San Jose Sharks Draft Sam Dickinson 11th Overall

With the 11th pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Sam Dickinson from the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Sam Dickinson

Sam Dickinson might be the most NHL-ready defenseman in this year’s draft class. He plays with a lot of poise and already has the defensive game figured out. He can also move the puck and add offense from the back end with his mobility and powerful shot.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Live Tracker

Playing for London Knights’ head coach Mark Hunter, Dickinson has been schooled in the art of defense and shows great awareness with his positioning and anticipation without the puck. He added a lot of offense to his game this season as well with 18 goals and 70 points during the regular campaign and four points in the Memorial Cup tournament.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Many expected London Knights defenseman Sam Dickinson to take a big step forward and earn more meaningful minutes and responsibility this season. He definitely showed why they acquired him from the Niagara Ice Dogs as he continued to show great potential in his rookie season. In his draft year, Dickinson has elevated his game to new heights as a competitive, two-way defenseman.

“Dickinson finished the regular season fourth among defensemen in Ontario Hockey League scoring with 70 points and fourth in assists with 52. In addition, he’s taken the second most shots of any defenseman with 232. Many wondered if his offensive production will take off heading into this season and clearly it did as he blew his rookie season production out of the water.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

“Dickinson already excels with his strong defensive game and IQ without the puck. He defends extremely well against the rush and within his own zone, something that other defenders are inconsistent with this early on in their development. That aspect to his game is near pro ready as he already has that advantage over other defenders his age. He’s already showing that he’s consistent with his positioning and decision-making, utilizing his size to his advantage to get the inside edge to break up plays down low or along the boards. He’s able to execute breakups effectively, knowing when to step up and get into the passing lanes with an active stick or tie up an attacking forward to regain possession and quickly clear the puck out.

“He’s excellent with his gap control, keeping the puck carrier to the outside and using his size and speed to neutralize them getting to the middle of the ice and even boxing them out in front of the net. When he’s on the attack, he reads the situation well, knowing when to back off and prioritize defense when he needs to. Even if there’s a breakup or a turnover, he has quick awareness and reaction time to get back and get into position.”

View the full profile here

How This Affects the Sharks’ Plans

The Sharks get a defenseman who could play in the NHL in the next couple of seasons thanks to his already refined game. They don’t have a legitimate top-pairing option in their system right now, so Dickinson fills that need. With Macklin Celebrini leading the offense, Dickinson will lead the blue line for the foreseeable future as general manager Mike Grier continues to rebuild this team back into a contender.