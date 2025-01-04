Utah Is Thriving in Ways Coyotes Never Dreamed Of

Unprepared, rushed, and unprofessional were just a few words people would use to describe the press conference with Commissioner Gary Bettman and Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo on April 19, 2024. Meruelo and company had been the first team to be relocated since the Atlanta Thrashers in 2011, but this cut was deeper than most, with lies, false promises, and arrogance since the start.

When the press conference started at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Phoenix, it was tense from the get-go; it seemed this was planned the morning of. Not to mention, Meruelo was nervous, which only added to the room’s already uneasy environment with reporters from across the country. The shenanigans didn’t stop at just the environment; it was Meruelo himself saying there was a plan to relocate the Tucson Roadrunners to Mullett Arena, which never happened, nor will it, as he now plans to bring that team up to Reno, Nevada, to his new arena. In summary, there was a lot of nonsense stacked on each other, which was a PR disaster.

Now, as we are in the early days of the new year, a new era is upon the NHL that they could have never dreamed of with the Coyotes. Each month, Arizona had a new issue: failure to pass the Tempe Entertainment District vote, staying in cheap hotels, etc; the list was neverending.

Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith did what no one thought possible in mere months and now have a team heading in the right direction, a sold-out arena each night, and a thriving fan base all campaigning behind the NHL’s newest team.

Rags to Riches

There have been countless stories from players and others that the conditions they’re in now far exceed what they ever reached in Arizona, and to some degree, most of those stories are proving to be true. A story from The Athletic recently released with an interesting tidbit from Minnesota-born and raised Nick Bjugstad, who wanted to do an interview but would’ve had to take an Uber back to the team hotel.

That’s when the director of team services approached and told Bjugstad he could Uber back to the team’s hotel. Just give him the receipt and he’d make sure Bjugstad was reimbursed. As more than one person in the locker room joked, “There’s something that wouldn’t fly last year,” said Bjugstad (from Utah’s NHL future looks bright after ‘frustrating’ years in Arizona: ‘No excuses anymore,’ The Athletic, 12/23/24).

Nick Bjugstad, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Delta Center is certainly not perfect, it’s miles better than what Mullett Arena offered. Having a full building each night might seem like nothing, but that goes a long way for the players, who oftentimes feed off the energy the crowd is giving.

“Listen, when you’re us and you haven’t had that luxury over the last few years to play out in front of a crowd that big and sold out, it’s a beautiful thing,” Bill Armstrong said. “And it gives you that little extra boost. Down 2-nothing in the third, I think the crowd was what put us over the edge.”

Now, the team is led by Ryan Smith, who is putting every cent into making hockey work in Utah and ensuring the players are kept as his number one priority.

Happiness Is Radiant in Players, Coaches, and Staff

While fans were undoubtedly upset when the Coyotes relocated, which was expected, the players, coaches, and the remaining staff are experiencing what it’s like to play for an NHL franchise—what it’s like to have top-notch amenities and accommodations that, simply put, Meruleo didn’t take the time to ensure the team had.

“This is nothing against Arizona. They have die-hard fans. But it became frustrating as players. We wanted news of what was going to happen and there was a lot of limbo for a long period there. So that was probably the most frustrating part. Players and staff, everyone got through it together and then we come here and it’s just a whole other world for us. And it’s fun for the guys that haven’t seen organizations like this and guys that have been in Arizona for so long or have only played for Arizona to come here, get treated so well and realize this is how it is other places. The amenities are great, the interactions with the Smiths have been huge and the fans are so excited,” said Bjugstad.

At the end of the day, you can’t have a situation in the NHL like the one in which the Coyotes were. It’s not right, and playing out of a 4,600-capacity arena just isn’t suitable for a professional hockey team. Now, in Utah, though, they have all the resources and support they’ll ever need and will look to continue to push for a playoff spot.

Utah Is Thriving in Ways Coyotes Never Dreamed Of

As we enter the new year, 2025 is filled with promise for the Utah Hockey Club, and the rise will only continue. Eventually, the team will release their new jerseys. While many people (including myself) know they won’t compete with the Kachina jerseys, it will still be a special moment for the Smiths to get an actual logo and team name.

Ryan Smith laughs as he speaks during a news conference at the Delta Center (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

“So on this end, it’s been really a positive thing and I think our players finally feel like they’re a top-notch NHL franchise. The Smiths have gone above and beyond. The NHL has taken something that was bad and made it good. (Bettman) deserves a lot of credit along with Ryan and Ashley and Chris Armstrong on how they’ve been able to transform it,” said Bill Armstrong.

The future is bright in the 801, as they continue to make a name for themselves in the NHL and in the community.

What’s the Future of Hockey in the Desert?

Many ask this question, but no one gets an answer: when will hockey return to the desert? While fans would like to say sooner rather than later, that’s highly doubtful. The NHL won’t sniff the Arizona market if they don’t have a solidified arena alongside an ownership group that’s committed to Arizona and, most importantly, to winning. Of course, that’s easier said than done, and it’s been a challenge to figure that out since 1996, but until then, there will likely not be NHL hockey in the Valley of the Sun. The future is unknown, and it’ll remain that way until the foundation that Meruleo destroyed is rebuilt.