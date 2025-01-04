Oilers Need to Re-Sign Connor Brown Now, Not Later

Connor Brown is enjoying a bounce-back campaign. Last season, he managed just four goals and 12 points with the Edmonton Oilers. Returning from a torn ACL suffered while a member of the Washington Capitals, he began the 2023-24 season slowly before regaining his true form in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he earned six points across 19 contests. The energetic and versatile play he showcased towards the end of last season has carried over into his 2024-25 campaign, where he’s been both effective and consistent for the Oilers. Inked to a one-year, $1 million contract this past offseason, he’s outperforming his current deal and is poised to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this campaign.

Related: Oilers’ Reunion of McDavid and Brown Produces Great Results

On track for one of the best offensive seasons of his NHL career, the Oilers can’t afford to wait to re-sign Brown. With each game that passes and each point he records, the price tag on his next contract increases, and financial flexibility isn’t something that the Oilers enjoy.

Bringing Back Brown

Re-signing Brown should be a no-brainer for Edmonton, as he brings a handful of abilities to the table that the team has long lacked. A regular penalty killer, he logs consistent minutes when the Oilers are shorthanded and can push the pace and generate scoring chances all while a man down. What’s more, is that he can generate offence at even strength in a limited amount of ice time, providing Edmonton with the depth-scoring to supplement their high-end players that the team has long lacked. On pace for a 40-point season while playing just over 13 minutes per game, he’s cemented himself as a fixture within the Oilers’ lineup who could eventually command an elevated role and playing time if he can maintain his high level of play.

Brown has been excellent in his second season with the Oilers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brown is no stranger to a significant cap hit, which is why the Oilers would be smart to sign him well before the coming offseason and after what could wind up being a career year for the Toronto, Ontario native. When he signed a three-year deal with the Ottawa Senators in 2020, he carried a salary of $3.6 million per season. After that contract expired, which included a career-best 21-goal campaign, he landed a one-year deal with the Oilers worth $4 million. If he’s able to continue his torrid pace and surpass his previous career-high in points this season, Edmonton could find themselves in a difficult position when the time comes to meet at the negotiating table. If Brown’s camp asks for upwards of $4 million in his next deal, the Oilers may not be able to retain the pesky winger.

However, if they act fast before the 2024-25 season plays out, they could very well ink Brown at a discounted rate.

Predicting Brown’s Next Contract

If the Oilers and Brown are open to mid-season negotiations, a two-year deal worth approximately $2.5 million would surely be a comfortable fit for both sides. In a two-year deal, he would receive added job security given his injury history, while the Oilers would secure a versatile and hard-working forward for the foreseeable future. With Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, and even Mattias Ekholm due for new contracts within the next two seasons, Edmonton will need to be clever in how they handle their financial situation.

Brown has proven to be a terrific fit with the Oilers and has quickly become a fan favourite. Re-signing him before what could prove to be the best season of his NHL career would not only help to secure the team’s future, but would afford the club greater financial flexibility for years to come.