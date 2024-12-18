2025 World Junior Championship Team Finland Final Roster

Team Finland has released their roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship that will take place in Ottawa in the coming weeks. The roster is full of NHL draft picks (16 in total) and plenty of prior international experience.

*As of writing, the roster will still need to see one cut made before the tournament begins.

Forwards

Arttu Alasirua, Kasper Halttunen, Konsta Helenius, Emil Hemming, Topias Hynninen, Jesse Kiiskinen, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Tom Leppä, Julius Miettinen, Jesse Nurmi, Benjamin Rautainen, Heikki Ruohonen, Joona Saarelainen, Tuomas Uronen, Roope Vesterinen

The forward grouping, the most solidified group that Finland will have heading into this year’s tournament, has plenty of talent from top to bottom. It is led by Buffalo Sabres 2024 first-round pick Konsta Helenius. He started his professional career strong with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he tallied 16 points in 26 games. Tagging along with him are the likes of Emil Hemming (2024 Dallas Stars first-round pick), Kasper Haltunnen, and a player that many hockey fans will get their first significant glimpse of, Jesse Kiiskinen. Haltunnen is back with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) after starting his season with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL. He is one of seven players returning to represent Finland at the Under-20 tournament this year.

Kiiskinen, drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2023 before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings this past offseason, has been one of the strongest and most consistent players in the Liiga so far on a weaker HPK team and will undoubtedly be a player to watch for Finland throughout the tournament. Depth is one of the strong suits of the forward group, as they have a total of 10 players who are NHL-drafted players and that can all fill a role from the first line to the fourth line. This group will be one that could easily compete with the rest of the countries in the tournament if things can click for them.

Defense

Mitja Jokinen, Kalle Kangas, Aron Kiviharju, Daniel Nieminen, Emil Pieniniemi, Sebastian Soini, Arttu Tuhkala, Veeti Väisänen

A group that could have some questions outside of the top two defensemen on the roster in Aron Kiviharju and Emil Pieniniemi, the defensive corps Finland will be deploying this tournament will be put to the test. Pieniniemi, a Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 third-round pick, has had a really strong season after jumping to North America junior hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL, tallying four goals, 30 assists, and 34 total points. His playmaking skills must be displayed for a defensive group with players not necessarily known for their offensive output.

A player who garnered attention throughout the summer and the process of selecting the roster was fellow Penguins 2023 Draft pick Kalle Kangas. His strong defensive game and smooth play with the puck on his stick could help him solidify one of the top pairings if the coaching staff decides to go that route. Overall, Finland’s defensive grouping will be watched carefully throughout the tournament.

Goaltenders

Petteri Rimpinen, Kim Saarinen, Noa Vali

A position where each player has not had the greatest of starts to their 2024-25 seasons, the goaltender position could be a wide-open battle on who will take the reins as the number one starter. Petteri Rimpinen has had the best start of the three netminders on the roster, all playing in the Liiga. He also played in last year’s U18 World Hockey Championship and went 2-2-0. Kim Saarinen, a 2023 Seattle Kraken draft pick, has had plenty of international experience in the past for Finland, as does Noa Vali (including last year’s U20 WJC), but neither has had strong starts this season. Overall, the goaltender position will be one that could see each netminder get a chance to play throughout the tournament before it is all said and done.

Not Many Surprises

After I predicted the final roster for Finland back on Nov. 23, there were not many differences or major surprises. The forwards will be heavily relied upon throughout the tournament to help lessen the load for both the defense and goaltenders if the Finns wish to earn themselves a medal, something they have not done since the 2021 tournament where they won bronze.

