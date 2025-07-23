5 Red Wings Prospects Ready for the NHL in 2025-26

The mark of a successful rebuild is when older players are replaced with younger players that were preferably drafted and developed in-house. While there is more than one way to successfully conclude a rebuild, the point is usually to establish a young core of players that can lead the charge for the next decade or more.

The Detroit Red Wings are nearing the end of their rebuild, having established a solid group of young players headlined by defenseman Moritz Seider and winger Lucas Raymond. Entering the 2025-26 season, the Red Wings will almost certainly have to rely on their homegrown talent to propel them forward and end their playoff drought.

That being said, Detroit’s young core should expect some new additions at some point this season. The organization has a handful of young players and prospects that are knocking on the door, and they are seemingly ready to compete against the best players in the world and establish themselves as core members of the Red Wings’ future in the process.

Expect to see these players push to wear the winged wheel at some point this season.

(F) Amadeus Lombardi

One of the biggest stories out of Grand Rapids last season was the progress shown by forward Amadeus Lombardi. Lombardi, a fourth round pick in the 2022 draft, missed nearly half of his second season in the American Hockey League (AHL) due to an upper-body injury, but he still finished with the third-most goals (19) and fourth-most points (40) on his team.

Through 114 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL, the 22-year-old has 24 goals and 66 points. His first season wasn’t a highly productive one in terms of raw production, but he clearly learned a lot from that season given his increase in production the following season. If not for his untimely injury, there were whispers that the speedy, offensive forward was on his way to securing an NHL call-up.

Drafted as a center, Lombardi will likely have to switch over to the wing if he is going to secure a spot in Detroit any time soon. That being said, his speed and playmaking ability would be a nice addition to the Red Wings’ offense and power play. It shouldn’t be surprising if he is a standout in training camp and then makes his NHL debut as some point this season.

(D) William Wallinder

A second round pick in the 2020 draft, William Wallinder hopes to follow in Albert Johansson’s footsteps as a defenseman that took a long road to arrive, but was a pleasant surprise once he did.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Wallinder is a big-bodied defender that has seen his role in Grand Rapids increase over his two full seasons in the AHL. With just 34 points in 128 games, he hasn’t exactly lit a fire offensively even though his offensive play was one of the reasons he was a highly-touted prospect in his draft class. Instead, his game has become more well-rounded as he has been able to play big minutes on both special teams units for the Griffins.

With a good training camp and a strong start to the season, Wallinder will position himself to be an early call-up if Detroit needs a body on the blue line. He did receive a brief call up right before Chirstmas last season (he did not play), so it goes to reason that the Red Wings’ front office views him as being within call-up range on the depth chart. If he can find another level this season, he will at least warrant consideration as the seventh-defenseman for the NHL club.

(G) Sebastian Cossa

Historically speaking, goalies develop on their own timeline. Some are able to beat the trend and arrive in the NHL at a young age, while others don’t hit their stride until their mid-to-late 20s. At 22 years of age, Sebastian Cossa is running out of time to be considered an “early riser” as the Red Wings’ goalie of the future, but that hardly means he is cooked as an NHL prospect – far from it actually.

Drafted 15th overall back in 2021, Cossa has now completed two full AHL seasons with the Griffins. After finishing both seasons as the team’s “1A” in the crease, he has a 43-24-15 record, a 2.43 goals-against average, and a .912 save-percentage. Those numbers won’t blow anyone away, but they speak to a certain level of comfort and consistency for the young goaltender. Putting the stats aside, the Ontario-native also looks significantly more comfortable in the crease than he did when he made his debut for the Griffins, and that comfort level should only be higher in what would be his third AHL season.

Sebastian Cossa showed a 21-15-5 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in an AHL career-high 41 regular-season games. The AHL all-star ranked among the league leaders in games played (T8th), minutes played (2,424:37, 7th), wins (T10th), goals-against… pic.twitter.com/QQK7peeYAQ — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) June 20, 2025

As the third goaltender on the Red Wings’ depth chart, Cossa is set to be the first man up if John Gibson or Cam Talbot are sidelined in Detroit. From there, it’s up to Cossa to prove that he is capable of giving the Red Wings a chance to win when he is in the crease. He doesn’t need to prove he can be an NHL starter this season; if he shows well enough when given the opportunity, he can steal the backup role this season and secure it for himself heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

With all of the goaltending talent simmering in the Red Wings’ prospect pool as well as a growing consensus that Trey Augustine is the organization’s goalie of the future, Cossa has a real opportunity to silence his critics this season.

(C) Nate Danielson

All things considered, Nate Danielson might be the Red Wings’ best bet in terms of a prospect that forces their way onto the NHL roster this season. Detroit’s top pick in the 2023 draft, 9th overall, completed his first AHL season in 2024-25, collecting 12 goals and 39 points in 71 games. While that statline doesn’t jump out at you, it is important to note that he got better as the season progressed, and perhaps the most impressive thing about his season didn’t have anything to do with producing goals or points.

Despite being just 20 years of age (he turns 21 in late-September), Danielson was a vocal member of the Griffins’ locker room last season. He may not have had a letter on his sweater, but he was a leader in the sense that he helped the team maintain accountability. The maturity in his game on the ice has always been clear to see, but his maturity off the ice might be what puts him near or at the top of the pecking order for an NHL call-up.

Nate Danielson, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danielson is a playmaker at heart, but his strong two-way play may also permit him to find success anywhere in Detroit’s top-nine. Like Marco Kasper last season, the Red Wings may promote Danielson, ease him in on the third line, and then gradually move him up the lineup as the young forward obtains a certain comfort level. If he shows well in training camp, Danielson and Kasper could be the answer to Detroit’s need for a top line left wing and/or a second line center.

(D) Axel Sandin Pellikka

Widely respected as the Red Wings’ top prospect, defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka is the epitome of a “modern-day NHL defenseman”, using his mobility and offensive instincts to keep the puck out of the defensive zone and moving in the right direction. The 2025-26 campaign will be his first full season in North America, and it may not be long before the calls to bring him up to Detroit begin.

The 20-year-old defenseman had 12 goals and 29 points in 46 games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season, and then followed it up with another goal and eight points in 11 playoff games. Sandin Pellikka has the potential to become an offensive dynamo at the NHL level given his ability to read the play and move the puck. He can score when the opportunity presents itself, and his defensive play is in a good spot for someone considered to be a more offensive defenseman.

Sandin Pellikka will likely spend the early part of the season in the AHL with the Griffins. The jump from the SHL to North America is rarely easy (Lucas Raymond is the most recent Red Wings prospect to skip the AHL entirely), and the increased pace and physicality in the AHL should help the young defenseman get acclimated to his new surroundings. Once he gets comfortable, all bets are off as he should be pushing for NHL time shortly after.

Which Red Wings prospects are you hoping to see in Detroit this season?