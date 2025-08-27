Panarin Trade, Rossi Chatter, Kings Offer for McDavid & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the NHL rumor mill has been busy over the past 24 hours with updates on trades that could have happened and trades that might happen. Could Artemi Panarin be moved by the New York Rangers? Meanwhile, how close did the Minnesota Wild get to trading Marco Rossi? Finally, do the Los Angeles Kings have a monster offer in the hopper for Connor McDavid?

Rangers Could Face Tough Decisions

David Pagnotta, while a guest on TSN Radio in Montreal, says the New York Rangers could be heading toward a crossroads if the team struggles early this season. One major question surrounds Artemi Panarin. While there’s no active push to trade him, Pagnotta notes that the front office could explore trade discussions if things go sideways in a hurry. Panarin does have a full no-move clause, but he’s in the final year of his current deal. If he’s open to going to a contender, would the Rangers be open to moving him?

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another name to watch is Alexis Lafrenière. While the former No. 1 pick hasn’t yet broken out as hoped, the Rangers may consider including him in a bold, “hockey-type” deal if a big opportunity arises.

Wild Nearly Shopped Marco Rossi

According to Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic, the Minnesota Wild explored trading Marco Rossi in June. General manager Bill Guerin reportedly received only offers built around futures, like mid-to-late first-round picks and depth players — not enough to warrant a deal.

Rossi talked about his extension and said he was excited that the deal is done and wants to get back on the ice with everyone. The scribes wrote:

“Rossi, who got engaged this summer to his girlfriend, Stefanie, has focused on his training, including some faceoff work with Joe Thornton. When asked whether he’s happy where things are right now — considering the summer trade rumblings and his desire to be in a top-six role — Rossi said, “100 percent.”” source – ‘Wild sign Marco Rossi to 3-year, $15 million contract, avoiding potential holdout’ – Michael Russo and Joe Smith – The Athletic – 08-22-2025

This may put to rest some talk that the deal is a stop-gap to a future trade.

Did the Oilers Miss Their Goalie Window?

During an interview on The Sheet with Jeff Marek, Pierre McGuire speculated that the Edmonton Oilers might have missed a prime opportunity to address their goaltending issues. With turmoil brewing in Boston last season, both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark were potentially available (we know Ullmark was, seeing that he got traded to Ottawa). McGuire believes Swayman could have been pried away if Edmonton had acted sooner.

McGuire said he was close to the Bruins at that time and things were “volatile.” It was a window the Oilers could have taken advantage of and he’s wondering if they missed a home run.

Kings Put Together Huge Trade Offer for McDavid?

The buzz surrounding a hypothetical Connor McDavid trade isn’t high considering most believe he’ll sign with the Edmonton Oilers. That said, the Hockey Buzz is reporting that they’ve heard the Los Angeles Kings have an offer ready The proposed package included Quinton Byfield, Phillip Danault, Brandt Clarke, a goaltending prospect (either Carter George or Erik Portillo), and multiple first-round picks.

While there’s no indication Edmonton is moving McDavid — especially after back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final — this is the time of year where these types of scenarios will be presented by outlets and analysts. Until McDavid signs, which could be within the week, there will be chatter.

We’ll have a deeper dive into the McDavid speculation in tomorrow’s column.

