2025 World Junior Championship United States Final Roster

The United States has released its final roster ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which begins on Dec. 26 in Ottawa. There is a plethora of talent at each position, helping the United States have one of the strongest rosters in the tournament field.

Forwards

Austin Burnevik, Trevor Connelly, Cole Eiserman, James Hagens, Ryan Leonard, Oliver Moore, Danny Nelson, Gabe Perreault, Max Plante, Teddy Stiga, Brandon Svoboda, Carey Tarrence, Joey Willis, Brodie Ziemer

A group loaded with top-end talent, with all but one player being drafted into the NHL (James Hagens is 2025 eligible), the forwards that the US will have on their roster this year could easily be the best group of all the teams. Led by Hagens, who is one of the 2025 Draft’s top prospects, the offense will see five returning players from last year’s team. Players like New York Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman and Nashville Predators prospect Teddy Stiga will look to carry on their success on the World Juniors stage after having stellar performances at last year’s under-18 tournament. Depth is also a strong suit for the Americans, carrying players capable of sliding up and down the lineup if asked to. Max Plante, a second-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2024 Draft, earned his way onto the roster after being a late invite to their preliminary roster.

A player to keep an eye on is Predators 2023 Draft pick Joey Willis. Willis has had a superb start to his 2024-25 season with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, where he has already set a career-high in goals with 17 and is on an offensive tear heading into the tournament. Overall, the forwards are going to be an exciting group to watch throughout the tournament.

Defense

Zeev Buium, Paul Fisher, Drew Fortescue, Logan Hensler, Cole Hutson, Adam Kleber, Aram Minnetian, Colin Ralph

Outside of New York Rangers prospect EJ Emery being among the final cuts, there are really no surprises with who the Americans will have manning the backend of the ice in the 2025 WJC. Zeev Buium, Drew Fortescue, and Aram Minnetian return for their second U20 WJC tournament and will be looked at to carry the load defensively. Buium (Minnesota Wild prospect) is another player on the US roster who has had a strong start, making his way to the University of Denver this season and piling up an impressive 20 points already as a freshman. Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals prospect) is a player to keep an eye on in his first U20 WJC after his brother Lane (Montreal Canadiens) had a successful time in the tournament last year.

Related: Guide to the 2025 World Junior Championship

The younger Hutson has shown to be an offensive force from the defenseman position, much like Buium, putting up 14 points so far in his freshman year at Boston University. The US defensive corps is going to be one that can lock opponents down and contribute in a big way offensively as well.

Goaltenders

Trey Augustine, Sam Hillebrandt, Hampton Slukynsky

The position that was basically set in stone from the get-go was the goaltender position. Trey Augustine is possibly the best goaltender in the tournament and is returning alongside Sam Hillebrandt for the Americans. A 2023 Red Wings second-round pick, Augustine is playing in his third U20 WJC and has been the driving force for the number one team in the NCAA this season, Michigan State University. He has been spectacular in both of his previous appearances in the tournament. He will be a player who will likely be a significant reason why the US does or does not have success again this year.

The US Has a Real Solid Chance to Repeat

After winning gold at last year’s tournament by beating Sweden 6-2 in the gold medal game, the US has a real chance to repeat this year with their assembled roster. There is plenty of excitement from all three positions, along with the high-end talent they also possess.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter