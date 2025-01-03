4 Takeaways From the United States’ 7-2 Win Over Switzerland

On Thursday, the United States of America hockey program kept its lofty dreams of repeating as IIHF World Junior Champions alive with a 7-2 victory over Switzerland at Canadian Tire Centre in Game #23 of the tournament. This was the first stage in the “win or go home” experience of the games in Ottawa for these young athletes from the eight countries that advanced to the one-game playoff round. The standout college trio stayed hot for Team USA, the backup goaltender got some much-needed work, and a specific defenseman stepped up in the dominant win.

Boston College Eagles Continue to Fly High

The trio from Boston College showcased their chemistry again on Thursday afternoon, scoring a combined eight points in the quarterfinal win. Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard, and James Hagens totaled 14 points in the round-robin stage of this tournament, so an additional eight points in the quarterfinals matchup will certainly please head coach David Carle.

Related: Capitals Prospect Ryan Leonard Showing Star Potential in NCAA

The second and third goals of the game for the United States were important for Team USA to squash the Swiss hopes early. Hagens scored his first of the game to provide a 2-0 advantage, while Leonard netted his initial tally three minutes later for the eventual game-winner.

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

In the second period, the pair scored back-to-back goals in less than 90 seconds in the same order. Hagens converted on a Perreault feed for a 6-1 American lead, and Leonard scored the final Team USA goal of the day 1:23 later with the man advantage.

After their gold medal last year, Leonard and his teammates will take things slowly in this short tournament format. “You’ve got to take it one game at a time, just like we did last year,” Leonard told ESPN. “So, hopefully, we’ll get the same result. But you can’t look too far ahead.”

Zeev Buium Double His Stats in Ottawa

Minnesota Wild first-rounder Zeev Buium showcased some of his hockey skills that led to his selection near the top of last year’s draft. On Thursday, Buium added a goal and an assist in the quarterfinal contest against Switzerland. Over the tournament’s first four games, the mobile 19-year-old defenseman had contributed a goal and an assist. In seven games during last year’s tournament, Buium scored three goals with two assists for five points.

Backup Goalie Sluknysky Proves Reliable

Team USA turned to the backup goalie in the opening “win or go home” quarterfinal game at last year’s IIHF World Junior Championship. The Americans turned to Jacob Fowler in the quarterfinals against Latvia before finishing the rest of the tournament with veteran Trey Augustine. In Ottawa this year, 19-year-old netminder Hampton Slukynsky stopped 17 of 19 shots to secure the victory, sending the United States to the semifinals – just two steps away from a top spot on the medal stand.

United States Defeated Latvia By Same Score Last Year

Last year, Team USA defeated Latvia, 7-2, in the opening knockout stage of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. Perreault scored twice, and Leonard contributed an assist. United States teammate Danny Nelson also scored in that quarterfinals contest last January. If the United States plans to succeed in their quest for the gold medal, starting the same way as last year could be a good omen for the Americans.



All remaining teams will get a day off before the semifinals are contested on Saturday, Jan. 4. On Sunday, the tournament concludes with the gold medal and third-place (bronze medal) game in Ottawa.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter