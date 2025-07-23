Every Team’s Top Breakout Candidate for 2025-26: Central Division

This is the second edition of my top breakout candidates for each team in 2025–26. Next up is the Central Division—let’s dive in.

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard

After registering 61 points in 68 games as an 18-year-old rookie, there were high expectations for Connor Bedard‘s sophomore campaign. But he took a step back, statistically—the 2023 NHL Draft’s top pick had 23 goals and 44 assists for 67 points in 82 games. A minus-36 rating didn’t help his case, even if on a rebuilding team. Still, he’s just as likely to explode in 2025–26.

Leo Carlsson, Connor Bedard, Matvei Michkov, and Ivan Demidov (The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks haven’t added much talent this offseason to make Bedard’s life easier. This is a bit concerning, since a large chunk of his scoring came while on the man advantage and not at 5-on-5. Among forwards with 100 minutes of power-play ice time, he ranked in the 94th percentile for points scored per 60 minutes. At 5-on-5, he was in the 48th percentile for the same metric among forwards with 500 minutes of ice time. A lack of high-profile linemates limited his five-a-side production.

However, there’s a reason Bedard has been viewed as a generational talent throughout the 2020s. With an unforgiving shot, the ability to humiliate defenders 1-on-1, and elite playmaking, he’s capable of great things. His situation isn’t ideal, but he’ll inevitably break through—that’s what great players do.

Honorable mention: Frank Nazar

Colorado Avalanche: Jack Drury

The Colorado Avalanche’s roster is mostly filled with established talent, but Jack Drury might be able to take another step. After trading Charlie Coyle, the 25-year-old center may get more prominent usage in 2025–26. He’ll likely be tasked with commanding the third line of a team that hasn’t had much success in the depth department in recent seasons.

Among the 429 forwards with at least 1,000 minutes of ice time over the past three seasons, Drury ranks first in expected goals against per 60 minutes. Today, he’s a purely defensive centerman who can hold down the fort at 5-on-5 or on the penalty kill. But if he can unlock his offensive ceiling, it’ll be a career year for him. Drury had 18 points in 72 games this past season, split between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Avalanche.

Honorable mention: Zakhar Bardakov

Dallas Stars: Mavrik Bourque

Leading the American Hockey League (AHL) in scoring two seasons ago as a 21-year-old, Mavrik Bourque should have decent offensive upside at the NHL level. He had 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 72 games last season, but he has room for more.

The Dallas Stars’ top six is quite loaded with talent, so Bourque likely won’t be getting a ton of ice time again—he averaged 12:41 per game in 2024–25. Still, he has a skill set that should get him some better looks. An intelligent playmaker who’s willing to retrieve pucks, the Stars may have themselves a middle-six player, if not more, for years to come.

Honorable mention: Lian Bichsel

Minnesota Wild: Zeev Buium

A breakout season for Zeev Buium would be big for two parties: the Minnesota Wild, of course, and talented but small offensive defensemen just like him (6-feet, 183 pounds). Entering the 2024 NHL Draft, some viewed the 19-year-old as a potential top-five pick for his mesmerizing play style and Lane Hutson-esque production at the NCAA level. But he fell to 12th overall—a familiar path for fellow highly productive blueliners lacking in size. Buium is looking to be yet another success story, perhaps changing the common “fade small defensemen” philosophy.

Though used scarcely in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs across four games, Buium could be in the Wild’s top four defense in 2025–26. With Jakob Middleton and Brock Faber stapled to one another on the top pair, an offensive presence like Buium’s might work next to shutdown master Jared Spurgeon on the team’s second pairing. If Jonas Brodin doesn’t recover from offseason surgery before the upcoming season starts, the youngster could fill in nicely.

Honorable mention: Liam Öhgren

Nashville Predators: Nick Perbix

At 27 years old, Nick Pebix is in the latter half of his prime based purely on age. But a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Nashville Predators offers a new opportunity—one where he hopes to turn solid results in sheltered minutes into more prominent usage.

When he wasn’t on the ice with Emil Lilleberg, his most common partner last season, Perbix outscored opponents 20–15 for a 57.14% goal share at 5-on-5 action. Though standing 6-foot-4, he’s most noticeable making plays from the blue line, and he was at his best offensively in those non-Lilleberg minutes.

With a Predators team boasting an unproven right defense of Justin Barron, Nick Blackenburg, and Perbix, the former Tampa Bay Lightning should get some minutes with Roman Josi or Brady Skjei in 2025–26. A top-four role is very much in play if he earns it, making Perbix a breakout candidate despite being drafted nearly a decade ago.

Honorable mention: Luke Evangelista

St. Louis Blues: Jimmy Snuggerud

Since being drafted 23rd overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2022, winger Jimmy Snuggerud has accumulated impressive point totals at each level he’s played. A standout collegiately, in the U20 World Junior Championship, and briefly late last season with the Blues, the 21-year-old could become a star.

Snuggerud recorded four points in seven games with the Blues in both the regular season and the playoffs, given somewhat hefty responsibilities by head coach Jim Montgomery. Though the contest went to double overtime, he played 20:53 in Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets in Round 1.

A dangerous shooter with speed and strong instincts, Snuggerud is an exciting prospect with loads of potential. He outscored opponents 7–2 in the regular season and playoffs combined alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas at 5-on-5—expect big things if that line is reunited full-time.

Honorable mention: Logan Mailloux

Utah Mammoth: Logan Cooley

Putting up 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 75 games last season, it could be argued that Logan Cooley‘s breakout already happened. But the 21-year-old may also just be getting started.

The Utah Mammoth seem to be a team on the rise. Led by a core on the cusp of its prime, Cooley has a strong roster around him that should maximize his potential. He’s quick, deceptive, and possesses high-end vision. Cooley’s skill got him to near point-per-game heights in his age-20 season—the ceiling here is astronomical.

While Clayton Keller is one of the best players in the league, coming off a 90-point season, it wouldn’t have been possible without Cooley. At 5-on-5 together, the two registered 3.78 goals per 60 minutes (with a plus-13 goal differential)—a superstar scoring rate. But in his non-Cooley minutes, Keller had a significant reduction in his on-ice goal-scoring rate, with just 2.05 per 60 minutes.

Considering the two forwards spent more time apart than together, the sky’s the limit if they share the ice more frequently. Cooley, in particular, could go nuclear.

Honorable mention: Dylan Guenther

Winnipeg Jets: Cole Perfetti

Cole Perfetti has been a solid middle-six producer for the Jets over the past three seasons, reaching new heights in 2024–25 when he registered 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games. On the surface, Nikolaj Ehlers’ departure means that Perfetti is more of a regression candidate—the two spent over 600 minutes together at 5-on-5 last season. However, this also opens up a new opportunity for the 23-year-old.

For starters, Perfetti has scored at about the same rate with Ehlers versus without him throughout his young career. So, although a star leaving for nothing isn’t ideal, it may not be that significant of a loss. Besides, Perfetti’s power-play and overall usage should see a bump. Averaging 15:11 of ice time last season and logging about one minute less per game than Ehlers on the man advantage, Perfetti is in line to receive more quality looks.

Honorable mention: Gabriel Vilardi

Do you agree or disagree with these picks? Feel free to leave your thoughts below!

Stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and Evolving-Hockey