8 NHL Prospects the Islanders Should Target in Trades

Heading into the second half of the 2024-25 season, the New York Islanders have grown increasingly likely to emerge as sellers at the 2025 Trade Deadline. If this is the case, the team will need to either commit to a short or long-term rebuild. If they aim to stay competitive over the next few seasons, prioritizing young prospects over draft capital seems the more likely route. With that in mind, which eight prospects should they consider targeting?

Lenni Hameenaho, New Jersey Devils

If Lou Lamoriello is willing to explore a trade with Metropolitan Division rival New Jersey Devils, targeting 2023 second-round pick Lenni Hameenaho would be a smart move. The 20-year-old has 13 goals and 28 points in 36 games with Ässät in Liiga this season. He is a high-IQ winger who knows how to use open ice, and his impressive offensive production in one of hockey’s premier professional leagues leaves him with the possibility to play in the NHL next season.

The Devils could have trade interest in Brock Nelson, but a deal involving Kyle Palmieri is most likely. The longtime Devil was sent to Long Island at the 2021 Trade Deadline and has since seen an offensive resurgence. With 12 goals and 26 points in 40 games this season, the 33-year-old would help solve the Devils’ third-line scoring struggles.

A Palmieri for Hameenaho swap could make sense for both sides, with the Devils likely asking for the Islanders to retain part of Palmieri’s $5 million salary. In exchange, Lamoriello would seek a draft pick, likely in the second or third round, to complete the deal. Given Palmieri’s age and lack of hardware, he would likely be willing to sign a team-friendly extension in New Jersey following the season in an attempt to win a Stanley Cup, making a deal to New Jersey more likely than anywhere else.

Liam Ohgren, Minnesota Wild

If Nelson were to be traded, the Minnesota Wild could be a logical fit, given that the veteran center hails from Minnesota, is highly regarded by the team’s general manager, Bill Guerin, and fills their pressing need for help down the middle.

Without their first-round pick in 2025, the Wild will need to move prospects to improve their roster. While Zeev Buium is a dream trade acquisition, he is likely untouchable, making Liam Ohgren a great target. The soon-to-be 21-year-old has 10 goals and 16 points in 21 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and was recently named an AHL All-Star. He has a goal and two points in 12 career NHL games.

In a Nelson for Ohgren trade, the Islanders would need another asset, likely a first or second-round pick. With retention on Nelson’s $6 million salary, a deal could benefit both sides, especially if Nelson were willing to negotiate a contract extension ahead of the deal’s completion.

Fraser Minten & Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs always surface in trade rumors, and this year’s deadline will be no different. The team has been connected to Nelson, among other centers, and could be open to moving one of their top prospects to get a deal done. If that happens, Lamoriello should be ready to pick up the phone.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

The blueprint of a deal for Nelson or Palmieri would be no different than Hameenaho and Ohgren, as packaging one of the prospects and a second or third-round pick could be enough to complete a deal, depending on the player and if retention is involved. For Nelson, the price would likely have to include one of these two prospects, while a Palmieri deal could be reached purely on draft picks.

Koehn Ziemmer, Los Angeles Kings

One of the most underrated prospects in hockey is Koehn Ziemmer, 20, a 2023 third-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings. The Prince George Cougars winger has 22 goals in 31 Western Hockey League games this season. He equips a speedy, hard-nosed play style in addition to a strong shot. If Los Angeles were to have interest in an available Islander, Ziemmer would be the guy to bring in.

Nikita Artamonov & Felix Unger Sorum, Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes know how to draft and develop talent, so they likely know they have an elite prospect in Nikita Artamonov. The 19-year-old winger has 13 goals and 27 points in 39 KHL games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in Russia this season. He stands just 5-foot-11 but is not afraid to engage in puck battles, and his speed, hands, and work ethic make him a high-ceiling, high-floor prospect.

If Artamonov becomes available, the Islanders must make a serious push for him. While his contract in Russia runs through the 2025-26 season, he’s worth the wait — his offensive upside is simply too great to ignore, boasting the highest ceiling of any prospect on this list. Given the Hurricanes’ recent history of going all-in at trade deadlines, exploring a deal involving Nelson or Palmieri would be a smart move.

If Carolina has interest in one of the available Islanders but no willingness to move Artamonov, Felix Unger Sorum would be a great target. The 19-year-old has just two goals and seven points in 22 AHL games so far this season, but his two-way and playmaking abilities make him an enticing prospect. He would be paired with a draft pick in a trade for Nelson or Palmieri.

Christian Kyrou, Dallas Stars

The lone defenseman on this list is Christian Kyrou, and he comes with one major caveat. If the Islanders move Noah Dobson, a trade with the Stars for Kyrou would make perfect sense. The 21-year-old has tallied four goals and 13 points in 23 AHL games this season and stands out as one of the top young offensive defensemen in the league.

However, if the Islanders plan to hold onto Dobson alongside Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield, acquiring Kyrou would not be practical as it would leave them with four right-handed defensemen on the blue line, creating an unnecessary logjam.

Pursuing Kyrou would come as part of a package for Nelson. The Stars are dealing with a significant hole at center after losing Tyler Seguin for four to six months due to a hip injury. With reported interest in Nelson, completing this trade could answer a major need for Dallas. If Kyrou is not part of the return, targeting Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, or a first-round pick would be a logical alternative.

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is on March 7. Whether the Islanders will be sellers yet is unknown, but if they go down that route, there will be plenty of talent available.