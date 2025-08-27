Wild’s Zeev Buium Invited to 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

While the start of the NHL season is still well over a month away, there will be a hockey-related event happening next week as the NHLPA/Upper Deck hosts their Rookie Showcase on Wednesday, September 3, in Arlington, Virginia, at the practice facility for the Washington Capitals. This event is held mainly so players can get their pictures taken for hockey cards and meet other rookies.

The Minnesota Wild have one player headed to the showcase this year, and that is Zeev Buium. He had a short stint with the Wild during their postseason run this past season, but hasn’t had any regular-season action yet. He will be looking to earn a full-time slot this coming season.

Buium Can be Elite

The Wild knew what they were getting when they moved up in the 2024 NHL Draft to pick Zeev Buium with the 12th overall pick in the first round. Their defense needed another young prospect who can carry them in the future, and Buium is that. He hasn’t had time to prove himself yet, but he is still a rookie with plenty of time.

He’s a smart, heads-up player who has room for improvement on his defensive skills, but isn’t afraid to try things on the offensive side. In the four games he played for the Wild this past postseason, he had three hits and one blocked shot, but he also had four giveaways, something that will need to be fixed going forward. Buium also had one assist and two shots on goal.

Zeev Buium, Minnesota Wild (Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

The Wild have Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, Jake Middleton, and Brock Faber in their top four; however, Brodin will be out to start the season. Spurgeon struggles to stay healthy, which gives Buium a chance to work his way into the lineup. They also have Zach Bogosian still under contract, according to PuckPedia, as well as David Jiříček, who will be looking to get a spot as well.

Buium will have to up his game and find ways to improve if he wants to beat out others for a spot. He has a lot of potential and shows no nerves in his game, which is a plus. Many rookies make mistakes because of their nerves, but he has an advantage and looks comfortable in his game. Not quite as comfortable as Faber in his debut, but close. Hopefully, this showcase will just be the start of a strong career for Buium with a lot more photo ops for hockey cards as well.