Kraken’s Catton and Nyman Invited to the 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

On Aug. 26, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced the list of rookies they invited to partake in the 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase. The showcase will take place on Sept. 3 at the Washington Capitals’ practice facility in Arlington, Virginia. The showcase is a chance for Upper Deck to take photos and videos of the prospects to use for future hockey cards and other promotional material. The event is not open to the public.

Among the list of 30 rookies named by the NHLPA, two of them are Seattle Kraken prospects: Berkly Catton and Jani Nyman.

Nyman Already Showing Promise

Nyman has been in the Kraken system for a couple of seasons now. He was drafted 49th overall in the second round by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft. He continued playing in Finland for a couple seasons but finished out the 2023-24 season playing a couple games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team. He played five games and scored two goals.

Jani Nyman, Seattle Kraken (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

Nyman played his first full season with the Firebirds in 2024-25, recording 44 points in 58 games. He scored 28 goals and earned 16 assists to get him to this point total. Nyman was also called up to Seattle for his first chance at NHL ice. He played in 12 NHL games with Seattle, recording six points with three goals scored and three assists.

Scoring a goal in his first NHL game, Nyman made a huge impression. Is it enough for him to play in the NHL full-time in the upcoming season?

Catton Could Get a Chance at the NHL

Catton was drafted in the first round by Seattle, eighth overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, since the 2021-22 season, he has been playing with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League. With the Chiefs, Catton has played 197 games and recorded 284 points via 116 goals and 168 assists. In the 2023-24 season, he was named an alternate captain of the Chiefs, and last season, he was named the captain.

Catton has shown plenty of skill on and off the ice after receiving the honor of captain. Due to his age, he is ineligible to play in the AHL. His performance in training camp will determine whether or not he has a spot on the Kraken’s opening night roster. If he does not make the roster, Catton will continue playing with Spokane for one more season.

Nyman and Catton Both Competing for a Roster Spot

With two rookies heading to the NHLPA Rookie Showcase, the future of the Kraken is looking bright. It will be exciting to see if one or both of them make the final Kraken roster; training camp will be the final decider.