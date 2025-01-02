United States Obliterates Switzerland 7-2, Advances to WJC Semis

The United States (U.S.) waltzed into the World Junior Championship (WJC) quarterfinal matchup to take on a Switzerland squad that just barely squeaked their way into the elimination rounds. As we saw in the preliminary round though, no opponent can be taken lightly. The Swiss were overmatched as the Americans took them down by a score of 7-2 to advance to the semifinals.

The U.S. made life infinitely easier on themselves by getting off to a hot start. San Jose Sharks’ Brandon Svoboda and potential first-overall pick James Hagens both scored very early on. Then Washington Capitals’ Ryan Leonard showcased his incredible speed to make it 3-0. Even though there were ~48 minutes left at that point, you could sense that was it for Switzerland.

Ryan Leonard scores all alone!



USA leads 3-0 in the first. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/5FTpwe9vlk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2025

The Swiss did answer back with a shorthanded goal as Nils Rhyn blasted one past Hampton Slukynsky to make it 3-1. But that momentum didn’t last long, as New York Islanders’ Danny Nelson redirected one past Elijah Neuenschwander to help the Americans take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

Minnesota Wild’s own Zeev Buium added his second of the tournament to put the game out of reach, if it wasn’t already. Then Hagens and Leonard each added their second of the night to make it 7-1 at the second intermission.

Andro Kaderli scored a second goal for Switzerland to at least give them a happy note to leave off, as the score remained there for the rest of the third period. The United States will play their semifinal at the Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 4.