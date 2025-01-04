2025 World Juniors Semifinal Preview: Final 4 Playing for Spot in Gold Medal Game

The 2025 World Junior Championship has reached the final four teams, with Czechia being the biggest surprise after beating Canada in the quarterfinals, 4-3. The same four teams reached this year’s semifinal round as last year’s tournament, with Czechia being joined by Finland, Sweden, and the United States.

Sweden vs Finland (3:30 p.m.)

Sweden: Quarterfinal Recap

Finland: Quarterfinal Recap

The tournament’s first semifinal sees two teams who have been amongst the strongest from start to finish so far. Sweden has had a strong all-around performance from their roster loaded with NHL-drafted players. Led by Axel Sandin Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings), Anton Wahlberg (Buffalo Sabres), and netminder Melker Thelin, the Swedes are the only team in the tournament to be undefeated. Sandin Pellikka has made his case to win the tournament’s best defenseman award again for the second year in a row, tallying nine points through five games. Overall, the offense has been outstanding, scoring 27 goals and having the best power play in the tournament (they are scoring at a 36% clip). But they are not just an offensive team. They have been stingy defensively as well. Outside of a five-goal game from Switzerland on Dec. 29, Thelin and a strong defense have not allowed more than two goals in any game.

Finland has rolled into the semifinal matchup with Sweden after dropping their first tournament game to Canada on Dec. 26, 4-0. They took down a strong Slovakia team 5-3 in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2. They are much like Sweden in the fact they have a roster full of drafted players, led by Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), Jesse Kiiskinen (Detroit Red Wings), and Jesse Nurmi (New York Islanders). Halttunen has not been the offensive force many thought he could be in the tournament, but he is still one of the stronger Finnish forwards. Kiiskinen has picked his game up throughout the tournament after a sluggish start and has helped solidify the top six of the forward group. They have also been stingy defensively, with Petteri Rimpinen playing all five games and being rock solid between the pipes. The matchup between Sweden’s power play and Finland’s penalty kill (the tournament’s best at 94%) will be a deciding factor if penalties happen, as well as the goaltending battle between Thelin and Rimpinen.

Favorite: Sweden

Players to Watch: Axel Sandin Pellikka (Sweden), Melker Thelin (Sweden), Kasper Halttunen (Finland), Petteri Rimpinen (Finland)

United States vs Czechia (7:30 p.m.)

United States: Quarterfinal Recap

Czechia: Quarterfinal Recap

In a battle of offenses, the United States and Czechia battle it out in the second semifinal. The United States’ lone blemish on their record was their overtime loss to Finland on Dec. 29. Offensively, 2025 NHL Draft prospect James Hagens has left his mark on the tournament in a big way after lighting up the 2024 Under-18 World Championship. He leads the way for the Americans along with Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals), who have eight points each in the tournament. Defensively, the Americans have slowly gotten things in order after looking shaky early on in the tournament. The improvements begin in the net, with Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) bouncing back after a less-than-stellar start. Much like Sweden, the United States’ power play has been clicking on all cylinders, scoring at a 33% rate, and it will be a challenging task for Czechia if they are given the opportunity.

Czechia has the best goal differential in the tournament and has been as strong offensively as any other team. They are led by a handful of drafted players in Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) and Vojtech Hradec (Utah Hockey Club). After beating Canada for the second year in a row in the quarterfinal round, the Czechs will be looking to take down another giant when they square off against the Americans. They will need to play sound defensively, and Michael Hrabal (Utah Hockey Club) will be relied on, much like he has done through his first four starts, to keep the United States at bay. Czechia is looking to turn around its fortunes against the United States, having only won one game against the Americans in WJC play since 2014.

Favorite: United States

Players to Watch: James Hagens (United States), Ryan Leonard (United States), Jakub Stancl (Czechia), Michael Hrabal (Czechia)

Do We See a Rematch in the Final?

With the same four teams reaching the semifinals as last year, will Sweden and the United States reach the final for a rematch of last year’s gold medal game (which the United States won)? Or will Czechia, Finland, or both change the scenery? It is safe to say both games will be highly competitive and could go either way, with a chance to come down to goaltending matchups.

