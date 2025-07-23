A Deal for Panarin, Kaprizov Contract, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there something percolating between the New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin? Meanwhile, are the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov getting anywhere when it comes to a contract extension? Dakota Joshua picks a specific jersey number in Toronto, and Nazem Kadri trade rumors get cold water poured all over them.

Questions Surrounding an Artemi Panarin Extension?

Frank Seravalli asked in a recent video for Bleacher Report if Artemi Panarin should be considered the greatest free agent signing of all time. He cited the fit, his cost, production, and other factors, including how he almost single-handedly took that team from a rebuilding franchise into a contender.

He discussed Panarin being in the final season of his current contract and noted that there is a question about what will happen with Panarin moving forward. Seravalli noted, “I’d have to think there’s a way to work out a new deal for the ‘Breadman.'”

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 2026 NHL free agent class has the potential to be absolutely stacked, with stars like Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor, Martin Necas, Jason Robertson, Alex Ovechkin, Adrian Kempe, and Alex Tuch all potentially hitting the open market.

Kaprizov and Wild Still Far Apart in Extension Talks

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild remain far apart in contract extension talks, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Speaking on the DFO Rundown podcast, Russo said that despite GM Bill Guerin’s public confidence, the sides aren’t close to a deal.

With Kaprizov currently in Moscow and his agent Paul Theofanous managing several clients, progress has stalled. A face-to-face meeting—similar to the one held in 2021—may be necessary. There’s also uncertainty over term length, with Kaprizov potentially opting for a shorter deal to keep future options open.’

Also in Minnesota, the team is active in trade talks involving Marco Rossi, who is rumored to be looking for an extension in the $45 million to $50 million range. It is being said that an offer sheet isn’t a concern, despite his status as an RFA.

Kadri Staying Put with the Flames

Nazem Kadri is expected to remain with the Calgary Flames, despite ongoing trade speculation. According to NHL insiders Nick Kypreos and Frank Seravalli, there has been chatter, but Kadri has not requested a trade, and the Flames are not actively shopping him.

Seravalli reports that Kadri has become a key cultural figure in Calgary since signing in 2022. The 34-year-old, who owns a full no-trade clause, is under contract for four more years at a $7 million cap hit. With 35 goals last season and a reputation for durability, Kadri remains one of the team’s top offensive weapons and isn’t likely to move.

Dakota Joshua Switches Number With Kessel in Mind

New Toronto Maple Leaf forward Dakota Joshua revealed that he’ll wear Phil Kessel’s old No. 81 this season. He confirmed he knew beforehand that Kessel is also a testicular cancer survivor. “I love the mojo there and hoping to play a long time here like he did.”

Joshua added, “It puts your life in perspective. The biggest takeaway is that anything can happen to you, so make the most of (life). But after coming out the other side, I’m stronger as a person. It makes you confident you can get through anything.”

