Minnesota Wild Draft Zeev Buium 12th Overall

With the 12th pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Zeev Buium of the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP)

About Zeev Buium

Starting in 2021-22, the offensive-minded defenseman became a product of the USNTDP, putting up 13 points in 49 games as a rookie and then exploding the following season with a 40-point effort. The high-scoring level continued into the NCAA, where Buium led all defensemen in points while playing for the University of Denver, posting 50 points in 42 games.

He is an American who shoots left-handed. He is 6-foot and weighs 183 pounds. In addition to playing for the University of Denver in the NCAA in the NCHC conference, he also played for Team USA in the World Juniors this year. He was a point-per-game player whose abilities had not been seen among NCAA defenders in a long time, helping Denver get to the Frozen Four. He also helped Team USA win the 2024 World Junior Championship, the second gold medal he’s won at an IIHF event, leading Team USA in last year’s U18 tournament.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“There is no real consensus as to who will be picked where after Macklin Celebrini almost surely goes first overall, leaving Buium’s fate up in the air as to where he could truly be drafted. He might be the most well-rounded defender in this upcoming draft class considering his IQ at both ends of the ice and could be someone a team takes a gamble on as he seems to only be getting better as the days go by. While he doesn’t play a flashy style of game, he is still able to be evasive on the rush and create chances for himself and his teammates.”

“His smooth skating is something that should get the attention of plenty of NHL teams, and he could be considered one of the strongest skaters in the draft class. He can find open space with his speed and ability to move laterally while moving up the ice, and his speed with the puck on his stick is simply phenomenal. His production offensively may draw some worries from fans who could believe he is too one-sided, but that just isn’t the case. He is just as strong offensively as he is in his own end. For reference, Buium is producing at a 1.22 points-per-game pace, which is the highest for a defenceman in NCAA history.”

Zeev Buium, University of Denver (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Buium has the potential to be a top-four defender in the NHL if he continues to focus on the little things in his game and progress at them. It’s unlikely he will make it into the NHL next season, and one more season at the junior level should benefit his development. Whichever team ends up taking him will have a future potential star on their hands.”

How This Affects the Wild’s Plans

Many experts felt that defense might be the top need for Minnesota entering the draft, and they addressed that issue with the selection of Buium. The Wild have a very good prospect pool, and they certainly have added a player that should in the future man the blue line for the Wild.

The team also addressed the weakness in their farm system, which is on defense. Buium adds to that depth and gives the Wild options so they do not have to rush his development.

