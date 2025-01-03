U.S. World Junior Squad Buying Into “Team First” Identity

The final horn sounded on Thursday afternoon as the United States (U.S.) capped off another dominant win, this time a 7-2 victory over Switzerland to advance them to the quarterfinals.

One word immediately jumps out at you when you glance at the U.S. tournament score sheet: ‘balance’. 19 of 22 American skaters have recorded a point, and the three who haven’t are a combined plus-7.

There’s been a lot of selflessness within the squad and an overwhelming acceptance of being able to play any role necessary.

Seamus Casey, who won a gold medal with the United States last year, told The Hockey Writers (THW), “It’s something so much bigger than yourself. The key to our success was that we had so many studs on our team, a lot of guys could have taken the ego route…I don’t think we had anyone that did. I think guys realize that it’s really not about you, and wherever you fit in to help, you’re going to win a gold medal if you play like that.”

Related: Devils’ Seamus Casey Speaks on World Juniors Experience

This year’s team certainly appears to be taking the same route. New York Islanders’ prospect Danny Nelson, who is tied for the tournament lead in goals, told THW, “It means a lot, but the bigger thing is that we’re moving onto the semifinals, so that’s kind of what I’m more focused on…in a short tournament like this when everyone comes together and puts their differences aside to do it all for the team, that’s the most important thing.”

Danny Nelson, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Similarly, Dallas Stars’ prospect Aram Minnetian is used to playing big minutes for a talented Boston College squad, but he was the seventh defenseman for the U.S. on Thursday. He told THW, “I think it’s pretty easy when you show up at a World Junior tournament like this and you just want to win a gold medal for your country. It’s all about buying in, and that’s why we won last year…when you have a group of guys that are so supportive and you’re playing for your country, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what’s going to make you win.”

Head coach David Carle said, “I think a lot of our players look more like a cohesive unit, obviously (they’re) very talented players who can do things one on one and in space, but we’re looking more like a collective (group), that’s kind of the growth that we’re looking for.”

Whether they’re playing 25 minutes or just five, nobody on this U.S. squad is complaining. Anything can happen in a single-game elimination, but it’s clear that the right process is in place for this American squad.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter