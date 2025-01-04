Garden State’s Own Aram Minnetian Contributing to U.S. World Junior Squad

Heading into the 2024 NHL Draft, it was a matter of when, not if for Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey’s own Aram Minnetian. The Dallas Stars were the ones to finally call his name in the fourth round.

As a 14-year-old freshman, Minnetian tore it up at Bergen Catholic High School, notching 22 goals and 11 assists in 16 games. He scored the game winning goal in over 27% of the games he played in and recorded at least one point in every single matchup. He even had back-to-back four goal nights against St. Peter’s Prep and St. Joseph’s (Metuchen), and helped the Bergen Catholic Crusaders win the Bergen County tournament over Don Bosco.

In his 15-year-old sophomore season, it was more of the same. He had 15 points in six games, factoring in on ~68% of Bergen’s entire scoring. In four of those six games, Minnetian had as many points as the opposition had goals (via NJ.com).

His rousing success prompted him to leave Bergen and join the US National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he continued to grow his game. In 2022-23, he was named to the American World U18 squad, where he posted four points in seven games with a remarkable plus-16 rating. He also put up 31 points in 62 contests for the USNTDP, coupled with a plus-48 rating.

Aram Minnetian, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

While he obviously didn’t maintain his Bergen Catholic level of offensive dominance against a much higher level of talent, he did begin to round out his overall game and committed to an elite college hockey program in Boston College.

Elite Prospects’ 2023 Draft Guide said, “Creating advantages for teammates is the core of Minnetian’s game. In the offensive end, those come in the form of well-timed activation, becoming an additional option or drawing defensive attention to create more space on the rink. When the puck arrives, he avoids point shots, preferring to start give-and-goes, connect with teammates in the slot, or working laterally to draw in the defensive structure before passing through it.”

That is precisely why he’s been trusted to play a role as a bottom-pairing defenseman for the United States’ World Juniors (WJC) squad in Ottawa. While he may not be getting the minutes he does for Boston College, his commitment to his role is crucial for the success of the team.

Minnetian told The Hockey Writers (THW), “I mean I think it’s pretty easy (to buy in) when you show up at a World Junior tournament like this and you just want to win a gold medal for your country. It’s all about buying in, and that’s why we won last year…it’s pretty easy when you have a group of guys that’s so supportive and you’re playing for your country.”

Minnetian Doesn’t Forget His Roots

Getting to play on one of hockey’s biggest stages could inflate one’s ego. Certainly not Minnetian though, as he talked to THW about his current relationship with his coaches at Bergen Catholic.

“I keep in contact with them,” he said. “I’m still close with them, and it hasn’t just been here (at World Juniors), but they’ve been contacting me, wishing me luck, and they’re very supportive. So it’s always nice to have them there. They’re awesome people, for sure.”

Prior to getting drafted, Minnetian made sure to stop by and spend some time with Bergen’s hockey team, helping out with practice.

Not many players had more of an impact on high school hockey in New Jersey than the late Johnny Gaudreau. Minnetian said, “I definitely (looked up to) Johnny Gaudreau…I was very sad to hear that, especially because of his (background) in Jersey High School hockey.”

He then added, “I was (also) a Drew Doughty guy…his presence and his ability to play both sides of the puck, it’s something that I emulate my game after. He’s a special player, for sure.”

While Minnetian hasn’t recorded a point at the WJC yet, he’s received over 15 minutes a night and coach David Carle’s confidence in him has seemed to increase as the tournament goes by. He was a plus-2 in the American quarterfinal victory over Switzerland, tied for second on the team behind potential first-overall pick James Hagens. His three shots on goal were also second on the team, as his ability to activate offensively stood out.

Just like both Gaudreau and Doughty did, Minnetian is hoping to one day carve out a successful career in the NHL. But before even getting that far, he’s currently living out a childhood dream in Ottawa.

The United States will be back in action at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 against Czechia in the WJC semifinals.

