of the strongest players on our team…His explosiveness is off the charts. He’s probably, by far, our fastest, most explosive player. So you know, strength comes in different forms and different sizes. Once teams understand and see how powerful he is in a small body, so to speak, I think that’ll kind of alleviate some of the concerns that they have.”

“The only criticism scouts seem to have about Schmidt is his lack of defensive game. The term “one-dimensional” has been thrown around, but according to Viveiros, that part of his game has improved this season. He’s not jumping the zone as much as last season, looking for breakaways and instant offence, but focusing on his own end first. He’s learning that good defence often leads to scoring chances the other way, and that will serve him well down the line as he works his way into the NHL.

“Bottom line, just like Stankoven, Garland, and Caufield, Schmidt packs a lot of punch in a small package, and considering he’s already working on his defensive shortcomings, don’t be surprised if we’re talking about him in the same vein as that trio a few years down the road.”

How This Affects the Stars’ Plans

The Stars are very familiar with drafting smaller players, having selected now former Star Logan Stankoven. This will turn out to be a massive steal in the coming years as Schmidt has first-round skill and fell into the late third round. The Stars have a knack for swinging on skill and hitting home runs, and they will get that with Schmidt, hands down.

