Bruins’ Frederic Brunet Invited to 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

On Tuesday, the NHLPA released the list of rookies who were invited to the NHLPA/Upper Deck Rookie Showcase. The list includes more than 30 players with either limited or no NHL experience, and ranges from players entering their first full season, like Ryan Leonard, to the first-overall pick in the 2025 draft, Matthew Schaefer.

The Boston Bruins will be represented by defenseman Frederic Brunet, who is entering his fourth professional season and looking to finally crack the opening-night roster out of training camp. Brunet was called up to the NHL for the regular season finale last season, but did not record a point.

Related: Bruins’ Top 10 Prospects Entering the 2025-26 Season

In his time with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL), Brunet has played 118 regular-season games with seven goals and 32 assists (39 points).

Frederic Brunet, Boston Bruins (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Brunet faces an uphill battle, with competition from left-handed defensemen Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, and Nikita Zadorov all vying for a spot. He has, however, shown signs of what he can do on both sides of the puck in Providence and is hoping to carry that into the new season.

Brunet will have to remain disciplined if he wants to stay in Boston for more than one game in 2025-26. He received just 35 penalty minutes last season and 21 PIM the season before. In fact, his ability to stay on the ice should give him a bit of an edge against the competition, considering Zadorov spent 145 minutes in the box last season.

The NHLPA/Upper Deck Rookie Showcase

The showcase takes place on Sept. 3 in Arlington, VA, at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex. It is really a social gathering for rookies to get to know each other, take action shots for their rookie cards, and market their brand before their first professional season or after making their NHL debuts.

This invitation to the Upper Deck Rookie Showcase could be a harbinger of things to come for Brunet in the 2025-26 season.