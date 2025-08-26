Devils’ Cam Squires Invited to 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced the list of rookies they invited to attend the NHLPA showcase. The showcase will take place on Sept. 3 at the Washington Capitals’ practice facility in Arlington, Virginia. The showcase serves as a chance for Upper Deck to take photos and videos for upcoming hockey cards and other promotional content. The event is closed to the public.

Related: 3 Devils Named to U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

This year, one player from the New Jersey Devils was invited to participate in the showcase: Cam Squires, who was drafted by the Devils in the fourth round, 122nd overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Squires Joins an Elite Class of Rookies

Squires will join a group of 29 other young rookies at the showcase. Last year, Seamus Casey took part in the showcase. He then went on to play 14 regular season games with the Devils, recording eight points (four goals, four assists.) He also played one playoff game, taking 13 shifts and recording 9:13 of ice time. Like Casey, Squires will be participating in the NHLPA Rookie Showcase two years after he was drafted.

Cam Squires, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since 2021-22, Squires has played for the Cape Breton Eagles in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He has played in 255 games over the past four seasons, recording 245 points (103 goals, 142 assists.) He also played in three postseasons recording 28 points in 24 games.

Last season, Squires played his first few games with the Utica Comets, the Devils’ American Hockey League team. He played three games and recorded four points (one goal, three assists.)

In 2024, Squires signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils. According to PuckPedia, this season is when his contract will begin. Although he is not on the current Comets’ roster, it seems likely that Squires will join the team at the start of the season. He already played three games and it’s time for him to get a full season on the farm.

Casey took part in the showcase last year and earned his first chance at playing on NHL ice in the same season. Of course, this was due to several injuries, including Jack Hughes’ shoulder injury. However, is this a sign that Squires will also get his first chance at NHL ice? In an 82-game season, only time will tell.