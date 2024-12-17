3 Big-Name Forwards the Maple Leafs Should Trade For

As the NHL approaches the annual holiday roster freeze, it’s a clear reminder that the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is just a few months away. Although there’s still plenty of time before the deadline, once the roster freeze is lifted, the bulk of the news around the NHL will shift to rumors and speculation as teams prepare for what players they can acquire before the Deadline on March 7, 2025.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, this is shaping up to be one of their most promising seasons in the Auston Matthews era. With a strong roster already in place, General Manager Brad Treliving will be making calls to try and add pieces that can elevate the team’s chances of a deep playoff run. Treliving’s goal will be to find players who fit into Toronto’s system and provide the edge needed to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Ryan O’Reilly – Nashville Predators

It is time for a reunion? When Ryan O’Reilly left Toronto in free agency following the 2023-24 season, he signed a four-year deal with the Nashville Predators, carrying an average annual value of $4.5 million. Due to Nashville’s current state as a team could make O’Reilly a trade candidate, and the Maple Leafs could be the front-runners for his services. The Predators may be looking to accumulate assets that can help them as they navigate their way through their minor retool, and the Maple Leafs have a few names that could help them. Players like Alex Steeves, Nick Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg may be names that help get the deal done with the Predators.

O’Reilly will have the chance to reunite with head coach Craig Berube, under whom he thrived with the St. Louis Blues, where he won the Conn Smythe Trophy during their 2019 Stanley Cup run. Berube’s system, emphasizing defensive responsibility and physicality, aligns perfectly with O’Reilly’s skill set, making him an ideal fit for Toronto once again. Now that Berube is behind the bench, he may be willing to come back to his boyhood team and try to win the Cup. His fit is there; he was on a line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner during his last stint. However, this time, he could find a spot on either the second or third line as the centerman. Ideally, he would slot in as the team’s 3C and give them more of a three-headed monster down the middle.

Brock Nelson – New York Islanders

The New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson is one of the NHL’s most underrated stars. Nelson is coming off another strong season in 2023-24, where he tallied 36 goals and 39 assists for 75 points in 82 games. He has the ability to drive offence while remaining defensively responsible. Throughout this time with the Islanders, he has been a mainstay in their line, but all good things come to an end. With the Islanders’ struggles this season, it looks like Nelson will likely be their top trade option.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nelson is currently under contract through the 2024-25 season, with a $6 million cap hit, which makes him an attractive target for a team like Toronto. If the Maple Leafs can get the Islanders to retain 50% of his cap hit while also parting with a player with a bigger cap hit like David Kampf. It would make it easier for them to be able to add another piece on the blue line as well. For the Maple Leafs, His ability to play as either a center or winger adds versatility, and his knack for stepping up in critical games would help address their playoff woes. Nelson would be a great fit alongside former Islander’s captain Tavares and William Nylander on the team’ second line.

Chris Kreider – New York Rangers

With how bad the New York Rangers have been struggling this season, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said that they are “open for business.” One of the biggest names available from their roster is Chris Kreider. He is a proven playoff performer and a player who thrives in high-pressure situations. He brings speed, net-front presence, and the ability to score clutch goals; he has been instrumental for the Rangers in their recent playoff runs. At 33 years old, he is coming off of a season where he had 39 goals and 36 assists for 75 points as well as 10 goals and six assists for 16 points in 20 playoff games. Kreider’s cap hit is $6.5 million for the next three seasons, which may make it tough for the Maple Leafs to fit him into their lineup. However, it is doable if they move on from players like Kampf, Ryan Reaves and Calle Jarnkrok stays on the long-term injury reserve (LTIR) for the entire season.

For the Maple Leafs, his physical style of play would complement their core group of highly skilled forwards. Kreider’s versatility as a winger who can also contribute on special teams would add depth and balance to Toronto’s lineup. He would fit very well on the third line alongside Max Domi and Bobby McMann or on the second line with Tavares and Nylander, similar to Nelson.

The Maple Leafs have often been criticized for lacking scoring and grit in the playoffs. Each of these players would bring qualities that the team needs to advance past the early rounds. Kreider’s physicality, O’Reilly’s leadership, and Nelson’s versatility would fill specific gaps in Toronto’s lineup. Acquiring one of these players could be the difference between another disappointing playoff exit and a deep run toward the Stanley Cup.