2 Potential Suitors to Replace Ryan Leslie as Flames TV Host

Calgary Flames fans were dealt a big blow on Tuesday morning, as it was announced that Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie will be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs as their TV host for the 2025-26 season and beyond. Leslie had previously spent the past seven seasons with Sportsnet as the game-day host for the Flames, a role in which he excelled. He is also well known for his work with Hockey Night in Canada.

Leslie is a great add for the Maple Leafs, as he has a great ability to connect with both players and fans, creating some fun and unique content which helps get to know these athletes on a more personal level. While a great add for the Maple Leafs, however, it leaves a big hole for the Flames moving forward.

There may be a bit of time before a decision is made, but Sportsnet is going to need to replace Leslie’s previous role with the Flames for the upcoming season. There are several great candidates who could take the position, though they will certainly have some big shoes to fill. Here are three that could be potential suitors to take over the vacant position.

Kyle Bukauskas

One name that immediately comes to mind as a replacement for Leslie is Kyle Bukauskas, who has had a quick rise up the ranks in sports media and has become a face that hockey fans throughout Canada recognize.

Bukauskas has ties to the city of Calgary, having graduated from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s Radio and Television program in 2013. He began serving as a reporter with Sportsnet upon graduating, and now serves as a rink-side host for Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada. He also recently replaced Jeff Marek as Elliott Friedman’s co-host on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri celebrates a goal with teammates (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Bukauskas is truly gifted in front of the camera, and, like Leslie, tends to have great banter with players. On top of that, he is very young, which can help make him relatable to the younger audience tuning into Flames games, not only this upcoming season but in the years to come. He’s certainly a name to keep an eye on as a potential replacement for Leslie, and would be a hire that would excite many in Calgary.

Brendan Parker

Another name to keep an eye on as a potential replacement for Leslie is Brendan Parker, who is currently employed by the Flames as a TV host. He is responsible for many roles, including postgame coverage, and has been working in his current position for nearly seven years.

Parker is a logical option to replace Leslie given his familiarity with not only the city but the Flames organization. He has personal relationships with the players, which would make for a rather seamless transition, and would be a familiar face for fans. His hire would make all of this somewhat of an easier pill to swallow given that he is so well known amongst the Flames fan base.

Great Add for the Maple Leafs

The reaction to this news from the perspective of Flames fans is a great indication of how good a hire this is for the Maple Leafs. The vast majority of the fan base in Calgary loved having Leslie and felt a sense of familiarity and comfort seeing him on the broadcast each and every game, whether at the Saddledome or on the road.

As for Leslie, this will only propel him into the spotlight for his great work even further, as all eyes will now be on him as he joins an organization that is constantly involved in media coverage. On top of that, he joins a team that figures to be a contender out of the Eastern Conference for years to come, meaning he will have even more tuning in to view his work come the playoffs each and every year going forward.