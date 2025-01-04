Red Wings News & Rumors: Elias Pettersson, Alternate Captains, World Juniors & More

With the Detroit Red Wings on a three-game winning streak, their fortunes could be turning around. Are the playoffs still a possibility? Their Saturday contest against the Winnipeg Jets should serve as a good barometer for how good this team really is.

In the meantime, get caught up on the latest Red Wings news and rumors, including a link to Elias Pettersson, the revolving alternate captaincy, World Juniors, and more.

Red Wings & Elias Pettersson

On Friday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggested during an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Vancouver Canucks have had conversations about trading forward Elias Pettersson. The Fourth Period followed that up with a note that the “Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders are just a few of the clubs believed to have interest in Pettersson.”

Elias Pettersson skating in a game for the Vancouver Canucks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are a few things to unpack here. Friedman noted that the Canucks are “listening” and that they’re not actively seeking out a deal. In addition, it’s unclear whether Detroit’s interest was a phone call to see what’s going on or something deeper. Frankly, all NHL teams should be reaching out to Canucks GM Patrik Allvin to touch base on his plans for Pettersson.

But since this is being reported, it’s worth diving into it a little more.

Pettersson is in the first year of an eight-year deal that comes with an $11.6 million cap hit. This is substantially more than the $5.7 million the Red Wings currently have in cap space. Any trade would have to come with roughly $6 million in salary going back to Vancouver.

Additionally, Vancouver should have zero interest in retaining salary if they choose to move the star forward. And on that note, they’re not pressed to move the forward. He’s not a pending free agent and they’re happy to keep him and J.T. Miller in place if need be.

In a Q&A with @imacSportsnet, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin says he expects more from Elias Pettersson in the new year. pic.twitter.com/s5V7XWlX8P — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2024

And finally, Friedman shared that Jack Eichel would be a solid comparable in terms of star talent being potentially available. It should be noted, though, that Eichel was dealing with a significant neck injury prior to his trade to the Vegas Golden Knights and he and the Sabres were at odds about how it should be treated. Given this, it’s reasonable to expect that any trade for Pettersson would require a larger return than what the Sabres got for Eichel – Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a first-round pick, and a conditional second.

So with that in mind, what would it take for the Red Wings to acquire Pettersson if the Canucks decide to move forward with a trade?

For starters, either Nate Danielson or Michael Brandsegg-Nygard would need to be included, as would Detroit’s 2025 first-round pick. The Canucks don’t have much in terms of prospect depth and both of these players should be NHL-ready at some point next season.

I could also see J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen going back the other way to make the dollars work.

So we’re at Danielson, Compher, Rasmussen, and a first for Pettersson. That’s still not enough. The Red Wings would need to throw in a conditional first-round pick or one of their top goalie prospects (Sebastian Cossa or Trey Augustine) to acquire a player of Pettersson’s caliber.

That’s a lot. But that’s what it will take to outbid other teams. Players like Pettersson don’t become available very often.

Would you make the deal?

Red Wings’ Alternate Captains

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, the Red Wings have alternated alternate captains on a game-by-game basis, with only one player sporting an ‘A’ at a time. Andrew Copp, Ben Chiarot, Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane, and Moritz Seider are among those who have served as alternates.

But with Todd McLellan taking over behind the bench, could this be changing?

Andrew Copp has been an alternate captain for the Detroit Red Wings since joining the team. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s clear that Seider has emerged as a leader in Hockeytown. Perhaps it’s time for him to get a permanent ‘A’ on his sweater.

Chiarot is respected in the room and has another year left on his contract. Kane has also stepped up since McLellan took over. And Raymond is a cornerstone piece for the rebuilding franchise who certainly leads by example on the ice.

This year, the Red Wings had four prospects take part in the World Junior Championship in Ottawa – Trey Augustine and Max Plante for Team USA, Jesse Kiiskinen for Finland, and Axel Sandin Pellikka for Sweden.

Sandin Pellikka has been the story so far. His nine points in five games leads Sweden and ties him for first in the entire tournament. There’s a strong chance he could be named the top defenseman and possibly tournament MVP if Sweden captures gold.

All four of Detroit’s prospects advanced to the semifinals on Saturday. Augustine, Plante, and Team USA will take on Czechia. Sandin Pellikka and Sweden will face off against Kiiskinen and Finland in the other contest.

More Red Wings News & Notes

Data courtesy of PuckPedia.